Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF, Chevron Corp, Sells Allegion PLC, Wells Fargo, Sempra Energy

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF, Chevron Corp, Sells Allegion PLC, Wells Fargo, Sempra Energy

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Lake Oswego, OR, based Investment company Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF, Chevron Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Kellogg Co, sells Allegion PLC, Wells Fargo, Sempra Energy, World Fuel Services Corp, CSX Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc owns 143 stocks with a total value of $358 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NORTHWEST INVESTMENT COUNSELORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northwest+investment+counselors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NORTHWEST INVESTMENT COUNSELORS, LLC
  1. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 668,548 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 79,322 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
  3. iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (WOOD) - 193,533 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
  4. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 135,280 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15%
  5. BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI) - 103,503 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93%
New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.98 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $76.07. The stock is now traded at around $76.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,046 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ)

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.4 and $21.6, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $21.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,858 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $111.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,880 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $272.21 and $332.43, with an estimated average price of $306.96. The stock is now traded at around $308.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 718 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05. The stock is now traded at around $56.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $362.36 and $490.47, with an estimated average price of $421.51. The stock is now traded at around $512.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 457 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.71%. The purchase prices were between $131.73 and $141.35, with an estimated average price of $137.12. The stock is now traded at around $139.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,949 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Kellogg Co (K)

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc added to a holding in Kellogg Co by 27.15%. The purchase prices were between $61.74 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $63.83. The stock is now traded at around $61.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,761 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 41.79%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $42.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,882 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 26.73%. The purchase prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45. The stock is now traded at around $362.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 844 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 37.48%. The purchase prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $79.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,134 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Allegion PLC (ALLE)

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc sold out a holding in Allegion PLC. The sale prices were between $132.18 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $139.12.

Sold Out: Sempra Energy (SRE)

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $123.62 and $136.76, with an estimated average price of $132.08.

Sold Out: World Fuel Services Corp (INT)

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc sold out a holding in World Fuel Services Corp. The sale prices were between $28.51 and $34.68, with an estimated average price of $32.03.

Sold Out: CSX Corp (CSX)

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $29.71 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $32.03.

Sold Out: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $35.66 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $37.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of NORTHWEST INVESTMENT COUNSELORS, LLC. Also check out:

1. NORTHWEST INVESTMENT COUNSELORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NORTHWEST INVESTMENT COUNSELORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NORTHWEST INVESTMENT COUNSELORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NORTHWEST INVESTMENT COUNSELORS, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider