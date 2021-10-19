Wendell David Associates Inc Buys Bank of Montreal, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, U.S. Bancorp, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, Heico Corp

New Purchases: BMO, CTSH, USB, RHI,

Portsmouth, NH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Bank of Montreal, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, U.S. Bancorp, Robert Half International Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, Heico Corp, FedEx Corp, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wendell David Associates Inc. As of 2021Q3, Wendell David Associates Inc owns 153 stocks with a total value of $897 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 358,213 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 140,108 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 199,056 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 140,696 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 128,162 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%

Wendell David Associates Inc initiated holding in Bank of Montreal. The purchase prices were between $95.96 and $103.83, with an estimated average price of $100.72. The stock is now traded at around $107.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,009 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wendell David Associates Inc initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.46 and $78.03, with an estimated average price of $73.76. The stock is now traded at around $79.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,404 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wendell David Associates Inc initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $54.51 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $56.94. The stock is now traded at around $61.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,421 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wendell David Associates Inc initiated holding in Robert Half International Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.37 and $104.26, with an estimated average price of $97.83. The stock is now traded at around $110.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wendell David Associates Inc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 29.01%. The purchase prices were between $390.74 and $429.71, with an estimated average price of $414.25. The stock is now traded at around $423.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 876 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wendell David Associates Inc sold out a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The sale prices were between $142.31 and $191.02, with an estimated average price of $164.18.

Wendell David Associates Inc sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73.

Wendell David Associates Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.