Eastern Bank Buys Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells McDonald's Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp

- New Purchases: BSCR, BSCS, BSCQ, BSCP, BSCT, BSCO, BSCN, EMN, EL, NOW, ALB, EIM,
- Added Positions: SRLN, AMD, DRI, LLY, NOC, AEP, PODD, EXAS, PEP, BSCM, BSCL, ACN, SPIB, CWI, ABT, EEM, IWD, XLV, DGRO, TFC, CSCO, AEE, COF, PFE, PAYX, UNP, ADP, BRK.B, PEG, PBW, ORCL, CAT, MA, KLAC, IEX, IBM,
- Reduced Positions: AMAT, MCD, LMT, KMB, DOW, AAPL, VZ, AJG, T, COP, STT, HD, MRNA, XBI, KO, IWB, MDY, CRM, XOM, NKE, NEE, IEF, IWM, IEI, XEL, SBUX, MS, SCHW, SUSB, IGM, JKE, IDXX, HON, DE, COST, CVS, BIIB, BDX, BAC, BP, AXP,
- Sold Out: VRTX, IWF, CLX, CL, COLL, SHY, LRCX,
These are the top 5 holdings of EASTERN BANK
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 241,368 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 305,478 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 464,446 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 20,545 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
- SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 1,491,707 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%
Eastern Bank initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.79 and $22.05, with an estimated average price of $21.94. The stock is now traded at around $21.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,218,070 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS)
Eastern Bank initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.88 and $23.33, with an estimated average price of $23.08. The stock is now traded at around $22.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 1,155,890 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ)
Eastern Bank initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.4 and $21.6, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $21.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,208,173 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP)
Eastern Bank initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.18 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $22.26. The stock is now traded at around $22.050100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 1,035,683 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT)
Eastern Bank initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.1 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $21.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 1,068,524 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)
Eastern Bank initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.08 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $22.12. The stock is now traded at around $21.981000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 993,195 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Eastern Bank added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 79.76%. The purchase prices were between $45.28 and $45.94, with an estimated average price of $45.55. The stock is now traded at around $45.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 557,329 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Eastern Bank added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 46.50%. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $116.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 171,204 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Eastern Bank added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 219.26%. The purchase prices were between $221.6 and $272.71, with an estimated average price of $246.81. The stock is now traded at around $241.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,353 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Insulet Corp (PODD)
Eastern Bank added to a holding in Insulet Corp by 76.50%. The purchase prices were between $260.36 and $307.27, with an estimated average price of $285.43. The stock is now traded at around $301.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,469 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)
Eastern Bank added to a holding in Exact Sciences Corp by 125.97%. The purchase prices were between $90.24 and $124.05, with an estimated average price of $105.88. The stock is now traded at around $97.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 28,863 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Eastern Bank sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $181.39 and $202.99, with an estimated average price of $195.37.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Eastern Bank sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $271.64 and $292.21, with an estimated average price of $282.54.Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Eastern Bank sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $75.58 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $79.42.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Eastern Bank sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.08 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.19.Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Eastern Bank sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $565.97 and $649.78, with an estimated average price of $608.7.Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)
Eastern Bank sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $162.19 and $187.74, with an estimated average price of $172.28.
