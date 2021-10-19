Hc Financial Advisors Inc Buys FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index, FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard Total Bond Mar

New Purchases: NFRA, BNDC, J, ESG, XLE, EEM, SPDN, IQDF, GDX, AVID, SPTI, IAU, CRSP, TILT, LOGI, SLV, RNRG, CWEN, TGLS, ADC, HA, NFLX, INM, MNSB, GNLN, TLRY, TLRY, BSCQ, BSCP, BSCO, BSCN, SQSP, ABNB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index, FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Coca-Cola Co, during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hc Financial Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q3, Hc Financial Advisors Inc owns 335 stocks with a total value of $167 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 172,853 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.82% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 58,292 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83% Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL) - 260,914 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.82% Visa Inc (V) - 28,293 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.43% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,735 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%

Hc Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index. The purchase prices were between $55.78 and $59.28, with an estimated average price of $57.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 91,808 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $26.22 and $26.61, with an estimated average price of $26.44. The stock is now traded at around $26.136900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 25,505 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.74 and $139.56, with an estimated average price of $133.69. The stock is now traded at around $133.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,118 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $103.61 and $110.78, with an estimated average price of $107.84. The stock is now traded at around $110.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,610 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03. The stock is now traded at around $58.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.5 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $52.06. The stock is now traded at around $52.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 145.45%. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $292.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 324 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 90.91%. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $55.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,680 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 115.00%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $60.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,075 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 31.70%. The purchase prices were between $38.47 and $44.95, with an estimated average price of $40.8. The stock is now traded at around $39.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 349 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners. The sale prices were between $9.31 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $196.7 and $223.87, with an estimated average price of $210.6.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Diageo PLC. The sale prices were between $187.28 and $201.76, with an estimated average price of $193.78.