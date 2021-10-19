Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. Buys Amazon.com Inc, Etsy Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Sells iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, American Express Co

- New Purchases: MMC, BURL, ANSS, NCLH, SCHW, SUPN, CCJ, ANIP, LNTH, LAD,
- Added Positions: AMZN, ETSY, AAPL, ILMN, GOOGL, ZTS, FB, MSFT, ISRG, EXLS, INTU, RTX, BAC, EGP, XLK, TEL, CVCO, NEO, FOXF, RSG, LOCO,
- Reduced Positions: AXP, AMAT, APD, OTIS, BYD, TGT, TOK, MASI, JPM, MLM, AWK, AON, MGM, TMUS, MXL, BLL, BOOT, OFG, SLB, WBS, LW, NEE, XOM,
- Sold Out: IVE, SPYD, CVS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd.
- iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (TOK) - 198,300 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.66%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 91,000 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,800 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.67%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,000 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.00%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,200 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 175.00%
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.04 and $160.48, with an estimated average price of $151.24. The stock is now traded at around $164.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $283.57 and $352.64, with an estimated average price of $319.52. The stock is now traded at around $271.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Ansys Inc (ANSS)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in Ansys Inc. The purchase prices were between $340.45 and $374.74, with an estimated average price of $361.22. The stock is now traded at around $363.313600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 4,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.87 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $25.49. The stock is now traded at around $25.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.68 and $77.38, with an estimated average price of $71.45. The stock is now traded at around $81.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.54 and $31.39, with an estimated average price of $26.9. The stock is now traded at around $30.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 175.00%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3431.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $178.36 and $226.98, with an estimated average price of $202.97. The stock is now traded at around $227.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 123.53%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $148.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $405.61 and $524.84, with an estimated average price of $472.7. The stock is now traded at around $411.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 26.67%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2861.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $189.29 and $209.69, with an estimated average price of $201.78. The stock is now traded at around $205.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $142.93 and $151.13, with an estimated average price of $148.24.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $37.84 and $40.28, with an estimated average price of $39.46.Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $80.05 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $83.8.
