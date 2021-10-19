Harbor Group, Inc. Buys T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Cano Health Inc, Sells CSX Corp

New Purchases: TCHP, DFAX, CANO, DFAT, APR, JMST, SUSA, HD, EWMC,

TCHP, DFAX, CANO, DFAT, APR, JMST, SUSA, HD, EWMC, Added Positions: IJR, IVV, RLY, VEA,

IJR, IVV, RLY, VEA, Reduced Positions: SCHM, SCHG, SCHV, VUG, SCHA, ADI, FNDX, MA, T, SPY, CMCSA, VZ, JNJ,

SCHM, SCHG, SCHV, VUG, SCHA, ADI, FNDX, MA, T, SPY, CMCSA, VZ, JNJ, Sold Out: CSX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Cano Health Inc, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Apria Inc, sells CSX Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harbor Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Harbor Group, Inc. owns 50 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Harbor Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harbor+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 110,337 shares, 18.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 131,484 shares, 12.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 161,603 shares, 11.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 189,047 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 323,352 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%

Harbor Group, Inc. initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.53 and $34.1, with an estimated average price of $32.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 131,724 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Harbor Group, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 125,852 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Harbor Group, Inc. initiated holding in Cano Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $15.44, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $10.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 101,963 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Harbor Group, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.55 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $46.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 14,369 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Harbor Group, Inc. initiated holding in Apria Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.61 and $38.11, with an estimated average price of $32.9. The stock is now traded at around $34.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 12,450 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Harbor Group, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,923 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Harbor Group, Inc. sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $29.71 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $32.03.