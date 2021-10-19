Acas, Llc Buys First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, Ensign Group Inc

New Purchases: FTLS, BJUL, SWAN, TIP,

FTLS, BJUL, SWAN, TIP, Added Positions: VTV, VUG, VIGI, IVW, VB, IVE, SCHD, VO, PGX, EFA, AMZN, QQQ, MINT, BND, COST, IJJ, RSP, IJT, IJS, IJK, MNA, VIG, VMBS, INTC, SCHE,

VTV, VUG, VIGI, IVW, VB, IVE, SCHD, VO, PGX, EFA, AMZN, QQQ, MINT, BND, COST, IJJ, RSP, IJT, IJS, IJK, MNA, VIG, VMBS, INTC, SCHE, Reduced Positions: AAPL, PFE, VFC, VOO, MSFT, NFLX, SCHX, GDX, AGG, SCHB, VEA, VYM, VWO,

AAPL, PFE, VFC, VOO, MSFT, NFLX, SCHX, GDX, AGG, SCHB, VEA, VYM, VWO, Sold Out: EEMA, ENSG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July, Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, Ensign Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Acas, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Acas, Llc owns 73 stocks with a total value of $70 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ACAS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/acas%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 54,204 shares, 11.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 64,399 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,039 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 21,659 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.47% First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (FTLS) - 58,334 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. New Position

Acas, Llc initiated holding in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $50.03, with an estimated average price of $49.12. The stock is now traded at around $50.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 58,334 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Acas, Llc initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July. The purchase prices were between $31.15 and $32.37, with an estimated average price of $31.9. The stock is now traded at around $32.440500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 8,673 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Acas, Llc initiated holding in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.23 and $35.95, with an estimated average price of $35.24. The stock is now traded at around $35.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 7,639 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Acas, Llc initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $127.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,594 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Acas, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.20%. The purchase prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29. The stock is now traded at around $306.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 5,683 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Acas, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 100.86%. The purchase prices were between $86.36 and $93.03, with an estimated average price of $89.25. The stock is now traded at around $90.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,156 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Acas, Llc added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 26.84%. The purchase prices were between $101.83 and $101.94, with an estimated average price of $101.9. The stock is now traded at around $101.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,845 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Acas, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund. The sale prices were between $82.58 and $91.94, with an estimated average price of $87.18.

Acas, Llc sold out a holding in Ensign Group Inc. The sale prices were between $74.89 and $89.32, with an estimated average price of $82.77.