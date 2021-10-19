Howard Wealth Management, LLC Buys Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund, BTC iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF, RiverNorth Managed Duration Muni Inc Fd, Sells Roku Inc, McDonald's Corp, New York Community Bancorp Inc

- New Purchases: SPXX, EMHY, RMM, RMM, YYY, FINS, BBH, VFH,
- Added Positions: IHI, EVV, NUV, BKLN, VTIP, BNDX, PPT, VV, TIP, SPYV, SJNK, VXF, PCY, IGSB, VEU, VTEB, HYS, VNLA, SPCE, XBI, PSK, AOR,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, FTSM, VUG, JPST, GOOGL, VIG, PFF, SPY, NEAR, ICSH, SUB, SHM, AMZN, NFLX, VXUS, CWB, VTV, UNH, ITA, IVW, SPDW, BSV, VHT, JPM, JNJ, REM, PFE, IWM, ITB, IBB, GBIL, FB, HIE, NOBL, PG, TXN, HD, BMY,
- Sold Out: ROKU, MCD, NYCB,
- PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 122,345 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 31,919 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 87,700 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 82,440 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 32,018 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund. The purchase prices were between $17.08 and $18.42, with an estimated average price of $18.04. The stock is now traded at around $17.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 298,398 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY)
Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.1 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $44.9. The stock is now traded at around $43.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 12,660 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: RiverNorth Managed Duration Muni Inc Fd (RMM)
Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in RiverNorth Managed Duration Muni Inc Fd. The purchase prices were between $19.7 and $21.57, with an estimated average price of $21.03. The stock is now traded at around $19.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 25,315 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Amplify High Income ETF (YYY)
Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Amplify High Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.64 and $17.3, with an estimated average price of $17.05. The stock is now traded at around $17.128800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,415 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term (FINS)
Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term. The purchase prices were between $16.97 and $18.45, with an estimated average price of $18.09. The stock is now traded at around $16.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 14,680 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Howard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 487.15%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $63.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,255 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Howard Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $302.92 and $479.5, with an estimated average price of $377.12.Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Howard Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $229.26 and $248.11, with an estimated average price of $238.61.Sold Out: New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB)
Howard Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $10.92 and $13.13, with an estimated average price of $12.09.
