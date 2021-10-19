Logo
Arbor Wealth Management, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Tesla Inc, Altice USA Inc, Sells Enbridge Inc, Apple Inc, Dominion Energy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Arbor Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Tesla Inc, Altice USA Inc, Anthem Inc, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, sells Enbridge Inc, Apple Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Boeing Co, FedEx Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arbor Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Arbor Wealth Management, LLC owns 50 stocks with a total value of $424 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Arbor Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arbor+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Arbor Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 326,007 shares, 20.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.83%
  2. Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 66,132 shares, 11.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.52%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 15,008 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.03%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,210 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.56%
  5. KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 542,806 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.97%
New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $864.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 2,855 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,241 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $132.43 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $136.06. The stock is now traded at around $129.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,632 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT)

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Putnam Premier Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $4.51 and $4.74, with an estimated average price of $4.61. The stock is now traded at around $4.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,365 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 31.56%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3444.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 10,210 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Altice USA Inc by 20.55%. The purchase prices were between $19.33 and $35.03, with an estimated average price of $29.2. The stock is now traded at around $17.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 446,898 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 21.91%. The purchase prices were between $357.51 and $398.13, with an estimated average price of $380.13. The stock is now traded at around $393.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 20,673 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 91.11%. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2876.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 172 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 88.76%. The purchase prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $168.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,620 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 20.59%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,256 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $37.31 and $40.69, with an estimated average price of $39.47.

Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.02 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $76.25.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15.

Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38.



Here is the complete portfolio of Arbor Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Arbor Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Arbor Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Arbor Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Arbor Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
