Hc Financial Advisors Inc Buys FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index, FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard Total Bond Mar

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Hc Financial Advisors Inc Buys FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index, FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard Total Bond Mar

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Hc Financial Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index, FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Coca-Cola Co, during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hc Financial Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q3, Hc Financial Advisors Inc owns 335 stocks with a total value of $167 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HC FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hc+financial+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HC FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC
  1. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 172,853 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.82%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 58,292 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
  3. Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL) - 260,914 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.82%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 28,293 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.43%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,735 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%
New Purchase: FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index (NFRA)

Hc Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index. The purchase prices were between $55.78 and $59.28, with an estimated average price of $57.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 91,808 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (BNDC)

Hc Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $26.22 and $26.61, with an estimated average price of $26.44. The stock is now traded at around $26.136900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 25,505 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J)

Hc Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.74 and $139.56, with an estimated average price of $133.69. The stock is now traded at around $133.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,118 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (ESG)

Hc Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $103.61 and $110.78, with an estimated average price of $107.84. The stock is now traded at around $110.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,610 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Hc Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03. The stock is now traded at around $58.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Hc Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.5 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $52.06. The stock is now traded at around $52.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Hc Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 145.45%. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $292.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 324 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Hc Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 90.91%. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $55.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,680 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Hc Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 115.00%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $60.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,075 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Hc Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 31.70%. The purchase prices were between $38.47 and $44.95, with an estimated average price of $40.8. The stock is now traded at around $39.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 349 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (WORK)

Hc Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $43.97 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $44.55.

Sold Out: (ITE)

Hc Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

Hc Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Sold Out: Reinvent Technology Partners (RTP)

Hc Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners. The sale prices were between $9.31 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

Sold Out: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Hc Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $196.7 and $223.87, with an estimated average price of $210.6.

Sold Out: Diageo PLC (DEO)

Hc Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Diageo PLC. The sale prices were between $187.28 and $201.76, with an estimated average price of $193.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of HC FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC. Also check out:

1. HC FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HC FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HC FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HC FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider