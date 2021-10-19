Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC Buys Global X MLP ETF, Inspire Global Hope ETF, Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF, Sells AbbVie Inc, CMC Materials Inc, Fortinet Inc

- New Purchases: MLPA, BLES, IBD, ISMD, WWJD, UCIB, TPLC, TEAM, XLF, SWK, LFUS, SPSC, KRG, IIPR, PBR.A,
- Added Positions: ICLR, ABT, LLY, HOMB, FMC, ITUB, ZBH, BKR, RCII, EVR, USPH, VGLT, CTXS, VGSH, AVNT, MKC, LANC, TSM, TTEC, UTZ, SHY, VWO, MANT, LIN, INTC, AMGN, LMT, KHC, CVX, GNRC, C, CL, MA, RDS.B, PDD, CHKP, DD, SAP, BHP, RIO, PG, LOW, GILD, IBM, MBT, NTES, OXY, AKAM, BGNE, YUMC, MDLZ, VMBS, NIU, BWX, BWZ, PCY, BMY, VEDL, LFC, YNDX, ELP, VFC, VALE, DRD, SO, SKM, POOL, ENTG, XOM, PHG, PEP,
- Reduced Positions: VIPS, UGI, CSL, POWI, GD, BRKS, ACN, REXR, FB, RMD, CPT, ASML, UMC, SPG, MLAB, MELI, F, MTD, NVDA, SCL, LULU, JD, SHOP, MS, EPAM, GM, DHR, AVA, QLYS, STE, AFG, RACE, LKQ, ISRG, HDB, GS, VICI, EQIX, DIOD, VST, INVH, KEYS, FND, SAFE, CIEN, AON, COLD, HZNP, FRC, BAH, WST, VTR, TDY, SUI, RJF, PGR, CRL, IEX, WELL, CHD, EGP,
- Sold Out: ABBV, CCMP, FNF, FTNT, LITE, ETSY, FITB, PWR, SLP, CUBE, QFIN, NIO, SMG, ITT, EXR, HII, GRVY, DLR,
For the details of Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/legacy+wealth+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 37,601 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37%
- Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) - 117,190 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Inspire Global Hope ETF (BLES) - 99,426 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (IBD) - 130,288 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (ISMD) - 90,520 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. New Position
Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Global X MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $38.4, with an estimated average price of $35.01. The stock is now traded at around $38.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 117,190 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Inspire Global Hope ETF (BLES)
Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Inspire Global Hope ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.29 and $40.01, with an estimated average price of $38.99. The stock is now traded at around $39.673500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 99,426 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (IBD)
Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $26.31. The stock is now traded at around $25.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 130,288 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (ISMD)
Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.95 and $36.91, with an estimated average price of $35.64. The stock is now traded at around $36.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 90,520 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Inspire International ESG ETF (WWJD)
Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Inspire International ESG ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.33 and $35.82, with an estimated average price of $34.86. The stock is now traded at around $35.469700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 86,844 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: UBS AG London Branch ZC SP REDEEM 05/04/2038 USD 2 (UCIB)
Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in UBS AG London Branch ZC SP REDEEM 05/04/2038 USD 2. The purchase prices were between $18.73 and $20.14, with an estimated average price of $19.5. The stock is now traded at around $21.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 123,187 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Icon PLC (ICLR)
Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Icon PLC by 49.51%. The purchase prices were between $208.53 and $283.04, with an estimated average price of $242.91. The stock is now traded at around $277.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,331 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 29.28%. The purchase prices were between $116.66 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $122.86. The stock is now traded at around $119.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,589 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: FMC Corp (FMC)
Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in FMC Corp by 49.32%. The purchase prices were between $87.77 and $108.77, with an estimated average price of $98.79. The stock is now traded at around $92.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,746 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Home BancShares Inc (HOMB)
Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Home BancShares Inc by 50.70%. The purchase prices were between $20.85 and $24.91, with an estimated average price of $22.24. The stock is now traded at around $23.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 23,125 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)
Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA by 20.19%. The purchase prices were between $5.05 and $6.03, with an estimated average price of $5.63. The stock is now traded at around $4.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 160,232 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 39.97%. The purchase prices were between $140.44 and $163.52, with an estimated average price of $151.62. The stock is now traded at around $148.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,460 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24.Sold Out: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)
Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $120.37 and $150.62, with an estimated average price of $133.49.Sold Out: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)
Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $242.34 and $320.19, with an estimated average price of $289.33.Sold Out: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)
Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $42.21 and $49.06, with an estimated average price of $46.13.Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $178.36 and $226.98, with an estimated average price of $202.97.Sold Out: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)
Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $78.38 and $89.03, with an estimated average price of $83.92.
Here is the complete portfolio of Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment