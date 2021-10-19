Wendell David Associates Inc Buys Bank of Montreal, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, U.S. Bancorp, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, Heico Corp

- New Purchases: BMO, CTSH, USB, RHI,
- Added Positions: BR, WSO, TJX, PEP, DG, NEE, ULTA, PG, SHW, FISV, EW, CHD, VZ, ABBV, ZTS, UNH, TMO, RTX, V, PM, OTIS, NVO, LLY, JPM, ITW, CSCO, ADBE, PYPL, ORLY, MDLZ, INTC, FAST, CARR, GOOG, WBA, MMM,
- Reduced Positions: BDX, INTU, IDXX, AAPL, NKE, ACN, AMT, HEI, GNRC, EQIX, CTAS, TECH, LHX, LOW, MRK, BRK.B, RHHBY, SBUX, GPC, NSC, POOL, PGR, TXN,
- Sold Out: SMG, FDX, GE,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 358,213 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 140,108 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
- Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 199,056 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 140,696 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
- Stryker Corp (SYK) - 128,162 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
Wendell David Associates Inc initiated holding in Bank of Montreal. The purchase prices were between $95.96 and $103.83, with an estimated average price of $100.72. The stock is now traded at around $107.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,009 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
Wendell David Associates Inc initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.46 and $78.03, with an estimated average price of $73.76. The stock is now traded at around $79.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,404 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Wendell David Associates Inc initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $54.51 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $56.94. The stock is now traded at around $61.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,421 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)
Wendell David Associates Inc initiated holding in Robert Half International Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.37 and $104.26, with an estimated average price of $97.83. The stock is now traded at around $110.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Wendell David Associates Inc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 29.01%. The purchase prices were between $390.74 and $429.71, with an estimated average price of $414.25. The stock is now traded at around $423.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 876 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)
Wendell David Associates Inc sold out a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The sale prices were between $142.31 and $191.02, with an estimated average price of $164.18.Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Wendell David Associates Inc sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Wendell David Associates Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.
