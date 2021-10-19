CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys iShares Gold Trust, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Great Southern Bancorp Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E

New Purchases: IAU, EMXC, NUMG, IBDM, IBDP, IBDN, IBDQ, IBDO, IBDR, IBDS, COIN, JEPI, AVDE, IBML, JMST, SCHO, IBMM, MUST, CATH, IBMN, SOFI, SOFI, DAR, RFDI, IBMO, FTLS, IBDT, LFUS, ODFL, AAON, BBWI, HRC, NUMV, MGK, WDAY, JJN, BBN, DFUS, DFAC, GSSC, PSR, PBP, BGRN, JMUB, NULV, HSIC, BSV, PUTW, YETI, ARKK, ASX, AYI, ALLY, AEI, AVEM, AIT, JJC, BYND, BLW, BGR, BDJ, BRO, BLDR, CF, CNO, CRH, CZR, GOEV, CRI, FUN, CHNG, LFC, EMO, CNM, CRVL, DDOG, DFAS, DFAT, DFIV, DIN, OSCV, EVT, EVV, TEAF, EME, ECPG, EHC, EPAM, EQH, FICO, FRT, FIS, NXTG, RDVY, FMB, FIXD, FLLV, FLCB, GDV, DIV, LIT, HTRB, HRZN, IAC, VVR, PIO, EZU, IUSV, SCZ, QUAL, REET, SMMD, IVLU, IBMP, IBMQ, EAGG, IRBO, IBDU, IBTB, IBTE, IBTD, JAGG, JSMD, JLL, ZD, KB, KREF, KMF, KMPR, KNX, LEN.B, LPX, DOOR, MEI, NXST, NDLS, JPT, PKX, PCAR, RPAI, RUSHB, SPEM, SLYV, SPYG, SPYV, SPAB, SPTM, SPMD, CNRG, SPSM, SCI, SMBC, STEM, SF, STM, HNDL, SPH, TFII, TEQI, TPX, TLRY, TLRY, TYG, UDR, UFPI, PATH, UGA, UNG, UHS, UPST, UEC, VIS, CSB, VST, WPC, HCC, DGRE, DES, ZUMZ, ACGL, AXTA, AY, FN, G, JHG, ICLR, IVZ, ST, UBS, INMD, AER, RACE, FLEX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Gold Trust, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF, sells Great Southern Bancorp Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CENTRAL TRUST Co. As of 2021Q3, CENTRAL TRUST Co owns 1252 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,664,290 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32% Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 6,430,695 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.31% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 292,209 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 2,101,874 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. New Position Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) - 3,813,801 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.07%

CENTRAL TRUST Co initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 2,101,874 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CENTRAL TRUST Co initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.4 and $58.36, with an estimated average price of $55.97. The stock is now traded at around $57.225900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 205,281 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CENTRAL TRUST Co initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.63 and $63.52, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 186,672 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CENTRAL TRUST Co initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.71 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.721000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 414,910 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CENTRAL TRUST Co initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $26.25. The stock is now traded at around $26.138800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 384,680 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CENTRAL TRUST Co initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.79 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $26.89. The stock is now traded at around $26.678000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 368,903 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CENTRAL TRUST Co added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 85.66%. The purchase prices were between $61.21 and $63.12, with an estimated average price of $62.42. The stock is now traded at around $62.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 472,559 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CENTRAL TRUST Co added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 73.47%. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.7, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $105.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 268,197 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CENTRAL TRUST Co added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3631.68%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.7, with an estimated average price of $50.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.640100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 114,488 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CENTRAL TRUST Co added to a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 23.95%. The purchase prices were between $7.5 and $9.38, with an estimated average price of $8.52. The stock is now traded at around $8.329900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,801,769 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CENTRAL TRUST Co added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 82.54%. The purchase prices were between $195.13 and $208.47, with an estimated average price of $202.92. The stock is now traded at around $208.103200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 46,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CENTRAL TRUST Co added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 196.22%. The purchase prices were between $108.12 and $124.7, with an estimated average price of $117.53. The stock is now traded at around $116.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 41,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CENTRAL TRUST Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

CENTRAL TRUST Co sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $50.37 and $80.29, with an estimated average price of $61.63.

CENTRAL TRUST Co sold out a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The sale prices were between $509.75 and $979.41, with an estimated average price of $682.12.

CENTRAL TRUST Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $43.97 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $44.55.

CENTRAL TRUST Co sold out a holding in Bruker Corp. The sale prices were between $76.52 and $91.36, with an estimated average price of $83.18.

CENTRAL TRUST Co sold out a holding in Genworth Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $3.23 and $3.95, with an estimated average price of $3.57.