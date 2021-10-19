Eastern Bank Buys Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells McDonald's Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp

New Purchases: BSCR, BSCS, BSCQ, BSCP, BSCT, BSCO, BSCN, EMN, EL, NOW, ALB, EIM,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF, sells McDonald's Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Dow Inc, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eastern Bank. As of 2021Q3, Eastern Bank owns 184 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 241,368 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 305,478 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 464,446 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 20,545 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44% SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 1,491,707 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%

Eastern Bank initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.79 and $22.05, with an estimated average price of $21.94. The stock is now traded at around $21.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,218,070 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eastern Bank initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.88 and $23.33, with an estimated average price of $23.08. The stock is now traded at around $22.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 1,155,890 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eastern Bank initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.4 and $21.6, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $21.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,208,173 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eastern Bank initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.18 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $22.26. The stock is now traded at around $22.050100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 1,035,683 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eastern Bank initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.1 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $21.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 1,068,524 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eastern Bank initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.08 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $22.12. The stock is now traded at around $21.981000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 993,195 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eastern Bank added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 79.76%. The purchase prices were between $45.28 and $45.94, with an estimated average price of $45.55. The stock is now traded at around $45.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 557,329 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eastern Bank added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 46.50%. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $116.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 171,204 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eastern Bank added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 219.26%. The purchase prices were between $221.6 and $272.71, with an estimated average price of $246.81. The stock is now traded at around $241.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,353 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eastern Bank added to a holding in Insulet Corp by 76.50%. The purchase prices were between $260.36 and $307.27, with an estimated average price of $285.43. The stock is now traded at around $301.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,469 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eastern Bank added to a holding in Exact Sciences Corp by 125.97%. The purchase prices were between $90.24 and $124.05, with an estimated average price of $105.88. The stock is now traded at around $97.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 28,863 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eastern Bank sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $181.39 and $202.99, with an estimated average price of $195.37.

Eastern Bank sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $271.64 and $292.21, with an estimated average price of $282.54.

Eastern Bank sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $75.58 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $79.42.

Eastern Bank sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.08 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.19.

Eastern Bank sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $565.97 and $649.78, with an estimated average price of $608.7.

Eastern Bank sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $162.19 and $187.74, with an estimated average price of $172.28.