Falcon Wealth Planning Buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Sells Celsius Holdings Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, sells Celsius Holdings Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Falcon Wealth Planning. As of 2021Q3, Falcon Wealth Planning owns 72 stocks with a total value of $263 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 251,272 shares, 13.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 184,334 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.68% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 78,119 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.47% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 343,158 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.08% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 86,700 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.06%

Falcon Wealth Planning initiated holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.26 and $30.27, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $29.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 24,025 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Falcon Wealth Planning initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 20,049 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Falcon Wealth Planning initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.98 and $103.59, with an estimated average price of $100.78. The stock is now traded at around $103.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,175 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Falcon Wealth Planning initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $255.51 and $276.04, with an estimated average price of $268.1. The stock is now traded at around $275.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,433 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Falcon Wealth Planning initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $284.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,285 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Falcon Wealth Planning initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $163.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,579 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Falcon Wealth Planning added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 531.86%. The purchase prices were between $38.38 and $39.33, with an estimated average price of $38.93. The stock is now traded at around $38.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 120,849 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Falcon Wealth Planning added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.08%. The purchase prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26. The stock is now traded at around $52.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 343,158 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Falcon Wealth Planning added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 33.76%. The purchase prices were between $56.92 and $57.98, with an estimated average price of $57.55. The stock is now traded at around $56.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 123,289 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Falcon Wealth Planning added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.43%. The purchase prices were between $85.32 and $86.58, with an estimated average price of $86.06. The stock is now traded at around $84.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 75,587 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Falcon Wealth Planning added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.44%. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $52.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,942 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Falcon Wealth Planning added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 60.39%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $308.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,511 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Falcon Wealth Planning sold out a holding in Celsius Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $61.52 and $98.65, with an estimated average price of $77.17.

Falcon Wealth Planning sold out a holding in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index. The sale prices were between $47.54 and $50.37, with an estimated average price of $49.34.