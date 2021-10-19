Falcon Wealth Planning Buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Sells Celsius Holdings Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index

- New Purchases: DFAI, DFAC, ITOT, IJH, BRK.B, INTC, JNJ, AGG, QQQ, CVX, COST, NFLX, VZ, SPTM,
- Added Positions: PFF, VWO, VTV, VOE, BNDX, VBR, VEU, VSS, IJT, BND, SCZ, IWP, VUG, DWM, VNQ, XLE, VEA, MSFT, DFUS, CMF, JPM, GOOGL, HD, AMZN, BA, GOOG, TSLA, VGIT, SPY, IWN, SNDL, VTI, FB, RDS.A,
- Reduced Positions: CL, SLYG, EWX, IVE, RWR, EFV, IEMG, IWS,
- Sold Out: CELH, DOL,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 251,272 shares, 13.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 184,334 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.68%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 78,119 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.47%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 343,158 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.08%
- Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 86,700 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.06%
Falcon Wealth Planning initiated holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.26 and $30.27, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $29.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 24,025 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
Falcon Wealth Planning initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 20,049 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
Falcon Wealth Planning initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.98 and $103.59, with an estimated average price of $100.78. The stock is now traded at around $103.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,175 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Falcon Wealth Planning initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $255.51 and $276.04, with an estimated average price of $268.1. The stock is now traded at around $275.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,433 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Falcon Wealth Planning initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $284.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,285 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Falcon Wealth Planning initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $163.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,579 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Falcon Wealth Planning added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 531.86%. The purchase prices were between $38.38 and $39.33, with an estimated average price of $38.93. The stock is now traded at around $38.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 120,849 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Falcon Wealth Planning added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.08%. The purchase prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26. The stock is now traded at around $52.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 343,158 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Falcon Wealth Planning added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 33.76%. The purchase prices were between $56.92 and $57.98, with an estimated average price of $57.55. The stock is now traded at around $56.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 123,289 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Falcon Wealth Planning added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.43%. The purchase prices were between $85.32 and $86.58, with an estimated average price of $86.06. The stock is now traded at around $84.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 75,587 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Falcon Wealth Planning added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.44%. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $52.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,942 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Falcon Wealth Planning added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 60.39%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $308.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,511 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH)
Falcon Wealth Planning sold out a holding in Celsius Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $61.52 and $98.65, with an estimated average price of $77.17.Sold Out: WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (DOL)
Falcon Wealth Planning sold out a holding in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index. The sale prices were between $47.54 and $50.37, with an estimated average price of $49.34.
Here is the complete portfolio of Falcon Wealth Planning. Also check out:
