Royce International Premier Fund Buys BML Inc, OBIC Business Consultants Co, Douzone Bizon Co, Sells Benefit One Inc, AVEVA Group PLC, Restore PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Royce International Premier Fund (Current Portfolio) buys BML Inc, OBIC Business Consultants Co, Douzone Bizon Co, NICE Information Service Co, GVS SpA, sells Benefit One Inc, AVEVA Group PLC, Restore PLC, IMCD NV, FDM Group (Holdings) PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Royce International Premier Fund. As of 2021Q3, Royce International Premier Fund owns 61 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Royce International Premier Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/royce+international+premier+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Royce International Premier Fund
  1. IPH Ltd (IPH) - 7,083,920 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
  2. TKC Corp (9746) - 1,121,700 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.55%
  3. Meitec Corp (9744) - 580,600 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio.
  4. Bravura Solutions Ltd (BVS) - 14,219,530 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.99%
  5. Hansen Technologies Ltd (HSN) - 7,554,076 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
New Purchase: BML Inc (4694)

Royce International Premier Fund initiated holding in BML Inc. The purchase prices were between $3755 and $4870, with an estimated average price of $4214.92. The stock is now traded at around $4055.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 413,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Douzone Bizon Co Ltd (012510)

Royce International Premier Fund initiated holding in Douzone Bizon Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $76200 and $108500, with an estimated average price of $90243.1. The stock is now traded at around $96600.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 136,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: OBIC Business Consultants Co Ltd (4733)

Royce International Premier Fund added to a holding in OBIC Business Consultants Co Ltd by 79.08%. The purchase prices were between $5160 and $6590, with an estimated average price of $5855.08. The stock is now traded at around $5850.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 562,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NICE Information Service Co Ltd (030190)

Royce International Premier Fund added to a holding in NICE Information Service Co Ltd by 67.60%. The purchase prices were between $20300 and $25550, with an estimated average price of $22846.9. The stock is now traded at around $20400.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,372,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: GVS SpA (GVS)

Royce International Premier Fund added to a holding in GVS SpA by 41.73%. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $16.85, with an estimated average price of $13.87. The stock is now traded at around $11.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,415,112 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Loomis AB (LOOMIS)

Royce International Premier Fund added to a holding in Loomis AB by 22.87%. The purchase prices were between $237.6 and $297, with an estimated average price of $269.99. The stock is now traded at around $235.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 996,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE3)

Royce International Premier Fund added to a holding in Fuchs Petrolub SE by 21.45%. The purchase prices were between $39.72 and $44.56, with an estimated average price of $42.11. The stock is now traded at around $42.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 577,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)

Royce International Premier Fund added to a holding in Ashmore Group PLC by 35.44%. The purchase prices were between $3.41 and $4.1, with an estimated average price of $3.8. The stock is now traded at around $3.224000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 4,021,950 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Benefit One Inc (2412)

Royce International Premier Fund sold out a holding in Benefit One Inc. The sale prices were between $3285 and $5910, with an estimated average price of $4210.71.

Sold Out: AVEVA Group PLC (AVV)

Royce International Premier Fund sold out a holding in AVEVA Group PLC. The sale prices were between $36 and $42.2, with an estimated average price of $39.81.

Reduced: Restore PLC (RST)

Royce International Premier Fund reduced to a holding in Restore PLC by 26.41%. The sale prices were between $3.8 and $5.18, with an estimated average price of $4.75. The stock is now traded at around $4.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Royce International Premier Fund still held 3,919,839 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: IMCD NV (IMCD)

Royce International Premier Fund reduced to a holding in IMCD NV by 22.42%. The sale prices were between $135.05 and $172.85, with an estimated average price of $155.78. The stock is now traded at around $187.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Royce International Premier Fund still held 149,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: FDM Group (Holdings) PLC (FDM)

Royce International Premier Fund reduced to a holding in FDM Group (Holdings) PLC by 29.89%. The sale prices were between $10.24 and $13.62, with an estimated average price of $12.1. The stock is now traded at around $12.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. Royce International Premier Fund still held 828,438 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX)

Royce International Premier Fund reduced to a holding in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG by 62.71%. The sale prices were between $162.9 and $199.05, with an estimated average price of $184.81. The stock is now traded at around $164.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. Royce International Premier Fund still held 15,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: VZ Holding AG (VZN)

Royce International Premier Fund reduced to a holding in VZ Holding AG by 24.24%. The sale prices were between $78.4 and $94.3, with an estimated average price of $86.31. The stock is now traded at around $92.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Royce International Premier Fund still held 169,985 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Medikit Co Ltd (7749)

Royce International Premier Fund reduced to a holding in Medikit Co Ltd by 43.72%. The sale prices were between $2976 and $3280, with an estimated average price of $3108.3. The stock is now traded at around $2918.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Royce International Premier Fund still held 193,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Royce International Premier Fund. Also check out:

1. Royce International Premier Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Royce International Premier Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Royce International Premier Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Royce International Premier Fund keeps buying
