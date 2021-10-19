Logo
Strategic Investment Advisors Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Alphabet Inc, Amgen Inc, Sells Progressive Corp, AMETEK Inc, Philip Morris International Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Strategic Investment Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Alphabet Inc, Amgen Inc, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Synchrony Financial, sells Progressive Corp, AMETEK Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Target Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Investment Advisors . As of 2021Q3, Strategic Investment Advisors owns 179 stocks with a total value of $456 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Strategic Investment Advisors 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategic+investment+advisors+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Strategic Investment Advisors
  1. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 195,844 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.18%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 53,970 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.59%
  3. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 135,946 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.91%
  4. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 69,283 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12%
  5. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 277,475 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39%
New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Strategic Investment Advisors initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39. The stock is now traded at around $206.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 7,424 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Strategic Investment Advisors initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $44.8 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $52.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 22,342 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Strategic Investment Advisors initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $79.49 and $85.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $81.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,665 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Strategic Investment Advisors initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $274.82 and $308.34, with an estimated average price of $293.32. The stock is now traded at around $276.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,751 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Strategic Investment Advisors initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $81.57 and $94.13, with an estimated average price of $87.06. The stock is now traded at around $81.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 12,590 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Strategic Investment Advisors initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27. The stock is now traded at around $171.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,889 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Strategic Investment Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.26%. The purchase prices were between $72.98 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $76.07. The stock is now traded at around $76.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 169,457 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Strategic Investment Advisors added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 90.24%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2864.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,579 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Strategic Investment Advisors added to a holding in DTE Energy Co by 78.20%. The purchase prices were between $111.43 and $122.13, with an estimated average price of $117.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 21,275 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)

Strategic Investment Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 20.34%. The purchase prices were between $178.35 and $191.96, with an estimated average price of $186.32. The stock is now traded at around $191.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 32,369 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Strategic Investment Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.19%. The purchase prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $64.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 93,568 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Strategic Investment Advisors added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 150.94%. The purchase prices were between $66.46 and $78.03, with an estimated average price of $73.76. The stock is now traded at around $79.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 22,901 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Strategic Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $90.35 and $99.88, with an estimated average price of $95.38.

Sold Out: AMETEK Inc (AME)

Strategic Investment Advisors sold out a holding in AMETEK Inc. The sale prices were between $124.01 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $134.36.

Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Strategic Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $94.79 and $106.1, with an estimated average price of $100.67.

Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)

Strategic Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $228.77 and $264.07, with an estimated average price of $250.36.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Strategic Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87.

Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Strategic Investment Advisors sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $124.9 and $149.41, with an estimated average price of $139.34.



Here is the complete portfolio of Strategic Investment Advisors . Also check out:

1. Strategic Investment Advisors 's Undervalued Stocks
2. Strategic Investment Advisors 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Strategic Investment Advisors 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Strategic Investment Advisors keeps buying
