4J Wealth Management LLC Buys iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, ISHARES TRUST

- New Purchases: COMT, IAC, DDOG, BJUL, HLT, COST,
- Added Positions: IXN, IVV, ESGU, XLU, EMQQ, GOVT, VLUE, IXG, AAPL, TIP, IGSB, EMB, IJR, AMZN, FB, DIS, SQ,
- Reduced Positions: MTUM, IVW, SLQD, USMV, MBB, SHY, D, GE, V, GSY, IEF, IJH, MEAR, NEAR, AEP, MCD,
- Sold Out: XT,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 50,835 shares, 19.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 100,593 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.90%
- BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 268,899 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08%
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 33,606 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 14,506 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
4J Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $37.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 43,368 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
4J Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $124.28 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $134.57. The stock is now traded at around $148.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 4,128 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
4J Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.48 and $148.69, with an estimated average price of $126.16. The stock is now traded at around $157.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,760 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July (BJUL)
4J Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July. The purchase prices were between $31.15 and $32.37, with an estimated average price of $31.9. The stock is now traded at around $32.440500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)
4J Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.01 and $138.8, with an estimated average price of $126.37. The stock is now traded at around $140.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,654 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
4J Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33. The stock is now traded at around $467.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 453 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)
4J Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 514.41%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $59.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 51,905 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (XT)
4J Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $61.98 and $66.61, with an estimated average price of $64.44.
