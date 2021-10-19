GenWealth Group, Inc. Buys iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, Pimco Rafi ESG U.S. ETF, Sells , iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core High Dividend ETF

New Purchases: IAU, SPTI, RAFE, USXF, ESGV, SPFF,

IAU, SPTI, RAFE, USXF, ESGV, SPFF, Added Positions: ZROZ, IEF, VGLT, SPYV, VTV, SPYG, SCHG, DDM,

ZROZ, IEF, VGLT, SPYV, VTV, SPYG, SCHG, DDM, Reduced Positions: OEF, IVV, IWS, SPY, IWF, QLD, IYY, IWY, SSO, AAPL, JKD, IWL, SHV, JKE, AMGN, IWB, SCHR, IJR, IUSG, IJH,

OEF, IVV, IWS, SPY, IWF, QLD, IYY, IWY, SSO, AAPL, JKD, IWL, SHV, JKE, AMGN, IWB, SCHR, IJR, IUSG, IJH, Sold Out: ITE, IEI, HDV, IUSV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, Pimco Rafi ESG U.S. ETF, iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, sells , iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core High Dividend ETF, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GenWealth Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, GenWealth Group, Inc. owns 63 stocks with a total value of $341 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GenWealth Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/genwealth+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 315,178 shares, 10.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 519,988 shares, 10.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 109,386 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 54,860 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 506,132 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. New Position

GenWealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.96%. The holding were 506,132 shares as of 2021-09-30.

GenWealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 32,763 shares as of 2021-09-30.

GenWealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in Pimco Rafi ESG U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.83 and $31.55, with an estimated average price of $30.9. The stock is now traded at around $31.589000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,551 shares as of 2021-09-30.

GenWealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.68 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.15. The stock is now traded at around $37.940700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 13,786 shares as of 2021-09-30.

GenWealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.14 and $84.64, with an estimated average price of $82.18. The stock is now traded at around $83.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,097 shares as of 2021-09-30.

GenWealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $11.78 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $11.9. The stock is now traded at around $11.863000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,628 shares as of 2021-09-30.

GenWealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57.

GenWealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.89 and $131.81, with an estimated average price of $130.99.

GenWealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $93.53 and $97.57, with an estimated average price of $96.04.

GenWealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $69.51 and $73.69, with an estimated average price of $72.22.