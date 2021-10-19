Trust For Professional Managers Buys 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc, Athlon Acquisition Corp, North Atlantic Acquisition Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Trust For Professional Managers Buys 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc, Athlon Acquisition Corp, North Atlantic Acquisition Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Trust For Professional Managers (Current Portfolio) buys 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc, Athlon Acquisition Corp, North Atlantic Acquisition Corp, Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp, Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trust For Professional Managers. As of 2021Q3, Trust For Professional Managers owns 17 stocks with a total value of $3 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CrossingBridge Responsible Credit Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/crossingbridge+responsible+credit+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CrossingBridge Responsible Credit Fund
  1. 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc (ENFA) - 34,998 shares, 10.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Athlon Acquisition Corp (SWET) - 31,000 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. North Atlantic Acquisition Corp (NAAC) - 31,000 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp (HCAR) - 31,000 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp (AEAC) - 31,000 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc (ENFA)

Trust For Professional Managers initiated holding in 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.959100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.77%. The holding were 34,998 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Athlon Acquisition Corp (SWET)

Trust For Professional Managers initiated holding in Athlon Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $9.68. The stock is now traded at around $9.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.42%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: North Atlantic Acquisition Corp (NAAC)

Trust For Professional Managers initiated holding in North Atlantic Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.83, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.4%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp (HCAR)

Trust For Professional Managers initiated holding in Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $9.68. The stock is now traded at around $9.767400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.37%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp (AEAC)

Trust For Professional Managers initiated holding in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.69. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.34%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp (ACEV)

Trust For Professional Managers initiated holding in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.24%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of CrossingBridge Responsible Credit Fund. Also check out:

1. CrossingBridge Responsible Credit Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. CrossingBridge Responsible Credit Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CrossingBridge Responsible Credit Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CrossingBridge Responsible Credit Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider