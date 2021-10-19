Logo
Stewardship Advisors, LLC Buys American Century Quality Diversified International, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Stewardship Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys American Century Quality Diversified International, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stewardship Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Stewardship Advisors, LLC owns 51 stocks with a total value of $261 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Stewardship Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stewardship+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Stewardship Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 97,193 shares, 16.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.27%
  2. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 289,306 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09%
  3. American Century Quality Diversified International (QINT) - 349,839 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 429,007 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
  5. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 461,859 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%
New Purchase: American Century Quality Diversified International (QINT)

Stewardship Advisors, LLC initiated holding in American Century Quality Diversified International. The purchase prices were between $50.08 and $53.9, with an estimated average price of $52.31. The stock is now traded at around $51.548900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.71%. The holding were 349,839 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV)

Stewardship Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.12 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.31. The stock is now traded at around $39.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 236,629 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)

Stewardship Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.36 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $74.01. The stock is now traded at around $78.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 81,994 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG)

Stewardship Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.04 and $70.2, with an estimated average price of $67.38. The stock is now traded at around $69.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 88,204 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG USD High Yield Corporate (ESHY)

Stewardship Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG USD High Yield Corporate. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $21.08. The stock is now traded at around $21.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 245,728 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG)

Stewardship Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.4 and $58.36, with an estimated average price of $55.97. The stock is now traded at around $57.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 77,653 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Stewardship Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.27%. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $452.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5%. The holding were 97,193 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)

Stewardship Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 157.36%. The purchase prices were between $55.08 and $55.89, with an estimated average price of $55.55. The stock is now traded at around $54.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 137,315 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)

Stewardship Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 91.94%. The purchase prices were between $67.2 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $70.62. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 105,647 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)

Stewardship Advisors, LLC added to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 48.38%. The purchase prices were between $94.39 and $101.61, with an estimated average price of $98.52. The stock is now traded at around $101.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 94,133 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG)

Stewardship Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 27.58%. The purchase prices were between $55.02 and $56.01, with an estimated average price of $55.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 182,238 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

Stewardship Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 24.90%. The purchase prices were between $37.55 and $40.64, with an estimated average price of $39.45. The stock is now traded at around $40.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 63,990 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Stewardship Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO)

Stewardship Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $81.13 and $88.42, with an estimated average price of $85.63.



Here is the complete portfolio of Stewardship Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Stewardship Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Stewardship Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Stewardship Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Stewardship Advisors, LLC keeps buying
