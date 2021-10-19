Logo
Farmers Trust Co Buys ServiceNow Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Sells Truist Financial Corp, D.R. Horton Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Youngstown, OH, based Investment company Farmers Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys ServiceNow Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Cerner Corp, General Electric Co, sells Truist Financial Corp, D.R. Horton Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, EOG Resources Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Farmers Trust Co. As of 2021Q3, Farmers Trust Co owns 163 stocks with a total value of $450 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FARMERS TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/farmers+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FARMERS TRUST CO
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 49,711 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 71,523 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 138,343 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,227 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.58%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 71,311 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78%
New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Farmers Trust Co initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $545.17 and $678.63, with an estimated average price of $605.78. The stock is now traded at around $681.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 4,922 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Farmers Trust Co initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $81.57 and $94.13, with an estimated average price of $87.06. The stock is now traded at around $81.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 30,598 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Farmers Trust Co initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.52 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $71.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 28,330 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)

Farmers Trust Co initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $104.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 13,440 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Farmers Trust Co initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $128.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,557 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NUV)

Farmers Trust Co initiated holding in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.31 and $11.91, with an estimated average price of $11.61. The stock is now traded at around $11.586900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 26,278 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Farmers Trust Co added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 26.30%. The purchase prices were between $175.67 and $185.89, with an estimated average price of $181.44. The stock is now traded at around $191.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 62,165 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Farmers Trust Co added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 33.01%. The purchase prices were between $26.44 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $28.7. The stock is now traded at around $34.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 155,257 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Farmers Trust Co added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 36.84%. The purchase prices were between $110.31 and $126.06, with an estimated average price of $117.05. The stock is now traded at around $113.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 35,911 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Farmers Trust Co added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 24.31%. The purchase prices were between $63.44 and $69.54, with an estimated average price of $66.41. The stock is now traded at around $65.811000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 80,757 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Farmers Trust Co added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 48.93%. The purchase prices were between $30.48 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $35.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 89,159 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Microvision Inc (MVIS)

Farmers Trust Co added to a holding in Microvision Inc by 21.87%. The purchase prices were between $11.05 and $16.38, with an estimated average price of $13.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 65,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Consumers Bancorp Inc (CBKM)

Farmers Trust Co sold out a holding in Consumers Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $19.21 and $23.75, with an estimated average price of $19.9.

Sold Out: Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

Farmers Trust Co sold out a holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF. The sale prices were between $59.8 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $64.5.

Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Farmers Trust Co sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07.

Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)

Farmers Trust Co sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $162.19 and $187.74, with an estimated average price of $172.28.

Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Farmers Trust Co sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $67.35 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $73.87.

Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Farmers Trust Co sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $183.8 and $200.65, with an estimated average price of $190.58.



Here is the complete portfolio of FARMERS TRUST CO. Also check out:

1. FARMERS TRUST CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. FARMERS TRUST CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FARMERS TRUST CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FARMERS TRUST CO keeps buying
