Abacus Planning Group, Inc. Buys Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF, Avantis International Equity ETF, Sells Boston Omaha Corp, Upstart Holdings Inc, Qurate Retail Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. Buys Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF, Avantis International Equity ETF, Sells Boston Omaha Corp, Upstart Holdings Inc, Qurate Retail Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Abacus Planning Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF, Avantis International Equity ETF, Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF, sells Boston Omaha Corp, Upstart Holdings Inc, Qurate Retail Inc, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Equitable Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Abacus Planning Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Abacus Planning Group, Inc. owns 192 stocks with a total value of $314 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Abacus Planning Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/abacus+planning+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Abacus Planning Group, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 362,385 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,802 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.37%
  3. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 126,226 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33%
  4. Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 94,409 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio.
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 123,721 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
New Purchase: Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL)

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. initiated holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.57 and $30.47, with an estimated average price of $29.84. The stock is now traded at around $31.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 28,412 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS)

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.84 and $76.95, with an estimated average price of $75.05. The stock is now traded at around $77.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 11,244 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE)

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. initiated holding in Avantis International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.06 and $65.7, with an estimated average price of $63.89. The stock is now traded at around $64.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,677 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. initiated holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.01 and $37.85, with an estimated average price of $35.01. The stock is now traded at around $42.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 16,116 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL)

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. initiated holding in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.96 and $42.98, with an estimated average price of $42.22. The stock is now traded at around $42.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,291 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM)

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. initiated holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.1 and $69.23, with an estimated average price of $66.32. The stock is now traded at around $66.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,862 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 92.62%. The purchase prices were between $153.6 and $162.44, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $161.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,186 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 81.00%. The purchase prices were between $101.12 and $107.23, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $106.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,924 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: HP Inc (HPQ)

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. added to a holding in HP Inc by 71.91%. The purchase prices were between $26.83 and $30.7, with an estimated average price of $28.78. The stock is now traded at around $28.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,121 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Yellowstone Acquisition Co (YSAC)

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. added to a holding in Yellowstone Acquisition Co by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $10.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $113.09 and $336.34, with an estimated average price of $196.85.

Sold Out: Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA)

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The sale prices were between $10 and $13.02, with an estimated average price of $11.27.

Sold Out: Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH)

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Equitable Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $28.02 and $32.96, with an estimated average price of $30.3.

Sold Out: Vericel Corp (VCEL)

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vericel Corp. The sale prices were between $46.35 and $59.75, with an estimated average price of $51.83.

Sold Out: TD Synnex (SNX)

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. sold out a holding in TD Synnex. The sale prices were between $104.1 and $129.33, with an estimated average price of $119.72.

Sold Out: AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO)

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. sold out a holding in AdaptHealth Corp. The sale prices were between $21.49 and $27.46, with an estimated average price of $24.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of Abacus Planning Group, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Abacus Planning Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Abacus Planning Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Abacus Planning Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Abacus Planning Group, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider