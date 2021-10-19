Trust For Professional Managers Buys 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc, Athlon Acquisition Corp, North Atlantic Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: ENFA, SWET, NAAC, HCAR, AEAC, ACEV, OCA, ASAQ, IGNY, EPWR, COVA, CRHC, CTAQ, GACQ, ENPC, THMA, TREB,
For the details of CrossingBridge Responsible Credit Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/crossingbridge+responsible+credit+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CrossingBridge Responsible Credit Fund
- 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc (ENFA) - 34,998 shares, 10.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Athlon Acquisition Corp (SWET) - 31,000 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. New Position
- North Atlantic Acquisition Corp (NAAC) - 31,000 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp (HCAR) - 31,000 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp (AEAC) - 31,000 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
Trust For Professional Managers initiated holding in 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.959100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.77%. The holding were 34,998 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Athlon Acquisition Corp (SWET)
Trust For Professional Managers initiated holding in Athlon Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $9.68. The stock is now traded at around $9.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.42%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: North Atlantic Acquisition Corp (NAAC)
Trust For Professional Managers initiated holding in North Atlantic Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.83, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.4%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp (HCAR)
Trust For Professional Managers initiated holding in Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $9.68. The stock is now traded at around $9.767400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.37%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp (AEAC)
Trust For Professional Managers initiated holding in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.69. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.34%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp (ACEV)
Trust For Professional Managers initiated holding in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.24%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of CrossingBridge Responsible Credit Fund. Also check out:
1. CrossingBridge Responsible Credit Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. CrossingBridge Responsible Credit Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CrossingBridge Responsible Credit Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CrossingBridge Responsible Credit Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment