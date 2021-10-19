Abacus Planning Group, Inc. Buys Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF, Avantis International Equity ETF, Sells Boston Omaha Corp, Upstart Holdings Inc, Qurate Retail Inc

New Purchases: AVUS, INFL, AVDE, JEF, DSTL, AVEM, IWF, BIO, COP, FL, HCA, DNA, SUSA, CLOV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF, Avantis International Equity ETF, Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF, sells Boston Omaha Corp, Upstart Holdings Inc, Qurate Retail Inc, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Equitable Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Abacus Planning Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Abacus Planning Group, Inc. owns 192 stocks with a total value of $314 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 362,385 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,802 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.37% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 126,226 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 94,409 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 123,721 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. initiated holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.57 and $30.47, with an estimated average price of $29.84. The stock is now traded at around $31.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 28,412 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.84 and $76.95, with an estimated average price of $75.05. The stock is now traded at around $77.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 11,244 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. initiated holding in Avantis International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.06 and $65.7, with an estimated average price of $63.89. The stock is now traded at around $64.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,677 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. initiated holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.01 and $37.85, with an estimated average price of $35.01. The stock is now traded at around $42.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 16,116 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. initiated holding in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.96 and $42.98, with an estimated average price of $42.22. The stock is now traded at around $42.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,291 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. initiated holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.1 and $69.23, with an estimated average price of $66.32. The stock is now traded at around $66.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,862 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 92.62%. The purchase prices were between $153.6 and $162.44, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $161.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,186 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 81.00%. The purchase prices were between $101.12 and $107.23, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $106.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,924 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. added to a holding in HP Inc by 71.91%. The purchase prices were between $26.83 and $30.7, with an estimated average price of $28.78. The stock is now traded at around $28.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,121 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. added to a holding in Yellowstone Acquisition Co by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $10.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $113.09 and $336.34, with an estimated average price of $196.85.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The sale prices were between $10 and $13.02, with an estimated average price of $11.27.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Equitable Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $28.02 and $32.96, with an estimated average price of $30.3.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vericel Corp. The sale prices were between $46.35 and $59.75, with an estimated average price of $51.83.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. sold out a holding in TD Synnex. The sale prices were between $104.1 and $129.33, with an estimated average price of $119.72.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. sold out a holding in AdaptHealth Corp. The sale prices were between $21.49 and $27.46, with an estimated average price of $24.23.