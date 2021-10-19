Epiq Partners, Llc Buys Hormel Foods Corp, Huntington Bancshares Inc, Spring Valley Acquisition Corp, Sells BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

New Purchases: SV, CNMD, UNH, AMCR, JCS, TAN, GIS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Hormel Foods Corp, Huntington Bancshares Inc, Spring Valley Acquisition Corp, Special Opportunities Fund Inc, Conmed Corp, sells BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Covanta Holding Corp, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Epiq Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Epiq Partners, Llc owns 89 stocks with a total value of $206 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) - 410,169 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1220.83% Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) - 251,260 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.69% ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF (VALT) - 225,675 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.61% Albemarle Corp (ALB) - 32,662 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38% Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) - 458,770 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 683.30%

Epiq Partners, Llc initiated holding in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.68 and $10.42, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 220,463 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Epiq Partners, Llc initiated holding in Conmed Corp. The purchase prices were between $122.87 and $139.12, with an estimated average price of $130.93. The stock is now traded at around $144.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 10,463 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Epiq Partners, Llc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $390.74 and $429.71, with an estimated average price of $414.25. The stock is now traded at around $424.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Epiq Partners, Llc initiated holding in Amcor PLC. The purchase prices were between $11.25 and $12.85, with an estimated average price of $11.94. The stock is now traded at around $12.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 28,560 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Epiq Partners, Llc initiated holding in Communications Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.64 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $7.29. The stock is now traded at around $4.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 35,718 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Epiq Partners, Llc initiated holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $89.68, with an estimated average price of $84.16. The stock is now traded at around $91.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,715 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Epiq Partners, Llc added to a holding in Hormel Foods Corp by 1220.83%. The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $48.31, with an estimated average price of $45.1. The stock is now traded at around $41.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.55%. The holding were 410,169 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Epiq Partners, Llc added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 683.30%. The purchase prices were between $13.23 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $14.72. The stock is now traded at around $16.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 458,770 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Epiq Partners, Llc added to a holding in Special Opportunities Fund Inc by 33.25%. The purchase prices were between $15.02 and $16.02, with an estimated average price of $15.54. The stock is now traded at around $15.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 441,219 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Epiq Partners, Llc added to a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp by 26.88%. The purchase prices were between $38.47 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $39.48. The stock is now traded at around $3.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 129,890 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Epiq Partners, Llc added to a holding in Fortive Corp by 411.39%. The purchase prices were between $68.37 and $75.96, with an estimated average price of $72.65. The stock is now traded at around $73.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 18,676 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Epiq Partners, Llc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 24.45%. The purchase prices were between $122.75 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $129.47. The stock is now traded at around $122.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 18,918 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Epiq Partners, Llc sold out a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The sale prices were between $21.57 and $24.62, with an estimated average price of $23.06.

Epiq Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54.

Epiq Partners, Llc sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $467.11 and $504.69, with an estimated average price of $490.06.

Epiq Partners, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66.