Marshall & Sullivan Inc Buys Charles Schwab Corp, Lam Research Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells The Walt Disney Co

Investment company Marshall & Sullivan Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Charles Schwab Corp, Lam Research Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marshall & Sullivan Inc . As of 2021Q3, Marshall & Sullivan Inc owns 40 stocks with a total value of $192 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 109,308 shares, 12.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.56% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,454 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 164,118 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 26,351 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.18% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,909 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.86%

Marshall & Sullivan Inc initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.68 and $77.38, with an estimated average price of $71.45. The stock is now traded at around $81.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 84,439 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $565.97 and $649.78, with an estimated average price of $608.7. The stock is now traded at around $570.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 7,127 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 29.62%. The purchase prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33. The stock is now traded at around $467.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,116 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27.