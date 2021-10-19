Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

JJJ Advisors Inc. Buys First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF, GLOBAL X FDS, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, AT&T Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company JJJ Advisors Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF, GLOBAL X FDS, Alibaba Group Holding, Idacorp Inc, InterDigital Inc, sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, AT&T Inc, Equity Commonwealth, Colgate-Palmolive Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JJJ Advisors Inc.. As of 2021Q3, JJJ Advisors Inc. owns 1062 stocks with a total value of $285 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JJJ Advisors Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jjj+advisors+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JJJ Advisors Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 126,908 shares, 19.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
  2. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 440,092 shares, 11.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 226,446 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.61%
  4. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 169,237 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00%
  5. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) - 597,483 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON)

JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $26.61, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.57%. The holding were 597,483 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (CATH)

JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $52.67 and $56.46, with an estimated average price of $54.99. The stock is now traded at around $56.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 55,747 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Idacorp Inc (IDA)

JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Idacorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.63 and $109.32, with an estimated average price of $104.44. The stock is now traded at around $103.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 25,196 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: InterDigital Inc (IDCC)

JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in InterDigital Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.21 and $75.09, with an estimated average price of $69.37. The stock is now traded at around $67.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,610 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vivint Smart Home Inc (VVNT)

JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Vivint Smart Home Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.16 and $13.36, with an estimated average price of $11.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,890 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3x Shares (MIDU)

JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3x Shares. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $66.18, with an estimated average price of $60.87. The stock is now traded at around $64.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,546 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 6640.83%. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $177.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 61,409 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 26.20%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3444.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 342 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 48.48%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,536 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 398.91%. The purchase prices were between $66.46 and $78.03, with an estimated average price of $73.76. The stock is now traded at around $79.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,208 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 49.64%. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2876.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 205 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 22.49%. The purchase prices were between $300 and $344.43, with an estimated average price of $325.26. The stock is now traded at around $349.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,478 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)

JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $104.5 and $128.55, with an estimated average price of $113.74.

Sold Out: Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Equity Commonwealth. The sale prices were between $25.57 and $27.15, with an estimated average price of $26.31.

Sold Out: (MXIM)

JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Sold Out: Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO)

JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $41.92 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $48.39.

Sold Out: Orange SA (ORAN)

JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Orange SA. The sale prices were between $10.83 and $11.53, with an estimated average price of $11.26.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $89.27 and $91.04, with an estimated average price of $90.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of JJJ Advisors Inc.. Also check out:

1. JJJ Advisors Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. JJJ Advisors Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. JJJ Advisors Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JJJ Advisors Inc. keeps buying
