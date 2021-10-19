Eastern Bank Buys Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells McDonald's Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Eastern Bank Buys Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells McDonald's Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Eastern Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF, sells McDonald's Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Dow Inc, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eastern Bank. As of 2021Q3, Eastern Bank owns 184 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EASTERN BANK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eastern+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EASTERN BANK
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 241,368 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 305,478 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 464,446 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 20,545 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
  5. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 1,491,707 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%
New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR)

Eastern Bank initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.79 and $22.05, with an estimated average price of $21.94. The stock is now traded at around $21.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,218,070 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS)

Eastern Bank initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.88 and $23.33, with an estimated average price of $23.08. The stock is now traded at around $22.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 1,155,890 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ)

Eastern Bank initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.4 and $21.6, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $21.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,208,173 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP)

Eastern Bank initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.18 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $22.26. The stock is now traded at around $22.050100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 1,035,683 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT)

Eastern Bank initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.1 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $21.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 1,068,524 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)

Eastern Bank initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.08 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $22.12. The stock is now traded at around $21.981000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 993,195 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Eastern Bank added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 79.76%. The purchase prices were between $45.28 and $45.94, with an estimated average price of $45.55. The stock is now traded at around $45.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 557,329 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Eastern Bank added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 46.50%. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $116.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 171,204 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Eastern Bank added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 219.26%. The purchase prices were between $221.6 and $272.71, with an estimated average price of $246.81. The stock is now traded at around $241.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,353 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Insulet Corp (PODD)

Eastern Bank added to a holding in Insulet Corp by 76.50%. The purchase prices were between $260.36 and $307.27, with an estimated average price of $285.43. The stock is now traded at around $301.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,469 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)

Eastern Bank added to a holding in Exact Sciences Corp by 125.97%. The purchase prices were between $90.24 and $124.05, with an estimated average price of $105.88. The stock is now traded at around $97.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 28,863 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Eastern Bank sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $181.39 and $202.99, with an estimated average price of $195.37.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Eastern Bank sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $271.64 and $292.21, with an estimated average price of $282.54.

Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Eastern Bank sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $75.58 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $79.42.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Eastern Bank sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.08 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.19.

Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Eastern Bank sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $565.97 and $649.78, with an estimated average price of $608.7.

Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)

Eastern Bank sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $162.19 and $187.74, with an estimated average price of $172.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of EASTERN BANK. Also check out:

1. EASTERN BANK's Undervalued Stocks
2. EASTERN BANK's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EASTERN BANK's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EASTERN BANK keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider