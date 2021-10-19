JJJ Advisors Inc. Buys First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF, GLOBAL X FDS, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: UCON, CATH, IDA, IDCC, MIDU, VVNT, DNUT, LVHI, BHF, IAC, PSMC, MMAT, OPFI, ORIC, AIZ, CIGI, JPHY, KTRA, UP, DTEC, WIZ, TRTY, COIN, SID, QQQ, PFM, IEF, IJR, KLAC, KNTE, MKC.V, SMMU, SAIA, SMBC, VMEO, ARKQ, ARKF, FAX, ADC, ALE, LNT, SNUG, AAL, AIG, AMT, AU, ALV, AZO, BOKF, BLL, BSAC, BXP, BSX, EAT, BC, BTG, CMS, CSX, CTRA, GVAL, GAA, BLDG, TOKE, TAIL, CCL, FUN, CRNC, CHPT, CHPT, LFC, CTAS, CFG, CLNE, CMC, CCI, DDOG, DELL, DAL, DXCM, ERX, WFH, UBOT, DRD, ENPH, ETR, EQR, ES, EXEL, FITB, FRC, FLT, FTV, FTDR, GDS, GXO, EDOC, COPX, GS, HES, HBAN, HUT, H, IMAC, ICLK, INCY, IP, IDLV, EELV, SPLV, IQV, IAU, EEMV, IWS, IWN, IWO, SCZ, GOVT, QUAL, IFRA, GRUB, KEY, KRP, LRCX, LVS, LBRDA, LBRDK, LSXMK, LGND, ZEV, LCID, LYFT, MTB, MRO, MPC, MKL, MAR, MKC, MCHP, MNMD, MOH, MDB, MCO, NTRA, NRO, ORLY, OTLY, OXY, OGS, OMF, IX, PCAR, PANW, PBCT, PFGC, PFG, VIXY, QDEL, RJF, RF, RENN, SBAC, GLD, SPSB, SAGE, SE, SGEN, XLV, SMTC, ASAI, SMED, SHW, BLCN, SOFI, SOFI, SWI, SON, SPLK, SYF, SYY, TMX, TXT, VNET, UBER, UBSI, UAL, URI, URBN, VFC, VT, VOE, VB, VSCO, SPCE, WBA, WM, WELL, WY, CXSE, XPO, AUY, NTB, JCI, STX, LYB,

UCON, CATH, IDA, IDCC, MIDU, VVNT, DNUT, LVHI, BHF, IAC, PSMC, MMAT, OPFI, ORIC, AIZ, CIGI, JPHY, KTRA, UP, DTEC, WIZ, TRTY, COIN, SID, QQQ, PFM, IEF, IJR, KLAC, KNTE, MKC.V, SMMU, SAIA, SMBC, VMEO, ARKQ, ARKF, FAX, ADC, ALE, LNT, SNUG, AAL, AIG, AMT, AU, ALV, AZO, BOKF, BLL, BSAC, BXP, BSX, EAT, BC, BTG, CMS, CSX, CTRA, GVAL, GAA, BLDG, TOKE, TAIL, CCL, FUN, CRNC, CHPT, CHPT, LFC, CTAS, CFG, CLNE, CMC, CCI, DDOG, DELL, DAL, DXCM, ERX, WFH, UBOT, DRD, ENPH, ETR, EQR, ES, EXEL, FITB, FRC, FLT, FTV, FTDR, GDS, GXO, EDOC, COPX, GS, HES, HBAN, HUT, H, IMAC, ICLK, INCY, IP, IDLV, EELV, SPLV, IQV, IAU, EEMV, IWS, IWN, IWO, SCZ, GOVT, QUAL, IFRA, GRUB, KEY, KRP, LRCX, LVS, LBRDA, LBRDK, LSXMK, LGND, ZEV, LCID, LYFT, MTB, MRO, MPC, MKL, MAR, MKC, MCHP, MNMD, MOH, MDB, MCO, NTRA, NRO, ORLY, OTLY, OXY, OGS, OMF, IX, PCAR, PANW, PBCT, PFGC, PFG, VIXY, QDEL, RJF, RF, RENN, SBAC, GLD, SPSB, SAGE, SE, SGEN, XLV, SMTC, ASAI, SMED, SHW, BLCN, SOFI, SOFI, SWI, SON, SPLK, SYF, SYY, TMX, TXT, VNET, UBER, UBSI, UAL, URI, URBN, VFC, VT, VOE, VB, VSCO, SPCE, WBA, WM, WELL, WY, CXSE, XPO, AUY, NTB, JCI, STX, LYB, Added Positions: STIP, BABA, SCHD, AAPL, AGG, SCHA, MSFT, AMZN, GOOG, CTSH, NVDA, ABT, FB, VIV, ACN, GOOGL, TROW, SNDR, TSLA, WMT, WERN, MDT, ADBE, ATHM, BNS, BBY, HD, INTU, XMLV, SCHZ, SJM, STT, TSM, TXN, TSN, VOO, NVT, ATR, BDX, BIIB, CSCO, DHR, FOXA, HMC, INFY, INTC, IXN, LOW, MCD, NFLX, NYT, NEM, PG, SKM, CRM, SAP, FNDF, SCHO, SEB, TM, UNM, WIT, LIN, CB, ASML, AYI, A, APD, AKAM, AMKR, ADI, ANTM, AMAT, ADP, AVB, SAN, BAC, BMO, BTI, GIB, CNA, CVS, CDNS, CM, CNQ, CAJ, CC, CVX, CLX, CMCSA, CLR, CTVA, COST, DIS, EOG, ENIC, EPAM, ERIE, EVR, GIS, GNTX, GHC, GWW, LOPE, JKHY, HON, IWD, IWF, JPM, JNJ, PHG, KR, LLY, MTG, MGA, MA, MRK, MRCY, MU, MRNA, NEOG, EDU, NEU, NICE, NKE, NVO, NUS, OGN, PYPL, TLK, PFE, DOC, PXD, PRG, PLD, PSA, O, REGN, RHI, SPGI, SEIC, SCHB, SCHE, SHOP, SWKS, SNOW, SBUX, SNPS, TGT, TME, TTD, TRI, TIMB, TD, TW, TRV, TKC, UMC, UTHR, ESGV, VEDL, VNQ, VIPS, V, WSO, WST, ZTS, ZTO, DOX, BAP, TEL, CHKP, AFL, AGCO, ABMD, ATVI, AMG, ABNB, ALGN, ALGM, ALL, ACH, AMED, UHAL, AXP, APH, ANSS, ADM, ANET, AZN, ATO, AN, AVLR, AGR, BCE, BIDU, BBVA, BK, BCS, GOLD, BAX, BHP, BILL, BIO, TECH, BLK, AVGO, BRO, CBOE, CBRE, CDW, CRH, CNX, CCJ, COF, CARR, CVNA, CSLT, CTLT, CNC, CVE, CERN, CHTR, CHE, CMG, CIEN, CINF, CRUS, C, CGNX, COP, ED, COO, CBRL, CRWD, CCK, CW, DQ, MSP, DECK, DE, DEO, DKS, DFS, DOCU, DLB, DLTR, DPZ, DRE, DUK, JETS, ECL, EW, EA, EBS, ENB, EVRG, FNB, FCN, FDS, FAST, FHI, FFIV, FIS, JOBS, FCFS, FISV, FL, FTNT, BEN, FCX, FMS, GNRC, GD, GM, GPC, GILD, GSK, GPN, GMED, HCA, HPQ, HIG, HAS, HCSG, HEI, MOMO, HPE, HUM, JBHT, ICUI, IPGP, IBN, IDXX, ILMN, INGR, ICE, IBOC, IFF, IPG, ISRG, IOVA, EFA, IWP, ITB, SLV, IEFA, IEMG, JBGS, JHX, KMB, KGC, KNX, KSS, IVOL, LHCG, LKQ, LHX, LANC, EL, LEA, LEN, LAD, LULU, MANH, MKTX, MMC, MRVL, MASI, MMS, MCY, MET, MTX, MUFG, MHK, TAP, MPWR, MNST, MS, MORN, MOS, MSI, NIO, NOV, NATI, NYCB, NOAH, NOK, NDSN, NOC, NVS, ODFL, OMC, OHI, ON, OKE, ORCL, PHI, PNC, PKX, PSB, PLTR, PAYX, PSO, PM, PSX, PDD, POOL, PINC, PB, PEG, QLYS, DGX, RTX, RRX, REG, RGA, RS, RGEN, RMD, REXR, RIO, ROKU, ROL, ROP, RDS.A, HSIC, SLB, SCHW, XLF, NOW, SHG, SPG, SSD, SNN, AOS, SNA, SNAP, SONY, LUV, SWX, SQ, SWK, STM, STOR, STRA, SYK, SMFG, TJX, TAL, TECK, TDOC, TDY, TS, TDC, TXRH, TMO, THO, QFIN, TR, TTE, TSCO, TRMK, TWLO, TWTR, TYL, ULTA, UPS, UNH, UHS, VXUS, VYM, VEEV, VTR, VRSK, VRTX, VIAC, VMW, WEC, WAB, WFC, WPM, WSM, WDAY, INT, WWE, XLNX, XPEV, YELP, YETI, YUM, ZBRA, ZG, AON, CCEP, ETN, FERG, HZNP, INFO, JAZZ, ALC, GRMN, ESLT, ICL, ESTC, RACE, STLA,

STIP, BABA, SCHD, AAPL, AGG, SCHA, MSFT, AMZN, GOOG, CTSH, NVDA, ABT, FB, VIV, ACN, GOOGL, TROW, SNDR, TSLA, WMT, WERN, MDT, ADBE, ATHM, BNS, BBY, HD, INTU, XMLV, SCHZ, SJM, STT, TSM, TXN, TSN, VOO, NVT, ATR, BDX, BIIB, CSCO, DHR, FOXA, HMC, INFY, INTC, IXN, LOW, MCD, NFLX, NYT, NEM, PG, SKM, CRM, SAP, FNDF, SCHO, SEB, TM, UNM, WIT, LIN, CB, ASML, AYI, A, APD, AKAM, AMKR, ADI, ANTM, AMAT, ADP, AVB, SAN, BAC, BMO, BTI, GIB, CNA, CVS, CDNS, CM, CNQ, CAJ, CC, CVX, CLX, CMCSA, CLR, CTVA, COST, DIS, EOG, ENIC, EPAM, ERIE, EVR, GIS, GNTX, GHC, GWW, LOPE, JKHY, HON, IWD, IWF, JPM, JNJ, PHG, KR, LLY, MTG, MGA, MA, MRK, MRCY, MU, MRNA, NEOG, EDU, NEU, NICE, NKE, NVO, NUS, OGN, PYPL, TLK, PFE, DOC, PXD, PRG, PLD, PSA, O, REGN, RHI, SPGI, SEIC, SCHB, SCHE, SHOP, SWKS, SNOW, SBUX, SNPS, TGT, TME, TTD, TRI, TIMB, TD, TW, TRV, TKC, UMC, UTHR, ESGV, VEDL, VNQ, VIPS, V, WSO, WST, ZTS, ZTO, DOX, BAP, TEL, CHKP, AFL, AGCO, ABMD, ATVI, AMG, ABNB, ALGN, ALGM, ALL, ACH, AMED, UHAL, AXP, APH, ANSS, ADM, ANET, AZN, ATO, AN, AVLR, AGR, BCE, BIDU, BBVA, BK, BCS, GOLD, BAX, BHP, BILL, BIO, TECH, BLK, AVGO, BRO, CBOE, CBRE, CDW, CRH, CNX, CCJ, COF, CARR, CVNA, CSLT, CTLT, CNC, CVE, CERN, CHTR, CHE, CMG, CIEN, CINF, CRUS, C, CGNX, COP, ED, COO, CBRL, CRWD, CCK, CW, DQ, MSP, DECK, DE, DEO, DKS, DFS, DOCU, DLB, DLTR, DPZ, DRE, DUK, JETS, ECL, EW, EA, EBS, ENB, EVRG, FNB, FCN, FDS, FAST, FHI, FFIV, FIS, JOBS, FCFS, FISV, FL, FTNT, BEN, FCX, FMS, GNRC, GD, GM, GPC, GILD, GSK, GPN, GMED, HCA, HPQ, HIG, HAS, HCSG, HEI, MOMO, HPE, HUM, JBHT, ICUI, IPGP, IBN, IDXX, ILMN, INGR, ICE, IBOC, IFF, IPG, ISRG, IOVA, EFA, IWP, ITB, SLV, IEFA, IEMG, JBGS, JHX, KMB, KGC, KNX, KSS, IVOL, LHCG, LKQ, LHX, LANC, EL, LEA, LEN, LAD, LULU, MANH, MKTX, MMC, MRVL, MASI, MMS, MCY, MET, MTX, MUFG, MHK, TAP, MPWR, MNST, MS, MORN, MOS, MSI, NIO, NOV, NATI, NYCB, NOAH, NOK, NDSN, NOC, NVS, ODFL, OMC, OHI, ON, OKE, ORCL, PHI, PNC, PKX, PSB, PLTR, PAYX, PSO, PM, PSX, PDD, POOL, PINC, PB, PEG, QLYS, DGX, RTX, RRX, REG, RGA, RS, RGEN, RMD, REXR, RIO, ROKU, ROL, ROP, RDS.A, HSIC, SLB, SCHW, XLF, NOW, SHG, SPG, SSD, SNN, AOS, SNA, SNAP, SONY, LUV, SWX, SQ, SWK, STM, STOR, STRA, SYK, SMFG, TJX, TAL, TECK, TDOC, TDY, TS, TDC, TXRH, TMO, THO, QFIN, TR, TTE, TSCO, TRMK, TWLO, TWTR, TYL, ULTA, UPS, UNH, UHS, VXUS, VYM, VEEV, VTR, VRSK, VRTX, VIAC, VMW, WEC, WAB, WFC, WPM, WSM, WDAY, INT, WWE, XLNX, XPEV, YELP, YETI, YUM, ZBRA, ZG, AON, CCEP, ETN, FERG, HZNP, INFO, JAZZ, ALC, GRMN, ESLT, ICL, ESTC, RACE, STLA, Reduced Positions: EFAV, FNDA, AMD, T, CL, HRL, SCCO, USB, VOD, ARKK, ABBV, BXS, SAM, CNI, CHT, CMI, XOM, HSBC, HYG, SNY, TTC, USM, VZ, XLRN, ATGE, AL, ALLY, ABEV, AEE, AEO, AWK, AME, AMGN, ARW, BWXT, BKR, BGNE, BILI, BWA, BMY, BF.B, CHRW, CI, CME, CASY, SNP, CHD, CTXS, CCU, CUZ, DLR, RDY, D, DCI, EQT, EMR, ETSY, FMC, FDX, FAF, FHB, FLO, GIL, GGG, GRFS, ASR, HP, HSY, HII, ITT, IEX, ING, IBM, IQ, IWB, YY, JD, JLL, JNPR, KB, KRC, KMI, LGF.A, LFUS, MSM, MSGE, MAN, MFC, MDLZ, NNN, NTES, NWSA, ORI, OLLI, PD, PAAS, PTON, PAG, PEP, PNW, PINS, PRU, RELX, RCI, ROST, SSRM, SBRA, SXT, SJR, SQM, TFSL, TMUS, TTWO, TDS, MMM, TKR, TREX, UL, UNP, VLO, VWO, VRSN, WPC, WPP, WB, WOR, YUMC, ZM, JHG, IVZ, APTV, WLTW, LOGI, GLOB, FROG, NXPI, QGEN,

EFAV, FNDA, AMD, T, CL, HRL, SCCO, USB, VOD, ARKK, ABBV, BXS, SAM, CNI, CHT, CMI, XOM, HSBC, HYG, SNY, TTC, USM, VZ, XLRN, ATGE, AL, ALLY, ABEV, AEE, AEO, AWK, AME, AMGN, ARW, BWXT, BKR, BGNE, BILI, BWA, BMY, BF.B, CHRW, CI, CME, CASY, SNP, CHD, CTXS, CCU, CUZ, DLR, RDY, D, DCI, EQT, EMR, ETSY, FMC, FDX, FAF, FHB, FLO, GIL, GGG, GRFS, ASR, HP, HSY, HII, ITT, IEX, ING, IBM, IQ, IWB, YY, JD, JLL, JNPR, KB, KRC, KMI, LGF.A, LFUS, MSM, MSGE, MAN, MFC, MDLZ, NNN, NTES, NWSA, ORI, OLLI, PD, PAAS, PTON, PAG, PEP, PNW, PINS, PRU, RELX, RCI, ROST, SSRM, SBRA, SXT, SJR, SQM, TFSL, TMUS, TTWO, TDS, MMM, TKR, TREX, UL, UNP, VLO, VWO, VRSN, WPC, WPP, WB, WOR, YUMC, ZM, JHG, IVZ, APTV, WLTW, LOGI, GLOB, FROG, NXPI, QGEN, Sold Out: 4LRA, EQC, AGIO, BIV, ORAN, MXIM, CPB, ZLAB, RUN, SFM, WORK, SPYD, RNG, PFPT, ALXN, MMQ, CAG, IWL, PGX, CCIV, HAL, FNF, ELP, ENIA, EHC, EMN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF, GLOBAL X FDS, Alibaba Group Holding, Idacorp Inc, InterDigital Inc, sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, AT&T Inc, Equity Commonwealth, Colgate-Palmolive Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JJJ Advisors Inc.. As of 2021Q3, JJJ Advisors Inc. owns 1062 stocks with a total value of $285 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JJJ Advisors Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jjj+advisors+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 126,908 shares, 19.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 440,092 shares, 11.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 226,446 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.61% Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 169,237 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00% First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) - 597,483 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. New Position

JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $26.61, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.57%. The holding were 597,483 shares as of 2021-09-30.

JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $52.67 and $56.46, with an estimated average price of $54.99. The stock is now traded at around $56.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 55,747 shares as of 2021-09-30.

JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Idacorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.63 and $109.32, with an estimated average price of $104.44. The stock is now traded at around $103.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 25,196 shares as of 2021-09-30.

JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in InterDigital Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.21 and $75.09, with an estimated average price of $69.37. The stock is now traded at around $67.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,610 shares as of 2021-09-30.

JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Vivint Smart Home Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.16 and $13.36, with an estimated average price of $11.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,890 shares as of 2021-09-30.

JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3x Shares. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $66.18, with an estimated average price of $60.87. The stock is now traded at around $64.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,546 shares as of 2021-09-30.

JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 6640.83%. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $177.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 61,409 shares as of 2021-09-30.

JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 26.20%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3444.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 342 shares as of 2021-09-30.

JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 48.48%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,536 shares as of 2021-09-30.

JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 398.91%. The purchase prices were between $66.46 and $78.03, with an estimated average price of $73.76. The stock is now traded at around $79.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,208 shares as of 2021-09-30.

JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 49.64%. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2876.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 205 shares as of 2021-09-30.

JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 22.49%. The purchase prices were between $300 and $344.43, with an estimated average price of $325.26. The stock is now traded at around $349.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,478 shares as of 2021-09-30.

JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $104.5 and $128.55, with an estimated average price of $113.74.

JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Equity Commonwealth. The sale prices were between $25.57 and $27.15, with an estimated average price of $26.31.

JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $41.92 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $48.39.

JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Orange SA. The sale prices were between $10.83 and $11.53, with an estimated average price of $11.26.

JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $89.27 and $91.04, with an estimated average price of $90.27.