Newton One Investments LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Sells Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Newton One Investments LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, sells Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newton One Investments LLC. As of 2021Q3, Newton One Investments LLC owns 133 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Newton One Investments LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/newton+one+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Newton One Investments LLC
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 250,070 shares, 15.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.24%
  2. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 197,601 shares, 12.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.04%
  3. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 207,919 shares, 11.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.94%
  4. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 37,521 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.03%
  5. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 59,711 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54%
New Purchase: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Newton One Investments LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.7 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 29,254 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)

Newton One Investments LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.56 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $57.56. The stock is now traded at around $59.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,330 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU)

Newton One Investments LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.74 and $60.89, with an estimated average price of $59.22. The stock is now traded at around $59.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,106 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP)

Newton One Investments LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.46 and $61.89, with an estimated average price of $57.93. The stock is now traded at around $57.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,005 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA)

Newton One Investments LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.48 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $64.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 676 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Newton One Investments LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $80.29, with an estimated average price of $61.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 502 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Newton One Investments LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.24%. The purchase prices were between $81.83 and $82.25, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 250,070 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Newton One Investments LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 28.27%. The purchase prices were between $60.96 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $62.6. The stock is now traded at around $63.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 118,753 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)

Newton One Investments LLC added to a holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 25.76%. The purchase prices were between $124.74 and $136.49, with an estimated average price of $131.48. The stock is now traded at around $133.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 18,431 shares as of 2021-09-30.



