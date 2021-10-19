Prentiss Smith & Co Inc Buys Dentsply Sirona Inc, IPG Photonics Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Sells PerkinElmer Inc, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc, The Hershey Co

New Purchases: IPGP, APD, UGRO,

Brattleboro, VT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dentsply Sirona Inc, IPG Photonics Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Apple Inc, Tennant Co, sells PerkinElmer Inc, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc, The Hershey Co, Peloton Interactive Inc, Idacorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prentiss Smith & Co Inc. As of 2021Q3, Prentiss Smith & Co Inc owns 75 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PRENTISS SMITH & CO INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prentiss+smith+%26+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,269 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 55,963 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 28,723 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29% Cerence Inc (CRNC) - 76,034 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25% Allot Ltd (ALLT) - 484,132 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.58%

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc initiated holding in IPG Photonics Corp. The purchase prices were between $158.4 and $218.16, with an estimated average price of $183.99. The stock is now traded at around $164.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 10,790 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $256.11 and $291.67, with an estimated average price of $276.69. The stock is now traded at around $293.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,622 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc initiated holding in Urban-gro Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.55 and $16.51, with an estimated average price of $11.95. The stock is now traded at around $11.750100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,090 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc added to a holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 53.73%. The purchase prices were between $58.05 and $66.71, with an estimated average price of $61.68. The stock is now traded at around $57.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 103,232 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 38.57%. The purchase prices were between $238.54 and $262.88, with an estimated average price of $251.45. The stock is now traded at around $241.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 19,601 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 482.22%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $148.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 10,480 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc added to a holding in Tennant Co by 22.46%. The purchase prices were between $71.03 and $79.73, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 66,769 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc added to a holding in Varonis Systems Inc by 51.36%. The purchase prices were between $55.96 and $73.41, with an estimated average price of $62.79. The stock is now traded at around $63.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 34,759 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 57.47%. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $452.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,299 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc sold out a holding in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. The sale prices were between $50.26 and $73.09, with an estimated average price of $61.59.

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc sold out a holding in Idacorp Inc. The sale prices were between $97.63 and $109.32, with an estimated average price of $104.44.

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $110.2 and $156.64, with an estimated average price of $126.

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $119.11 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $127.07.