McGuire Investment Group, LLC Buys Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Sells Western Digital Corp, American Well Corp, Teladoc Health Inc

- New Purchases: GNOM, LABU, PLTR, TBT, INSP, KEYS,
- Added Positions: BMY, XBI, ARKG, NVDA, CTLT, XLNX, IHI, ASML, ADI, MEDP, QCOM, IQV, SYK, XSW, AMAT, ITW, GOOGL, PSCH, XSD, ISRG, JNJ, AMZN, FBT, CME, PSCT, HON, PYPL, ARKK, SQ, XLV, XLK, WMT, RTX, TWLO, FB, LMT, SMH, VZ, ITOT, IJR, VGT, XLI, VB, T, BSX, CVS, XLF, DIS, JPM, IVV, OEF, IBM, EEM, IEMG,
- Reduced Positions: WDC, LRCX, CDMO, FDX, SGMO, IYT, IAI, EDIT, HACK, URI, ROM, SDC, SLB, MKC, VRTX, UPS, SNY, RGLS, LOW, KGC, CSCO, BIIB,
- Sold Out: AMWL, TDOC, TER,
For the details of McGuire Investment Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mcguire+investment+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of McGuire Investment Group, LLC
- Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 182,518 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 174,843 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36%
- IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 90,558 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23%
- Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 37,336 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.44%
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 159,152 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04%
McGuire Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.89 and $25.16, with an estimated average price of $23.42. The stock is now traded at around $21.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 341,826 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU)
McGuire Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $47.91 and $78.45, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $53.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,540 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT)
McGuire Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The purchase prices were between $16.66 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $17.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,119 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
McGuire Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $28.77, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $24.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,030 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP)
McGuire Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $170 and $258.58, with an estimated average price of $209. The stock is now traded at around $252.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)
McGuire Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.15 and $181.46, with an estimated average price of $167.84. The stock is now traded at around $173.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,269 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
McGuire Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 50.91%. The purchase prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87. The stock is now traded at around $57.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 151,181 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
McGuire Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 31.30%. The purchase prices were between $73.87 and $92.86, with an estimated average price of $83.9. The stock is now traded at around $76.420100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 77,578 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
McGuire Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 505.73%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $63.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,826 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
McGuire Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.17%. The purchase prices were between $109.72 and $129.16, with an estimated average price of $120.38. The stock is now traded at around $119.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,165 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
McGuire Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 25.53%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $52.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,777 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
McGuire Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $125.92 and $164.64, with an estimated average price of $145.86.Sold Out: American Well Corp (AMWL)
McGuire Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in American Well Corp. The sale prices were between $9 and $12.62, with an estimated average price of $10.86.Sold Out: Teradyne Inc (TER)
McGuire Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $109.17 and $129.38, with an estimated average price of $121.64.
Here is the complete portfolio of McGuire Investment Group, LLC. Also check out:
1. McGuire Investment Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. McGuire Investment Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. McGuire Investment Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that McGuire Investment Group, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment