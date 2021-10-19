Newton One Investments LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Sells Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

- New Purchases: VTEB, DFAS, BBEU, BBJP, BBCA, PINS, VSGX, BBAX, MRVI, CVAC, ZM, ZS, UPS, TWST, SHOP, SE, OKTA, MRNA, BYND, LOVE, ETSY, ETHO, APPS, DDOG, NET,
- Added Positions: BSV, VEU, SCHM, BND, VUG, IJT, VTI, IJR, VTV, IWD, VB, VGR, DOL,
- Reduced Positions: VT, IXUS, VBR, IJH,
For the details of Newton One Investments LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/newton+one+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Newton One Investments LLC
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 250,070 shares, 15.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.24%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 197,601 shares, 12.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.04%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 207,919 shares, 11.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.94%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 37,521 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.03%
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 59,711 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54%
Newton One Investments LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.7 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 29,254 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)
Newton One Investments LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.56 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $57.56. The stock is now traded at around $59.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,330 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU)
Newton One Investments LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.74 and $60.89, with an estimated average price of $59.22. The stock is now traded at around $59.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,106 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP)
Newton One Investments LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.46 and $61.89, with an estimated average price of $57.93. The stock is now traded at around $57.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,005 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA)
Newton One Investments LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.48 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $64.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 676 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Newton One Investments LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $80.29, with an estimated average price of $61.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 502 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Newton One Investments LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.24%. The purchase prices were between $81.83 and $82.25, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 250,070 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Newton One Investments LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 28.27%. The purchase prices were between $60.96 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $62.6. The stock is now traded at around $63.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 118,753 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)
Newton One Investments LLC added to a holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 25.76%. The purchase prices were between $124.74 and $136.49, with an estimated average price of $131.48. The stock is now traded at around $133.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 18,431 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Newton One Investments LLC. Also check out:
1. Newton One Investments LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Newton One Investments LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Newton One Investments LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Newton One Investments LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment