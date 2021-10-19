Trust For Professional Managers Buys 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc, Athlon Acquisition Corp, North Atlantic Acquisition Corp

New Purchases: ENFA, SWET, NAAC, HCAR, AEAC, ACEV, OCA, ASAQ, IGNY, EPWR, COVA, CRHC, CTAQ, GACQ, ENPC, THMA, TREB,

Investment company Trust For Professional Managers Current Portfolio ) buys 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc, Athlon Acquisition Corp, North Atlantic Acquisition Corp, Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp, Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trust For Professional Managers. As of 2021Q3, Trust For Professional Managers owns 17 stocks with a total value of $3 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

890 5th Avenue Partners Inc (ENFA) - 34,998 shares, 10.77% of the total portfolio. New Position Athlon Acquisition Corp (SWET) - 31,000 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. New Position North Atlantic Acquisition Corp (NAAC) - 31,000 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. New Position Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp (HCAR) - 31,000 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. New Position Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp (AEAC) - 31,000 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. New Position

Trust For Professional Managers initiated holding in 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.959100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.77%. The holding were 34,998 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trust For Professional Managers initiated holding in Athlon Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $9.68. The stock is now traded at around $9.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.42%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trust For Professional Managers initiated holding in North Atlantic Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.83, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.4%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trust For Professional Managers initiated holding in Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $9.68. The stock is now traded at around $9.767400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.37%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trust For Professional Managers initiated holding in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.69. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.34%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trust For Professional Managers initiated holding in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.24%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.