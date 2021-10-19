Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC Buys Global X MLP ETF, Inspire Global Hope ETF, Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF, Sells AbbVie Inc, CMC Materials Inc, Fortinet Inc

New Purchases: MLPA, BLES, IBD, ISMD, WWJD, UCIB, TPLC, TEAM, XLF, SWK, LFUS, SPSC, KRG, IIPR, PBR.A,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Global X MLP ETF, Inspire Global Hope ETF, Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF, Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF, Inspire International ESG ETF, sells AbbVie Inc, CMC Materials Inc, Fortinet Inc, Fidelity National Financial Inc, Lumentum Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC owns 292 stocks with a total value of $219 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/legacy+wealth+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 37,601 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37% Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) - 117,190 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. New Position Inspire Global Hope ETF (BLES) - 99,426 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. New Position Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (IBD) - 130,288 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. New Position Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (ISMD) - 90,520 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. New Position

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Global X MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $38.4, with an estimated average price of $35.01. The stock is now traded at around $38.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 117,190 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Inspire Global Hope ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.29 and $40.01, with an estimated average price of $38.99. The stock is now traded at around $39.673500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 99,426 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $26.31. The stock is now traded at around $25.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 130,288 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.95 and $36.91, with an estimated average price of $35.64. The stock is now traded at around $36.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 90,520 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Inspire International ESG ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.33 and $35.82, with an estimated average price of $34.86. The stock is now traded at around $35.469700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 86,844 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in UBS AG London Branch ZC SP REDEEM 05/04/2038 USD 2. The purchase prices were between $18.73 and $20.14, with an estimated average price of $19.5. The stock is now traded at around $21.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 123,187 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Icon PLC by 49.51%. The purchase prices were between $208.53 and $283.04, with an estimated average price of $242.91. The stock is now traded at around $277.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,331 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 29.28%. The purchase prices were between $116.66 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $122.86. The stock is now traded at around $119.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,589 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in FMC Corp by 49.32%. The purchase prices were between $87.77 and $108.77, with an estimated average price of $98.79. The stock is now traded at around $92.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,746 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Home BancShares Inc by 50.70%. The purchase prices were between $20.85 and $24.91, with an estimated average price of $22.24. The stock is now traded at around $23.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 23,125 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA by 20.19%. The purchase prices were between $5.05 and $6.03, with an estimated average price of $5.63. The stock is now traded at around $4.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 160,232 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 39.97%. The purchase prices were between $140.44 and $163.52, with an estimated average price of $151.62. The stock is now traded at around $148.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,460 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $120.37 and $150.62, with an estimated average price of $133.49.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $242.34 and $320.19, with an estimated average price of $289.33.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $42.21 and $49.06, with an estimated average price of $46.13.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $178.36 and $226.98, with an estimated average price of $202.97.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $78.38 and $89.03, with an estimated average price of $83.92.