CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys iShares Gold Trust, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Great Southern Bancorp Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E

- New Purchases: IAU, EMXC, NUMG, IBDM, IBDP, IBDN, IBDQ, IBDO, IBDR, IBDS, COIN, JEPI, AVDE, IBML, JMST, SCHO, IBMM, MUST, CATH, IBMN, SOFI, SOFI, DAR, RFDI, IBMO, FTLS, IBDT, LFUS, ODFL, AAON, BBWI, HRC, NUMV, MGK, WDAY, JJN, BBN, DFUS, DFAC, GSSC, PSR, PBP, BGRN, JMUB, NULV, HSIC, BSV, PUTW, YETI, ARKK, ASX, AYI, ALLY, AEI, AVEM, AIT, JJC, BYND, BLW, BGR, BDJ, BRO, BLDR, CF, CNO, CRH, CZR, GOEV, CRI, FUN, CHNG, LFC, EMO, CNM, CRVL, DDOG, DFAS, DFAT, DFIV, DIN, OSCV, EVT, EVV, TEAF, EME, ECPG, EHC, EPAM, EQH, FICO, FRT, FIS, NXTG, RDVY, FMB, FIXD, FLLV, FLCB, GDV, DIV, LIT, HTRB, HRZN, IAC, VVR, PIO, EZU, IUSV, SCZ, QUAL, REET, SMMD, IVLU, IBMP, IBMQ, EAGG, IRBO, IBDU, IBTB, IBTE, IBTD, JAGG, JSMD, JLL, ZD, KB, KREF, KMF, KMPR, KNX, LEN.B, LPX, DOOR, MEI, NXST, NDLS, JPT, PKX, PCAR, RPAI, RUSHB, SPEM, SLYV, SPYG, SPYV, SPAB, SPTM, SPMD, CNRG, SPSM, SCI, SMBC, STEM, SF, STM, HNDL, SPH, TFII, TEQI, TPX, TLRY, TLRY, TYG, UDR, UFPI, PATH, UGA, UNG, UHS, UPST, UEC, VIS, CSB, VST, WPC, HCC, DGRE, DES, ZUMZ, ACGL, AXTA, AY, FN, G, JHG, ICLR, IVZ, ST, UBS, INMD, AER, RACE, FLEX,
- Added Positions: SCHP, STIP, PHYS, JPST, PSLV, CEF, VTHR, TSM, AMD, SRLN, SCHD, QRVO, VIAC, ASML, AVTR, BAC, MS, AMZN, COF, CHK, CLF, PGX, ITOT, IJH, MCK, PLTR, XLRE, SFNC, ALGN, CACI, CSL, CHTR, COP, CSGP, IPG, IJR, JPM, KEYS, EL, XLU, VEA, VUG, LIN, ABBV, CE, DECK, RSP, ESGU, MP, MA, NVDA, TECK, GOOG, AMT, BX, RFI, DE, DKNG, FRC, ILMN, IBKR, QQQ, IVV, IYJ, EMB, IEFA, IEMG, LKQ, NSC, OLN, PYPL, PXD, PLD, NOBL, QCOM, RIO, SCHC, XLE, SHOP, TDY, TSCO, TSN, USB, EMLC, VIG, BND, VWO, VHT, VGT, VO, VB, VTI, VRT, VOD, WHR, WSM, EZM, HZNP, ALB, AWK, ADI, NLY, ADP, AZO, BIDU, BMO, GOLD, BR, BC, CSX, CGC, CASY, CRL, LNG, CTSH, CAG, CTVA, DHI, DHR, DLR, FAS, DISCA, EXP, ECL, EW, ENB, EQIX, FAST, FSLR, F, FOXA, FCX, IT, GM, GNTX, GILD, GSLC, HDB, HBI, HAS, HWBK, HPE, HMC, ITT, ITW, INFY, PRFZ, BAB, IXN, IWB, IUSG, EFV, VLUE, ESGD, IBMK, IBMJ, JACK, KLAC, KMI, LPLA, LW, LSTR, LEG, CACG, LULU, MDC, MDU, MPC, MPW, MELI, MTD, MCHP, MU, MNST, MCO, NTAP, NFLX, NKE, NOM, NAD, NUV, OLLI, OMC, OKE, OSK, OC, PPG, PPL, PKG, PANW, POOL, DGX, RJF, RRX, REGN, RS, RGEN, RCII, SPDW, SPIP, SSNC, SIVB, SLB, SCHF, XLB, SONY, SQ, TJX, TER, TTEK, TM, TFC, ULTA, UL, URI, VALE, BIV, VYM, VTIP, VSS, VCSH, VEEV, VNQ, VTV, VMW, WST, WRK, WY, WMB, DON, ZBH, DOX, RE, JCI, NVT, PNR, CB, TEL, LYB, RCL, KNOP,
- Reduced Positions: GSBC, BABA, PEP, AAPL, GEM, IGSB, FLOT, GLD, CRM, CVX, JD, CCI, JNJ, MRNA, AMGN, AVGO, LOW, MINT, TGT, XYL, ZBRA, CVS, INTC, EFG, MCD, NOC, PSTH, RMD, ROKU, VZ, MDT, ADBE, APD, CAT, C, DELL, ETSY, GFED, HON, IQV, KR, SPY, LUV, TMUS, VRTX, GRMN, NXPI, T, AEE, BKR, BDX, BBY, CHRW, CI, CMG, CINF, CLX, KO, CBSH, STZ, GLW, CMI, DEO, DLTR, EA, GS, ICF, SLV, ESGE, KSU, LHX, MKC, MRK, MDLZ, NEE, PTON, PG, SMG, SJM, TTWO, MMM, GDX, VOT, WELL, GLDM, YUM, YUMC, ATVI, A, ALK, ALSN, AEP, AXP, AME, BUD, APA, AMAT, ARNC, ATO, ADSK, AN, BP, BAX, BHP, BIO, BIIB, BKNG, BWA, BHF, CBOE, CME, CAH, CARR, CNC, CTAS, CL, COLM, DTM, DXC, DRI, DAL, DKS, DG, DBX, EPC, ENR, ENTG, NVST, ESE, EVR, EVBG, ES, EXC, FDX, FFIV, FAF, FISV, FTNT, FTV, BEN, AJG, GLPI, GNRC, GD, GE, GPN, GGG, GWW, HPQ, HTD, HOG, JKHY, HSY, HES, HOLX, HWM, HUBB, HII, IDXX, ICE, IFF, INTU, PBW, EWC, EPP, TIP, AGG, TLT, IWO, IDU, MUB, SUSB, JKS, JNPR, KKR, KTB, KHC, LCII, LRCX, LDOS, LEN, LITE, MSCI, MRO, MKTX, VAC, MAR, MRVL, MAS, MTCH, MET, MPWR, MSI, NIO, NDAQ, NFG, NWL, NEM, NTRS, NLOK, NVS, NUE, JPS, NTR, OXY, ORI, ORCL, OGN, OTIS, PH, PSX, PII, TROW, PFG, TQQQ, PRU, PEG, RF, ROK, ROST, RDS.B, GWX, XAR, SDY, SBR, SNY, XLV, XLY, XLF, XLK, XLC, SRE, NOW, SBSW, SIRI, SWKS, SNOW, SCCO, SR, SPLK, STOR, SYK, SNPS, SYY, TTD, TTE, TRU, TRN, TYL, UCTT, UPS, VFC, BNDX, VOO, VBK, VXF, VRSK, VTRS, VNT, WAB, WBA, WM, WFC, WAL, WU, XEL, ZTS, ZM, BG, ETN, INFO, JAZZ, STE, STLA,
- Sold Out: ALXN, PINS, SAM, WORK, GNW, AVT, BRKR, SCHH, SKX, SJNK, R, RBLX, RBA, QRTEA, QTS, PRO, PFPT, PLTK, NES, SE, SLQT, NCR, SUN, TMHC, TTC, TW, UBER, USFD, VWOB, XPER, NAT, TRTN, CYBR, FLO, ABMD, AKAM, ALGT, AXSM, BERY, BL, CIA, CRCT, DNP, EQC, EXEL, FST, FNF, NRZ, FUBO, HAIN, PDT, HPF, INCY, OEF, IXC, LYV, MXIM, MLCO, AGNC, NVRO, NJR,
For the details of CENTRAL TRUST Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/central+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CENTRAL TRUST Co
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,664,290 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32%
- Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 6,430,695 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.31%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 292,209 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 2,101,874 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) - 3,813,801 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.07%
CENTRAL TRUST Co initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 2,101,874 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG)
CENTRAL TRUST Co initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.4 and $58.36, with an estimated average price of $55.97. The stock is now traded at around $57.225900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 205,281 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC)
CENTRAL TRUST Co initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.63 and $63.52, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 186,672 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
CENTRAL TRUST Co initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.71 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.721000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 414,910 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP)
CENTRAL TRUST Co initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $26.25. The stock is now traded at around $26.138800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 384,680 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ)
CENTRAL TRUST Co initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.79 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $26.89. The stock is now traded at around $26.678000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 368,903 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
CENTRAL TRUST Co added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 85.66%. The purchase prices were between $61.21 and $63.12, with an estimated average price of $62.42. The stock is now traded at around $62.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 472,559 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
CENTRAL TRUST Co added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 73.47%. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.7, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $105.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 268,197 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
CENTRAL TRUST Co added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3631.68%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.7, with an estimated average price of $50.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.640100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 114,488 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)
CENTRAL TRUST Co added to a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 23.95%. The purchase prices were between $7.5 and $9.38, with an estimated average price of $8.52. The stock is now traded at around $8.329900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,801,769 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (VTHR)
CENTRAL TRUST Co added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 82.54%. The purchase prices were between $195.13 and $208.47, with an estimated average price of $202.92. The stock is now traded at around $208.103200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 46,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
CENTRAL TRUST Co added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 196.22%. The purchase prices were between $108.12 and $124.7, with an estimated average price of $117.53. The stock is now traded at around $116.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 41,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (ALXN)
CENTRAL TRUST Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
CENTRAL TRUST Co sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $50.37 and $80.29, with an estimated average price of $61.63.Sold Out: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)
CENTRAL TRUST Co sold out a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The sale prices were between $509.75 and $979.41, with an estimated average price of $682.12.Sold Out: (WORK)
CENTRAL TRUST Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $43.97 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $44.55.Sold Out: Bruker Corp (BRKR)
CENTRAL TRUST Co sold out a holding in Bruker Corp. The sale prices were between $76.52 and $91.36, with an estimated average price of $83.18.Sold Out: Genworth Financial Inc (GNW)
CENTRAL TRUST Co sold out a holding in Genworth Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $3.23 and $3.95, with an estimated average price of $3.57.
Here is the complete portfolio of CENTRAL TRUST Co. Also check out:
1. CENTRAL TRUST Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. CENTRAL TRUST Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CENTRAL TRUST Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CENTRAL TRUST Co keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment