McGuire Investment Group, LLC Buys Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Sells Western Digital Corp, American Well Corp, Teladoc Health Inc

New Purchases: GNOM, LABU, PLTR, TBT, INSP, KEYS,

GNOM, LABU, PLTR, TBT, INSP, KEYS, Added Positions: BMY, XBI, ARKG, NVDA, CTLT, XLNX, IHI, ASML, ADI, MEDP, QCOM, IQV, SYK, XSW, AMAT, ITW, GOOGL, PSCH, XSD, ISRG, JNJ, AMZN, FBT, CME, PSCT, HON, PYPL, ARKK, SQ, XLV, XLK, WMT, RTX, TWLO, FB, LMT, SMH, VZ, ITOT, IJR, VGT, XLI, VB, T, BSX, CVS, XLF, DIS, JPM, IVV, OEF, IBM, EEM, IEMG,

BMY, XBI, ARKG, NVDA, CTLT, XLNX, IHI, ASML, ADI, MEDP, QCOM, IQV, SYK, XSW, AMAT, ITW, GOOGL, PSCH, XSD, ISRG, JNJ, AMZN, FBT, CME, PSCT, HON, PYPL, ARKK, SQ, XLV, XLK, WMT, RTX, TWLO, FB, LMT, SMH, VZ, ITOT, IJR, VGT, XLI, VB, T, BSX, CVS, XLF, DIS, JPM, IVV, OEF, IBM, EEM, IEMG, Reduced Positions: WDC, LRCX, CDMO, FDX, SGMO, IYT, IAI, EDIT, HACK, URI, ROM, SDC, SLB, MKC, VRTX, UPS, SNY, RGLS, LOW, KGC, CSCO, BIIB,

WDC, LRCX, CDMO, FDX, SGMO, IYT, IAI, EDIT, HACK, URI, ROM, SDC, SLB, MKC, VRTX, UPS, SNY, RGLS, LOW, KGC, CSCO, BIIB, Sold Out: AMWL, TDOC, TER,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares, sells Western Digital Corp, American Well Corp, Teladoc Health Inc, Teradyne Inc, SmileDirectClub Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McGuire Investment Group, LLC. As of 2021Q3, McGuire Investment Group, LLC owns 118 stocks with a total value of $532 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of McGuire Investment Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mcguire+investment+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 182,518 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 174,843 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36% IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 90,558 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23% Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 37,336 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.44% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 159,152 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04%

McGuire Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.89 and $25.16, with an estimated average price of $23.42. The stock is now traded at around $21.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 341,826 shares as of 2021-09-30.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $47.91 and $78.45, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $53.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,540 shares as of 2021-09-30.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The purchase prices were between $16.66 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $17.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,119 shares as of 2021-09-30.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $28.77, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $24.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,030 shares as of 2021-09-30.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $170 and $258.58, with an estimated average price of $209. The stock is now traded at around $252.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.15 and $181.46, with an estimated average price of $167.84. The stock is now traded at around $173.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,269 shares as of 2021-09-30.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 50.91%. The purchase prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87. The stock is now traded at around $57.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 151,181 shares as of 2021-09-30.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 31.30%. The purchase prices were between $73.87 and $92.86, with an estimated average price of $83.9. The stock is now traded at around $76.420100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 77,578 shares as of 2021-09-30.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 505.73%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $63.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,826 shares as of 2021-09-30.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.17%. The purchase prices were between $109.72 and $129.16, with an estimated average price of $120.38. The stock is now traded at around $119.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,165 shares as of 2021-09-30.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 25.53%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $52.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,777 shares as of 2021-09-30.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $125.92 and $164.64, with an estimated average price of $145.86.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in American Well Corp. The sale prices were between $9 and $12.62, with an estimated average price of $10.86.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $109.17 and $129.38, with an estimated average price of $121.64.