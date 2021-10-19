Yacktman Focused Fund Buys Weatherford International PLC, Associated British Foods PLC, Canadian Natural Resources, Sells Sodexo, Macy's Inc, ConocoPhillips

New Purchases: WFRD, VTSC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Weatherford International PLC, Associated British Foods PLC, Canadian Natural Resources, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Amerco Inc, sells Sodexo, Macy's Inc, ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil Corp, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,. As of 2021Q3, Yacktman Focused Fund owns 51 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005935) - 6,650,000 shares, 10.93% of the total portfolio. Bollore SA (BOL) - 51,746,528 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 1,270,000 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 650,000 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) - 4,400,000 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.71%

Yacktman Focused Fund initiated holding in Weatherford International PLC. The purchase prices were between $14.48 and $20.22, with an estimated average price of $16.65. The stock is now traded at around $28.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Yacktman Focused Fund initiated holding in Vitesco Technologies Group AG. The purchase prices were between $51.7 and $64, with an estimated average price of $58.29. The stock is now traded at around $47.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Yacktman Focused Fund added to a holding in Associated British Foods PLC by 37.84%. The purchase prices were between $18.53 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $20.19. The stock is now traded at around $18.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 5,100,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Yacktman Focused Fund added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 25.71%. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $36.87, with an estimated average price of $33.69. The stock is now traded at around $42.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 4,400,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Yacktman Focused Fund added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 41.50%. The purchase prices were between $66.46 and $78.03, with an estimated average price of $73.76. The stock is now traded at around $79.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,485,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Yacktman Focused Fund added to a holding in Amerco Inc by 98.15%. The purchase prices were between $559.1 and $673.74, with an estimated average price of $626.93. The stock is now traded at around $720.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 70,339 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Yacktman Focused Fund added to a holding in Hyundai Motor Co by 31.25%. The purchase prices were between $95500 and $115000, with an estimated average price of $103538. The stock is now traded at around $99800.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 210,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Yacktman Focused Fund sold out a holding in Sodexo. The sale prices were between $68.78 and $81.38, with an estimated average price of $72.68.

Yacktman Focused Fund sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76.

Yacktman Focused Fund sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05.

Yacktman Focused Fund sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12.

Yacktman Focused Fund sold out a holding in Stanley Electric Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $2630 and $3255, with an estimated average price of $2935.08.