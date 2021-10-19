Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. Buys Amazon.com Inc, Etsy Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Sells iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, American Express Co

New Purchases: MMC, BURL, ANSS, NCLH, SCHW, SUPN, CCJ, ANIP, LNTH, LAD,

MMC, BURL, ANSS, NCLH, SCHW, SUPN, CCJ, ANIP, LNTH, LAD, Added Positions: AMZN, ETSY, AAPL, ILMN, GOOGL, ZTS, FB, MSFT, ISRG, EXLS, INTU, RTX, BAC, EGP, XLK, TEL, CVCO, NEO, FOXF, RSG, LOCO,

AMZN, ETSY, AAPL, ILMN, GOOGL, ZTS, FB, MSFT, ISRG, EXLS, INTU, RTX, BAC, EGP, XLK, TEL, CVCO, NEO, FOXF, RSG, LOCO, Reduced Positions: AXP, AMAT, APD, OTIS, BYD, TGT, TOK, MASI, JPM, MLM, AWK, AON, MGM, TMUS, MXL, BLL, BOOT, OFG, SLB, WBS, LW, NEE, XOM,

AXP, AMAT, APD, OTIS, BYD, TGT, TOK, MASI, JPM, MLM, AWK, AON, MGM, TMUS, MXL, BLL, BOOT, OFG, SLB, WBS, LW, NEE, XOM, Sold Out: IVE, SPYD, CVS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Etsy Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Apple Inc, Illumina Inc, sells iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, American Express Co, Applied Materials Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd.. As of 2021Q3, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. owns 89 stocks with a total value of $237 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mitsubishi+ufj+asset+management+%28uk%29+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (TOK) - 198,300 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.66% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 91,000 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,800 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.67% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,000 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.00% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,200 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 175.00%

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.04 and $160.48, with an estimated average price of $151.24. The stock is now traded at around $164.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $283.57 and $352.64, with an estimated average price of $319.52. The stock is now traded at around $271.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in Ansys Inc. The purchase prices were between $340.45 and $374.74, with an estimated average price of $361.22. The stock is now traded at around $363.313600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 4,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.87 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $25.49. The stock is now traded at around $25.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.68 and $77.38, with an estimated average price of $71.45. The stock is now traded at around $81.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.54 and $31.39, with an estimated average price of $26.9. The stock is now traded at around $30.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 175.00%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3431.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $178.36 and $226.98, with an estimated average price of $202.97. The stock is now traded at around $227.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 123.53%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $148.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $405.61 and $524.84, with an estimated average price of $472.7. The stock is now traded at around $411.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 26.67%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2861.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $189.29 and $209.69, with an estimated average price of $201.78. The stock is now traded at around $205.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $142.93 and $151.13, with an estimated average price of $148.24.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $37.84 and $40.28, with an estimated average price of $39.46.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $80.05 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $83.8.