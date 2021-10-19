Marshall & Sullivan Inc Buys Charles Schwab Corp, Lam Research Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells The Walt Disney Co

- New Purchases: SCHW, LRCX,
- Added Positions: IWM, AAPL, BDX, CHD, PEP, FISV, FTV, EEM, BKNG, JNJ, MA, VWO, CCK, PYPL, COST, AMZN, LIN, SPY, UNH, HD, MNST, SYK,
- Reduced Positions: GOOGL, DHR, FB, GOOG, VNT,
- Sold Out: DIS,
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 109,308 shares, 12.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.56%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,454 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 164,118 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 26,351 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.18%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,909 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.86%
Marshall & Sullivan Inc initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.68 and $77.38, with an estimated average price of $71.45. The stock is now traded at around $81.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 84,439 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Marshall & Sullivan Inc initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $565.97 and $649.78, with an estimated average price of $608.7. The stock is now traded at around $570.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 7,127 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Marshall & Sullivan Inc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 29.62%. The purchase prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33. The stock is now traded at around $467.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,116 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27.
