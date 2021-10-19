Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. Buys Amazon.com Inc, Etsy Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Sells iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, American Express Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. Buys Amazon.com Inc, Etsy Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Sells iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, American Express Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Etsy Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Apple Inc, Illumina Inc, sells iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, American Express Co, Applied Materials Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd.. As of 2021Q3, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. owns 89 stocks with a total value of $237 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mitsubishi+ufj+asset+management+%28uk%29+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd.
  1. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (TOK) - 198,300 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.66%
  2. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 91,000 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,800 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.67%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,000 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.00%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,200 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 175.00%
New Purchase: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.04 and $160.48, with an estimated average price of $151.24. The stock is now traded at around $164.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $283.57 and $352.64, with an estimated average price of $319.52. The stock is now traded at around $271.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Ansys Inc (ANSS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in Ansys Inc. The purchase prices were between $340.45 and $374.74, with an estimated average price of $361.22. The stock is now traded at around $363.313600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 4,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.87 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $25.49. The stock is now traded at around $25.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.68 and $77.38, with an estimated average price of $71.45. The stock is now traded at around $81.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.54 and $31.39, with an estimated average price of $26.9. The stock is now traded at around $30.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 175.00%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3431.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $178.36 and $226.98, with an estimated average price of $202.97. The stock is now traded at around $227.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 123.53%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $148.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $405.61 and $524.84, with an estimated average price of $472.7. The stock is now traded at around $411.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 26.67%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2861.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $189.29 and $209.69, with an estimated average price of $201.78. The stock is now traded at around $205.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $142.93 and $151.13, with an estimated average price of $148.24.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $37.84 and $40.28, with an estimated average price of $39.46.

Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $80.05 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $83.8.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider