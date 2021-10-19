Logo
Central Bank & Trust Co Buys Catalent Inc, Blackstone Inc, Square Inc, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, FedEx Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Lexington, KY, based Investment company Central Bank & Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Catalent Inc, Blackstone Inc, Square Inc, Morgan Stanley, Williams Inc, sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, FedEx Corp, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Valero Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Central Bank & Trust Co. As of 2021Q3, Central Bank & Trust Co owns 300 stocks with a total value of $608 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CENTRAL BANK & TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/central+bank+%26+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CENTRAL BANK & TRUST CO
  1. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) - 463,943 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%
  2. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 124,304 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.95%
  3. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 182,634 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.21%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 45,428 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 362,837 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
New Purchase: Catalent Inc (CTLT)

Central Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Catalent Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.17 and $142.35, with an estimated average price of $124.9. The stock is now traded at around $133.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 45,149 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)

Central Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $126.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 51,161 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Central Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.89 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $25.2. The stock is now traded at around $29.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 82,016 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Central Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $18.67, with an estimated average price of $17. The stock is now traded at around $18.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 112,618 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Parsons Corp (PSN)

Central Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Parsons Corp. The purchase prices were between $32 and $40.69, with an estimated average price of $36.53. The stock is now traded at around $35.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,598 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Central Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,919 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Central Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Square Inc by 590.33%. The purchase prices were between $233.69 and $281.81, with an estimated average price of $256.82. The stock is now traded at around $254.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 28,704 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Central Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 58.97%. The purchase prices were between $87.64 and $105.45, with an estimated average price of $99.05. The stock is now traded at around $101.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 60,171 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Central Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 33.87%. The purchase prices were between $189.29 and $209.69, with an estimated average price of $201.78. The stock is now traded at around $204.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 21,744 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Central Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 89.01%. The purchase prices were between $299.93 and $344.31, with an estimated average price of $326.76. The stock is now traded at around $312.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,376 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

Central Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 817.24%. The purchase prices were between $239.54 and $265.23, with an estimated average price of $252.52. The stock is now traded at around $249.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 532 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Central Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 39.16%. The purchase prices were between $354.72 and $419.69, with an estimated average price of $390.6. The stock is now traded at around $412.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,091 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Central Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $79 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $82.83.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC)

Central Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Canada ETF. The sale prices were between $35.5 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $37.11.

Sold Out: Amdocs Ltd (DOX)

Central Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Amdocs Ltd. The sale prices were between $75.13 and $79.46, with an estimated average price of $77.41.

Sold Out: Chemed Corp (CHE)

Central Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Chemed Corp. The sale prices were between $451.98 and $485.71, with an estimated average price of $471.76.

Sold Out: Patrick Industries Inc (PATK)

Central Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Patrick Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $71.23 and $87.01, with an estimated average price of $80.24.

Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Central Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $226.15 and $277.74, with an estimated average price of $247.92.



