JJJ Advisors Inc. Buys First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF, GLOBAL X FDS, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: UCON, CATH, IDA, IDCC, MIDU, VVNT, DNUT, LVHI, BHF, IAC, PSMC, MMAT, OPFI, ORIC, AIZ, CIGI, JPHY, KTRA, UP, DTEC, WIZ, TRTY, COIN, SID, QQQ, PFM, IEF, IJR, KLAC, KNTE, MKC.V, SMMU, SAIA, SMBC, VMEO, ARKQ, ARKF, FAX, ADC, ALE, LNT, SNUG, AAL, AIG, AMT, AU, ALV, AZO, BOKF, BLL, BSAC, BXP, BSX, EAT, BC, BTG, CMS, CSX, CTRA, GVAL, GAA, BLDG, TOKE, TAIL, CCL, FUN, CRNC, CHPT, CHPT, LFC, CTAS, CFG, CLNE, CMC, CCI, DDOG, DELL, DAL, DXCM, ERX, WFH, UBOT, DRD, ENPH, ETR, EQR, ES, EXEL, FITB, FRC, FLT, FTV, FTDR, GDS, GXO, EDOC, COPX, GS, HES, HBAN, HUT, H, IMAC, ICLK, INCY, IP, IDLV, EELV, SPLV, IQV, IAU, EEMV, IWS, IWN, IWO, SCZ, GOVT, QUAL, IFRA, GRUB, KEY, KRP, LRCX, LVS, LBRDA, LBRDK, LSXMK, LGND, ZEV, LCID, LYFT, MTB, MRO, MPC, MKL, MAR, MKC, MCHP, MNMD, MOH, MDB, MCO, NTRA, NRO, ORLY, OTLY, OXY, OGS, OMF, IX, PCAR, PANW, PBCT, PFGC, PFG, VIXY, QDEL, RJF, RF, RENN, SBAC, GLD, SPSB, SAGE, SE, SGEN, XLV, SMTC, ASAI, SMED, SHW, BLCN, SOFI, SOFI, SWI, SON, SPLK, SYF, SYY, TMX, TXT, VNET, UBER, UBSI, UAL, URI, URBN, VFC, VT, VOE, VB, VSCO, SPCE, WBA, WM, WELL, WY, CXSE, XPO, AUY, NTB, JCI, STX, LYB,
- Added Positions: STIP, BABA, SCHD, AAPL, AGG, SCHA, MSFT, AMZN, GOOG, CTSH, NVDA, ABT, FB, VIV, ACN, GOOGL, TROW, SNDR, TSLA, WMT, WERN, MDT, ADBE, ATHM, BNS, BBY, HD, INTU, XMLV, SCHZ, SJM, STT, TSM, TXN, TSN, VOO, NVT, ATR, BDX, BIIB, CSCO, DHR, FOXA, HMC, INFY, INTC, IXN, LOW, MCD, NFLX, NYT, NEM, PG, SKM, CRM, SAP, FNDF, SCHO, SEB, TM, UNM, WIT, LIN, CB, ASML, AYI, A, APD, AKAM, AMKR, ADI, ANTM, AMAT, ADP, AVB, SAN, BAC, BMO, BTI, GIB, CNA, CVS, CDNS, CM, CNQ, CAJ, CC, CVX, CLX, CMCSA, CLR, CTVA, COST, DIS, EOG, ENIC, EPAM, ERIE, EVR, GIS, GNTX, GHC, GWW, LOPE, JKHY, HON, IWD, IWF, JPM, JNJ, PHG, KR, LLY, MTG, MGA, MA, MRK, MRCY, MU, MRNA, NEOG, EDU, NEU, NICE, NKE, NVO, NUS, OGN, PYPL, TLK, PFE, DOC, PXD, PRG, PLD, PSA, O, REGN, RHI, SPGI, SEIC, SCHB, SCHE, SHOP, SWKS, SNOW, SBUX, SNPS, TGT, TME, TTD, TRI, TIMB, TD, TW, TRV, TKC, UMC, UTHR, ESGV, VEDL, VNQ, VIPS, V, WSO, WST, ZTS, ZTO, DOX, BAP, TEL, CHKP, AFL, AGCO, ABMD, ATVI, AMG, ABNB, ALGN, ALGM, ALL, ACH, AMED, UHAL, AXP, APH, ANSS, ADM, ANET, AZN, ATO, AN, AVLR, AGR, BCE, BIDU, BBVA, BK, BCS, GOLD, BAX, BHP, BILL, BIO, TECH, BLK, AVGO, BRO, CBOE, CBRE, CDW, CRH, CNX, CCJ, COF, CARR, CVNA, CSLT, CTLT, CNC, CVE, CERN, CHTR, CHE, CMG, CIEN, CINF, CRUS, C, CGNX, COP, ED, COO, CBRL, CRWD, CCK, CW, DQ, MSP, DECK, DE, DEO, DKS, DFS, DOCU, DLB, DLTR, DPZ, DRE, DUK, JETS, ECL, EW, EA, EBS, ENB, EVRG, FNB, FCN, FDS, FAST, FHI, FFIV, FIS, JOBS, FCFS, FISV, FL, FTNT, BEN, FCX, FMS, GNRC, GD, GM, GPC, GILD, GSK, GPN, GMED, HCA, HPQ, HIG, HAS, HCSG, HEI, MOMO, HPE, HUM, JBHT, ICUI, IPGP, IBN, IDXX, ILMN, INGR, ICE, IBOC, IFF, IPG, ISRG, IOVA, EFA, IWP, ITB, SLV, IEFA, IEMG, JBGS, JHX, KMB, KGC, KNX, KSS, IVOL, LHCG, LKQ, LHX, LANC, EL, LEA, LEN, LAD, LULU, MANH, MKTX, MMC, MRVL, MASI, MMS, MCY, MET, MTX, MUFG, MHK, TAP, MPWR, MNST, MS, MORN, MOS, MSI, NIO, NOV, NATI, NYCB, NOAH, NOK, NDSN, NOC, NVS, ODFL, OMC, OHI, ON, OKE, ORCL, PHI, PNC, PKX, PSB, PLTR, PAYX, PSO, PM, PSX, PDD, POOL, PINC, PB, PEG, QLYS, DGX, RTX, RRX, REG, RGA, RS, RGEN, RMD, REXR, RIO, ROKU, ROL, ROP, RDS.A, HSIC, SLB, SCHW, XLF, NOW, SHG, SPG, SSD, SNN, AOS, SNA, SNAP, SONY, LUV, SWX, SQ, SWK, STM, STOR, STRA, SYK, SMFG, TJX, TAL, TECK, TDOC, TDY, TS, TDC, TXRH, TMO, THO, QFIN, TR, TTE, TSCO, TRMK, TWLO, TWTR, TYL, ULTA, UPS, UNH, UHS, VXUS, VYM, VEEV, VTR, VRSK, VRTX, VIAC, VMW, WEC, WAB, WFC, WPM, WSM, WDAY, INT, WWE, XLNX, XPEV, YELP, YETI, YUM, ZBRA, ZG, AON, CCEP, ETN, FERG, HZNP, INFO, JAZZ, ALC, GRMN, ESLT, ICL, ESTC, RACE, STLA,
- Reduced Positions: EFAV, FNDA, AMD, T, CL, HRL, SCCO, USB, VOD, ARKK, ABBV, BXS, SAM, CNI, CHT, CMI, XOM, HSBC, HYG, SNY, TTC, USM, VZ, XLRN, ATGE, AL, ALLY, ABEV, AEE, AEO, AWK, AME, AMGN, ARW, BWXT, BKR, BGNE, BILI, BWA, BMY, BF.B, CHRW, CI, CME, CASY, SNP, CHD, CTXS, CCU, CUZ, DLR, RDY, D, DCI, EQT, EMR, ETSY, FMC, FDX, FAF, FHB, FLO, GIL, GGG, GRFS, ASR, HP, HSY, HII, ITT, IEX, ING, IBM, IQ, IWB, YY, JD, JLL, JNPR, KB, KRC, KMI, LGF.A, LFUS, MSM, MSGE, MAN, MFC, MDLZ, NNN, NTES, NWSA, ORI, OLLI, PD, PAAS, PTON, PAG, PEP, PNW, PINS, PRU, RELX, RCI, ROST, SSRM, SBRA, SXT, SJR, SQM, TFSL, TMUS, TTWO, TDS, MMM, TKR, TREX, UL, UNP, VLO, VWO, VRSN, WPC, WPP, WB, WOR, YUMC, ZM, JHG, IVZ, APTV, WLTW, LOGI, GLOB, FROG, NXPI, QGEN,
- Sold Out: 4LRA, EQC, AGIO, BIV, ORAN, MXIM, CPB, ZLAB, RUN, SFM, WORK, SPYD, RNG, PFPT, ALXN, MMQ, CAG, IWL, PGX, CCIV, HAL, FNF, ELP, ENIA, EHC, EMN,
For the details of JJJ Advisors Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jjj+advisors+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of JJJ Advisors Inc.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 126,908 shares, 19.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 440,092 shares, 11.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 226,446 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.61%
- Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 169,237 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00%
- First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) - 597,483 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. New Position
JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $26.61, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.57%. The holding were 597,483 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (CATH)
JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $52.67 and $56.46, with an estimated average price of $54.99. The stock is now traded at around $56.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 55,747 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Idacorp Inc (IDA)
JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Idacorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.63 and $109.32, with an estimated average price of $104.44. The stock is now traded at around $103.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 25,196 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: InterDigital Inc (IDCC)
JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in InterDigital Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.21 and $75.09, with an estimated average price of $69.37. The stock is now traded at around $67.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,610 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vivint Smart Home Inc (VVNT)
JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Vivint Smart Home Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.16 and $13.36, with an estimated average price of $11.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,890 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3x Shares (MIDU)
JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3x Shares. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $66.18, with an estimated average price of $60.87. The stock is now traded at around $64.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,546 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 6640.83%. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $177.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 61,409 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 26.20%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3444.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 342 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 48.48%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,536 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 398.91%. The purchase prices were between $66.46 and $78.03, with an estimated average price of $73.76. The stock is now traded at around $79.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,208 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 49.64%. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2876.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 205 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)
JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 22.49%. The purchase prices were between $300 and $344.43, with an estimated average price of $325.26. The stock is now traded at around $349.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,478 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)
JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $104.5 and $128.55, with an estimated average price of $113.74.Sold Out: Equity Commonwealth (EQC)
JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Equity Commonwealth. The sale prices were between $25.57 and $27.15, with an estimated average price of $26.31.Sold Out: (MXIM)
JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.Sold Out: Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO)
JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $41.92 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $48.39.Sold Out: Orange SA (ORAN)
JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Orange SA. The sale prices were between $10.83 and $11.53, with an estimated average price of $11.26.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $89.27 and $91.04, with an estimated average price of $90.27.
Here is the complete portfolio of JJJ Advisors Inc.. Also check out:
1. JJJ Advisors Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. JJJ Advisors Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. JJJ Advisors Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JJJ Advisors Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment