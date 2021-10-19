Royce International Premier Fund Buys BML Inc, OBIC Business Consultants Co, Douzone Bizon Co, Sells Benefit One Inc, AVEVA Group PLC, Restore PLC

- New Purchases: 4694, 012510,
- Added Positions: 4733, 030190, GVS, LOOMIS, BVS, FPE3, ASHM, NWO, NOEJ, 4732, ENGH, ODPV3, INTER, 9759, AIAENG, AIF,
- Reduced Positions: RST, IMCD, AFX, FDM, VZN, 7749, CRDA, CRL, SPX, AAD, TOTS3, LEHN, COH, 6028, PGHN, ALIG, MRL, TNE, LAGR B, 7476, KAR, 9790, 9746, DOKA, KARN, DSCV, SIM,
- Sold Out: 2412, AVV,
These are the top 5 holdings of Royce International Premier Fund
- IPH Ltd (IPH) - 7,083,920 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
- TKC Corp (9746) - 1,121,700 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.55%
- Meitec Corp (9744) - 580,600 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio.
- Bravura Solutions Ltd (BVS) - 14,219,530 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.99%
- Hansen Technologies Ltd (HSN) - 7,554,076 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
Royce International Premier Fund initiated holding in BML Inc. The purchase prices were between $3755 and $4870, with an estimated average price of $4214.92. The stock is now traded at around $4055.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 413,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Douzone Bizon Co Ltd (012510)
Royce International Premier Fund initiated holding in Douzone Bizon Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $76200 and $108500, with an estimated average price of $90243.1. The stock is now traded at around $96600.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 136,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: OBIC Business Consultants Co Ltd (4733)
Royce International Premier Fund added to a holding in OBIC Business Consultants Co Ltd by 79.08%. The purchase prices were between $5160 and $6590, with an estimated average price of $5855.08. The stock is now traded at around $5850.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 562,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: NICE Information Service Co Ltd (030190)
Royce International Premier Fund added to a holding in NICE Information Service Co Ltd by 67.60%. The purchase prices were between $20300 and $25550, with an estimated average price of $22846.9. The stock is now traded at around $20400.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,372,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: GVS SpA (GVS)
Royce International Premier Fund added to a holding in GVS SpA by 41.73%. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $16.85, with an estimated average price of $13.87. The stock is now traded at around $11.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,415,112 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Loomis AB (LOOMIS)
Royce International Premier Fund added to a holding in Loomis AB by 22.87%. The purchase prices were between $237.6 and $297, with an estimated average price of $269.99. The stock is now traded at around $235.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 996,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE3)
Royce International Premier Fund added to a holding in Fuchs Petrolub SE by 21.45%. The purchase prices were between $39.72 and $44.56, with an estimated average price of $42.11. The stock is now traded at around $42.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 577,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)
Royce International Premier Fund added to a holding in Ashmore Group PLC by 35.44%. The purchase prices were between $3.41 and $4.1, with an estimated average price of $3.8. The stock is now traded at around $3.224000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 4,021,950 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Benefit One Inc (2412)
Royce International Premier Fund sold out a holding in Benefit One Inc. The sale prices were between $3285 and $5910, with an estimated average price of $4210.71.Sold Out: AVEVA Group PLC (AVV)
Royce International Premier Fund sold out a holding in AVEVA Group PLC. The sale prices were between $36 and $42.2, with an estimated average price of $39.81.Reduced: Restore PLC (RST)
Royce International Premier Fund reduced to a holding in Restore PLC by 26.41%. The sale prices were between $3.8 and $5.18, with an estimated average price of $4.75. The stock is now traded at around $4.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Royce International Premier Fund still held 3,919,839 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: IMCD NV (IMCD)
Royce International Premier Fund reduced to a holding in IMCD NV by 22.42%. The sale prices were between $135.05 and $172.85, with an estimated average price of $155.78. The stock is now traded at around $187.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Royce International Premier Fund still held 149,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: FDM Group (Holdings) PLC (FDM)
Royce International Premier Fund reduced to a holding in FDM Group (Holdings) PLC by 29.89%. The sale prices were between $10.24 and $13.62, with an estimated average price of $12.1. The stock is now traded at around $12.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. Royce International Premier Fund still held 828,438 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX)
Royce International Premier Fund reduced to a holding in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG by 62.71%. The sale prices were between $162.9 and $199.05, with an estimated average price of $184.81. The stock is now traded at around $164.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. Royce International Premier Fund still held 15,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: VZ Holding AG (VZN)
Royce International Premier Fund reduced to a holding in VZ Holding AG by 24.24%. The sale prices were between $78.4 and $94.3, with an estimated average price of $86.31. The stock is now traded at around $92.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Royce International Premier Fund still held 169,985 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Medikit Co Ltd (7749)
Royce International Premier Fund reduced to a holding in Medikit Co Ltd by 43.72%. The sale prices were between $2976 and $3280, with an estimated average price of $3108.3. The stock is now traded at around $2918.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Royce International Premier Fund still held 193,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.
