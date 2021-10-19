Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF, Chevron Corp, Sells Allegion PLC, Wells Fargo, Sempra Energy

New Purchases: IEFA, BSCQ, CVX, DHR, NEM, NVO, PANW, VZ,

IEFA, BSCQ, CVX, DHR, NEM, NVO, PANW, VZ, Added Positions: SCHZ, INTC, K, CAT, QUAL, MCK, GVI, FWRD, CL, AMZN, ABBV, PFE, REYN, HBI, GE, EPC, DISCK, MMM, SCHE, ECL, PG, BK, JPM, LMT, MA, MRK, TGT, UL, MSM, VPG, LLY, ISTB, FB, CVS, COST, MDLZ, IJR, HYG, BRK.B, VYM, AMGN,

SCHZ, INTC, K, CAT, QUAL, MCK, GVI, FWRD, CL, AMZN, ABBV, PFE, REYN, HBI, GE, EPC, DISCK, MMM, SCHE, ECL, PG, BK, JPM, LMT, MA, MRK, TGT, UL, MSM, VPG, LLY, ISTB, FB, CVS, COST, MDLZ, IJR, HYG, BRK.B, VYM, AMGN, Reduced Positions: GNRC, WFC, NKE, SCHA, SCHX, ACN, BLK, CARR, MMC, LH, GOOGL, AMN, EMR, GOOG, AAPL, ABT, ORCL, TROW, SCHW, IVLU, PFF, EFA, NSP, FICO, SPY, DIS, UPS, VUG, SSD, CWI, SYY, TXN, KLAC, PNC, PYPL, ADP, JNJ, DVY, HON, EXPD, EFX, EBAY, CME, AZO, IDU, SEIC, QQQ, KO, VXF, VTI,

GNRC, WFC, NKE, SCHA, SCHX, ACN, BLK, CARR, MMC, LH, GOOGL, AMN, EMR, GOOG, AAPL, ABT, ORCL, TROW, SCHW, IVLU, PFF, EFA, NSP, FICO, SPY, DIS, UPS, VUG, SSD, CWI, SYY, TXN, KLAC, PNC, PYPL, ADP, JNJ, DVY, HON, EXPD, EFX, EBAY, CME, AZO, IDU, SEIC, QQQ, KO, VXF, VTI, Sold Out: ALLE, SRE, INT, CSX, KHC,

Lake Oswego, OR, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF, Chevron Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Kellogg Co, sells Allegion PLC, Wells Fargo, Sempra Energy, World Fuel Services Corp, CSX Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc owns 143 stocks with a total value of $358 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NORTHWEST INVESTMENT COUNSELORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northwest+investment+counselors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 668,548 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 79,322 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16% iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (WOOD) - 193,533 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 135,280 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15% BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI) - 103,503 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93%

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.98 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $76.07. The stock is now traded at around $76.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,046 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.4 and $21.6, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $21.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,858 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $111.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,880 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $272.21 and $332.43, with an estimated average price of $306.96. The stock is now traded at around $308.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 718 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05. The stock is now traded at around $56.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $362.36 and $490.47, with an estimated average price of $421.51. The stock is now traded at around $512.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 457 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.71%. The purchase prices were between $131.73 and $141.35, with an estimated average price of $137.12. The stock is now traded at around $139.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,949 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc added to a holding in Kellogg Co by 27.15%. The purchase prices were between $61.74 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $63.83. The stock is now traded at around $61.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,761 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 41.79%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $42.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,882 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 26.73%. The purchase prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45. The stock is now traded at around $362.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 844 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 37.48%. The purchase prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $79.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,134 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc sold out a holding in Allegion PLC. The sale prices were between $132.18 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $139.12.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $123.62 and $136.76, with an estimated average price of $132.08.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc sold out a holding in World Fuel Services Corp. The sale prices were between $28.51 and $34.68, with an estimated average price of $32.03.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $29.71 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $32.03.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $35.66 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $37.66.