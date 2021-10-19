Vigilare Wealth Management Buys SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, Invesco DWA Momentum ETF, Sells WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

New Purchases: SOFI, SOFI, PDP, UBER, AUPH, SPTM, XLF, PTRA, BIDU, IWD, ZYME, RH, ARKK, DON, PRU, VB, CPNG, SCHD, JD, SKIN, SNDL,

SOFI, SOFI, PDP, UBER, AUPH, SPTM, XLF, PTRA, BIDU, IWD, ZYME, RH, ARKK, DON, PRU, VB, CPNG, SCHD, JD, SKIN, SNDL, Added Positions: VIG, AOK, ABT, XLE, VYM, F, JPM, KRE, AMZN, MRK, TGTX, PYPL, RSP, NUE, ADAP, BFLY, DRNA, CRM, GS, PLTR, HACK, ARWR, AAPL, DKNG, PXD, ABBV, CSCO, VCSH, NVTA, ADBE, UPS, BAC, SGMO, QCLN, AOM, SPHB, PEP, AFMD, SUPN, WMT, OCUL, IWM, BBIO, LUV, RTX, BABA, PFE, ORCL, SHOP, TWLO, VOO, IVV, ONCT, EFG, EFA, V, GRMN, EXAS, KNSA, ROKU, TSLA, JNJ, QRVO, AOA, OKTA, MTUM, AMD, ROBO, DHR, BLK, VEA, PSNL, CCI, KEY, ADPT, SCI, FB, SWKS, UNP, TXN, INTU, IOVA,

VIG, AOK, ABT, XLE, VYM, F, JPM, KRE, AMZN, MRK, TGTX, PYPL, RSP, NUE, ADAP, BFLY, DRNA, CRM, GS, PLTR, HACK, ARWR, AAPL, DKNG, PXD, ABBV, CSCO, VCSH, NVTA, ADBE, UPS, BAC, SGMO, QCLN, AOM, SPHB, PEP, AFMD, SUPN, WMT, OCUL, IWM, BBIO, LUV, RTX, BABA, PFE, ORCL, SHOP, TWLO, VOO, IVV, ONCT, EFG, EFA, V, GRMN, EXAS, KNSA, ROKU, TSLA, JNJ, QRVO, AOA, OKTA, MTUM, AMD, ROBO, DHR, BLK, VEA, PSNL, CCI, KEY, ADPT, SCI, FB, SWKS, UNP, TXN, INTU, IOVA, Reduced Positions: EEM, VTI, QCOM, GE, JPST, AMLP, FCX, PG, DRI, DIS, DE, PAVM, CAT, LLY, DDOG, QQQ, BA, MCD, NKE, BCEL, EMR, PBW, MSFT, NVDA, CRWD, BRK.B, NET, AMGN, DOW, AVLR, MINT, WYNN, CVX, VWO, MAR, GOLD, COST, NOW, VZ, SHW, INTC, BX, XHE, PAYX, REGN, SBUX, USMV, VEU, PFF, XLY, SNOW, ZS, LYB, LULU, MRKR, UNH, KBH, ADP,

EEM, VTI, QCOM, GE, JPST, AMLP, FCX, PG, DRI, DIS, DE, PAVM, CAT, LLY, DDOG, QQQ, BA, MCD, NKE, BCEL, EMR, PBW, MSFT, NVDA, CRWD, BRK.B, NET, AMGN, DOW, AVLR, MINT, WYNN, CVX, VWO, MAR, GOLD, COST, NOW, VZ, SHW, INTC, BX, XHE, PAYX, REGN, SBUX, USMV, VEU, PFF, XLY, SNOW, ZS, LYB, LULU, MRKR, UNH, KBH, ADP, Sold Out: AGGY, AGG, EMB, BND, TRIL, SPSB, PINS, TDOC, MU, VIAC, VGK, XLK, TJX, MLM, IJR, HYG, AMT, BIL, FATE, LECO, USFD, FSLY, BIGC, ILMN, BGNE, NIO, SLYG, OIH, QS, CLII, TCON, CX, GMDA, CRDF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, Invesco DWA Momentum ETF, iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, Uber Technologies Inc, sells WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vigilare Wealth Management. As of 2021Q3, Vigilare Wealth Management owns 189 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 60,453 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.09% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 55,060 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.70% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,558 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.37% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,942 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 29,282 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.52%

Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.75 and $18.25, with an estimated average price of $15.7. The stock is now traded at around $20.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 100,935 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.96 and $95.19, with an estimated average price of $91.95. The stock is now traded at around $93.785100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 10,550 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76. The stock is now traded at around $47.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 14,555 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.93 and $23.55, with an estimated average price of $15.85. The stock is now traded at around $19.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 27,470 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.14 and $55.74, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $55.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 8,431 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 36.21%. The purchase prices were between $39.44 and $40.32, with an estimated average price of $39.94. The stock is now traded at around $39.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 83,939 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 159.49%. The purchase prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03. The stock is now traded at around $58.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 17,056 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 112.69%. The purchase prices were between $116.66 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $122.86. The stock is now traded at around $119.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 8,835 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 33.08%. The purchase prices were between $12.57 and $14.93, with an estimated average price of $13.61. The stock is now traded at around $15.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 128,082 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 116.24%. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $107.59, with an estimated average price of $105.07. The stock is now traded at around $107.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 8,109 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 34.30%. The purchase prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $168.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 9,002 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $51.92 and $52.84, with an estimated average price of $52.45.

Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.59 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $115.56.

Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $109.64 and $113.19, with an estimated average price of $111.62.

Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $85.32 and $86.58, with an estimated average price of $86.06.

Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $5.86 and $17.8, with an estimated average price of $11.74.

Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $50.37 and $80.29, with an estimated average price of $61.63.