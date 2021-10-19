4J Wealth Management LLC Buys iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, ISHARES TRUST

New Purchases: COMT, IAC, DDOG, BJUL, HLT, COST,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Datadog Inc, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 4J Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q3, 4J Wealth Management LLC owns 76 stocks with a total value of $115 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 50,835 shares, 19.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 100,593 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.90% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 268,899 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 33,606 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 14,506 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%

4J Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $37.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 43,368 shares as of 2021-09-30.

4J Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $124.28 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $134.57. The stock is now traded at around $148.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 4,128 shares as of 2021-09-30.

4J Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.48 and $148.69, with an estimated average price of $126.16. The stock is now traded at around $157.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,760 shares as of 2021-09-30.

4J Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July. The purchase prices were between $31.15 and $32.37, with an estimated average price of $31.9. The stock is now traded at around $32.440500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

4J Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.01 and $138.8, with an estimated average price of $126.37. The stock is now traded at around $140.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,654 shares as of 2021-09-30.

4J Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33. The stock is now traded at around $467.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 453 shares as of 2021-09-30.

4J Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 514.41%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $59.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 51,905 shares as of 2021-09-30.

4J Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $61.98 and $66.61, with an estimated average price of $64.44.