Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

GenWealth Group, Inc. Buys iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, Pimco Rafi ESG U.S. ETF, Sells , iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core High Dividend ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company GenWealth Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, Pimco Rafi ESG U.S. ETF, iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, sells , iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core High Dividend ETF, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GenWealth Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, GenWealth Group, Inc. owns 63 stocks with a total value of $341 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GenWealth Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/genwealth+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GenWealth Group, Inc.
  1. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 315,178 shares, 10.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35%
  2. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 519,988 shares, 10.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97%
  3. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 109,386 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 54,860 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
  5. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 506,132 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

GenWealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.96%. The holding were 506,132 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI)

GenWealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 32,763 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Pimco Rafi ESG U.S. ETF (RAFE)

GenWealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in Pimco Rafi ESG U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.83 and $31.55, with an estimated average price of $30.9. The stock is now traded at around $31.589000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,551 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF)

GenWealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.68 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.15. The stock is now traded at around $37.940700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 13,786 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

GenWealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.14 and $84.64, with an estimated average price of $82.18. The stock is now traded at around $83.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,097 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF)

GenWealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $11.78 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $11.9. The stock is now traded at around $11.863000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,628 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (ITE)

GenWealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57.

Sold Out: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

GenWealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.89 and $131.81, with an estimated average price of $130.99.

Sold Out: iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

GenWealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $93.53 and $97.57, with an estimated average price of $96.04.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)

GenWealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $69.51 and $73.69, with an estimated average price of $72.22.



Here is the complete portfolio of GenWealth Group, Inc.. Also check out:

1. GenWealth Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. GenWealth Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. GenWealth Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GenWealth Group, Inc. keeps buying

