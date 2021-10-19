Central Bank & Trust Co Buys Catalent Inc, Blackstone Inc, Square Inc, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, FedEx Corp

- New Purchases: CTLT, BX, WMB, KMI, IAU, PSN, DOCS, ENVX, NARI, AA, GOOS, CFRX, DELL, HLLY, NCNO, OTLY, OGN, PCH, TSN,
- Added Positions: SQ, MS, ZTS, VNQ, FB, NUE, TGT, HYG, SBUX, MSFT, AMGN, SCHW, TROW, AMAT, EL, LRCX, ISRG, DHR, UNH, IQV, HD, GS, DKS, SIVB, LEN, AVGO, BLK, ORCL, NFLX, UPS, SWKS, MRK, MCK, ANTM, EEM, WMT, EA, APPH, ABT, AZN, VRTX, PFE, PYPL, CSX, CTAS, STZ, KLAC, JPM, HOLX, DE,
- Reduced Positions: ATVI, ICE, AGG, FDX, XLC, VLO, XLY, XLF, NVDA, HON, XLI, PGR, XLP, PSX, CAT, EBS, XLV, DIS, XLU, DG, VWOB, AAPL, V, XLE, IWM, URI, EOG, BIIB, GOOGL, TMUS, WM, XEL, EFAV, UNP, LDOS, TJX, REGN, SCZ, NOW, DISCA, ZM, GOOG, AXP, BDX, BMY, CI, NEE, HUM, VZ, CMBS, JNJ, LMT, MKTX, WBA, WFC, LOW, VTI, XLNX, TSCO, TMO, SYY, PEP, PKG, OXY, LLY, KR, INTC, EMR, D, KO, CSCO, BA, AEE, AMD,
- Sold Out: XLB, DOX, BAH, CHE, EWC, PATK, WDAY,
- Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) - 463,943 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 124,304 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.95%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 182,634 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.21%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 45,428 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 362,837 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
Central Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Catalent Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.17 and $142.35, with an estimated average price of $124.9. The stock is now traded at around $133.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 45,149 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Central Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $126.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 51,161 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
Central Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.89 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $25.2. The stock is now traded at around $29.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 82,016 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Central Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $18.67, with an estimated average price of $17. The stock is now traded at around $18.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 112,618 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Parsons Corp (PSN)
Central Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Parsons Corp. The purchase prices were between $32 and $40.69, with an estimated average price of $36.53. The stock is now traded at around $35.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,598 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Central Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,919 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Square Inc (SQ)
Central Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Square Inc by 590.33%. The purchase prices were between $233.69 and $281.81, with an estimated average price of $256.82. The stock is now traded at around $254.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 28,704 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Central Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 58.97%. The purchase prices were between $87.64 and $105.45, with an estimated average price of $99.05. The stock is now traded at around $101.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 60,171 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Central Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 33.87%. The purchase prices were between $189.29 and $209.69, with an estimated average price of $201.78. The stock is now traded at around $204.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 21,744 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Central Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 89.01%. The purchase prices were between $299.93 and $344.31, with an estimated average price of $326.76. The stock is now traded at around $312.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,376 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)
Central Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 817.24%. The purchase prices were between $239.54 and $265.23, with an estimated average price of $252.52. The stock is now traded at around $249.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 532 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Central Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 39.16%. The purchase prices were between $354.72 and $419.69, with an estimated average price of $390.6. The stock is now traded at around $412.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,091 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Central Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $79 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $82.83.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC)
Central Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Canada ETF. The sale prices were between $35.5 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $37.11.Sold Out: Amdocs Ltd (DOX)
Central Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Amdocs Ltd. The sale prices were between $75.13 and $79.46, with an estimated average price of $77.41.Sold Out: Chemed Corp (CHE)
Central Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Chemed Corp. The sale prices were between $451.98 and $485.71, with an estimated average price of $471.76.Sold Out: Patrick Industries Inc (PATK)
Central Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Patrick Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $71.23 and $87.01, with an estimated average price of $80.24.Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Central Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $226.15 and $277.74, with an estimated average price of $247.92.
