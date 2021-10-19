blooom, inc. Buys Southwest Airlines Co, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares, Valero Energy Corp, Sells Abbott Laboratories, Eversource Energy, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

New Purchases: LUV, SPDN, VLO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Southwest Airlines Co, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares, Valero Energy Corp, sells Abbott Laboratories, Eversource Energy, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, blooom, inc.. As of 2021Q3, blooom, inc. owns 45 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cerner Corp (CERN) - 668,057 shares, 39.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.17% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 107,466 shares, 19.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 203,205 shares, 10.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 83,729 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 9,312 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.88%

blooom, inc. initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $47.36 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $50.53. The stock is now traded at around $49.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,541 shares as of 2021-09-30.

blooom, inc. initiated holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares. The purchase prices were between $14.91 and $15.93, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 13,839 shares as of 2021-09-30.

blooom, inc. initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.2 and $78.07, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $80.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,936 shares as of 2021-09-30.

blooom, inc. sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $79.86 and $92.62, with an estimated average price of $86.81.

blooom, inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65.

blooom, inc. sold out a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $29.81 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.25.

blooom, inc. sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $118.02, with an estimated average price of $116.77.

blooom, inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59.

blooom, inc. sold out a holding in Magna International Inc. The sale prices were between $74.21 and $94.14, with an estimated average price of $82.43.