Arbor Wealth Management, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Tesla Inc, Altice USA Inc, Sells Enbridge Inc, Apple Inc, Dominion Energy Inc

- New Purchases: TSLA, DFAC, KMB, PPT,
- Added Positions: AMZN, BRK.B, GOOGL, CHTR, KKR, DIS, ATUS, ANTM, DG, BAM, UNH, CMCSA, FB, MA, DUK, TWTR, SO, JPM, GOOG, NVDA, TGT, ABBV, HD, SYK, PG, JNJ, PFE,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MINT, SBUX, NEE, NYT, WMT, J, GWRE, MSFT, MCD, BAC, XOM, VZ, GABC,
- Sold Out: ENB, D, BA, FDX, VTI,
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 326,007 shares, 20.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.83%
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 66,132 shares, 11.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.52%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 15,008 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.03%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,210 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.56%
- KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 542,806 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.97%
Arbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $864.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 2,855 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
Arbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,241 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Arbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $132.43 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $136.06. The stock is now traded at around $129.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,632 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT)
Arbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Putnam Premier Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $4.51 and $4.74, with an estimated average price of $4.61. The stock is now traded at around $4.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,365 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Arbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 31.56%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3444.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 10,210 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)
Arbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Altice USA Inc by 20.55%. The purchase prices were between $19.33 and $35.03, with an estimated average price of $29.2. The stock is now traded at around $17.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 446,898 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Arbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 21.91%. The purchase prices were between $357.51 and $398.13, with an estimated average price of $380.13. The stock is now traded at around $393.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 20,673 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Arbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 91.11%. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2876.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 172 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Arbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 88.76%. The purchase prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $168.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,620 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Arbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 20.59%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,256 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Arbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $37.31 and $40.69, with an estimated average price of $39.47.Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Arbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.02 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $76.25.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Arbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15.Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Arbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Arbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38.
