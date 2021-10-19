Yacktman Focused Fund Buys Weatherford International PLC, Associated British Foods PLC, Canadian Natural Resources, Sells Sodexo, Macy's Inc, ConocoPhillips

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Yacktman Focused Fund Buys Weatherford International PLC, Associated British Foods PLC, Canadian Natural Resources, Sells Sodexo, Macy's Inc, ConocoPhillips

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Yacktman Focused Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Weatherford International PLC, Associated British Foods PLC, Canadian Natural Resources, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Amerco Inc, sells Sodexo, Macy's Inc, ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil Corp, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yacktman Focused Fund . As of 2021Q3, Yacktman Focused Fund owns 51 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Yacktman Focused Fund 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/yacktman+focused+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Yacktman Focused Fund
  1. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005935) - 6,650,000 shares, 10.93% of the total portfolio.
  2. Bollore SA (BOL) - 51,746,528 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio.
  3. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 1,270,000 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio.
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 650,000 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio.
  5. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) - 4,400,000 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.71%
New Purchase: Weatherford International PLC (WFRD)

Yacktman Focused Fund initiated holding in Weatherford International PLC. The purchase prices were between $14.48 and $20.22, with an estimated average price of $16.65. The stock is now traded at around $28.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vitesco Technologies Group AG (VTSC)

Yacktman Focused Fund initiated holding in Vitesco Technologies Group AG. The purchase prices were between $51.7 and $64, with an estimated average price of $58.29. The stock is now traded at around $47.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)

Yacktman Focused Fund added to a holding in Associated British Foods PLC by 37.84%. The purchase prices were between $18.53 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $20.19. The stock is now traded at around $18.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 5,100,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)

Yacktman Focused Fund added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 25.71%. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $36.87, with an estimated average price of $33.69. The stock is now traded at around $42.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 4,400,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Yacktman Focused Fund added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 41.50%. The purchase prices were between $66.46 and $78.03, with an estimated average price of $73.76. The stock is now traded at around $79.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,485,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amerco Inc (UHAL)

Yacktman Focused Fund added to a holding in Amerco Inc by 98.15%. The purchase prices were between $559.1 and $673.74, with an estimated average price of $626.93. The stock is now traded at around $720.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 70,339 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Hyundai Motor Co (005387)

Yacktman Focused Fund added to a holding in Hyundai Motor Co by 31.25%. The purchase prices were between $95500 and $115000, with an estimated average price of $103538. The stock is now traded at around $99800.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 210,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Sodexo (SW)

Yacktman Focused Fund sold out a holding in Sodexo. The sale prices were between $68.78 and $81.38, with an estimated average price of $72.68.

Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Yacktman Focused Fund sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Yacktman Focused Fund sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Yacktman Focused Fund sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12.

Sold Out: Stanley Electric Co Ltd (6923)

Yacktman Focused Fund sold out a holding in Stanley Electric Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $2630 and $3255, with an estimated average price of $2935.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of Yacktman Focused Fund. Also check out:

1. Yacktman Focused Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Yacktman Focused Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Yacktman Focused Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Yacktman Focused Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider