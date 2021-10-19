Logo
Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF, Sells SPDR Retail ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells SPDR Retail ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Tapestry Inc, Capital One Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC owns 48 stocks with a total value of $128 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealth+enhancement+%26+preservation+of+ga%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 33,576 shares, 11.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.20%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 220,832 shares, 11.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 250,813 shares, 9.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.77%
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 22,794 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd (QTEC) - 56,385 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.67%
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $68.34, with an estimated average price of $65.95. The stock is now traded at around $67.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.05%. The holding were 220,832 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $414.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.03%. The holding were 22,794 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.83 and $93.21, with an estimated average price of $90.27. The stock is now traded at around $90.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.88%. The holding were 86,412 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $375.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 11,689 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Alcoa Corp (AA)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.62 and $51.68, with an estimated average price of $42.26. The stock is now traded at around $53.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 44,188 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC initiated holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.85 and $145.19, with an estimated average price of $116.48. The stock is now traded at around $120.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 16,077 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 72.20%. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $452.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.74%. The holding were 33,576 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Retail ETF (XRT)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $90.32 and $97.98, with an estimated average price of $94.84.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $30.48 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $35.25.

Sold Out: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $37.02 and $44.7, with an estimated average price of $41.16.

Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $152.46 and $177.73, with an estimated average price of $163.01.

Sold Out: Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC sold out a holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $10.68 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC. Also check out:

1. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC keeps buying
