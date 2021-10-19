Matrix Trust Co Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protec

- New Purchases: VCSH, VCIT,
- Added Positions: JKF, SCHF, AGG, JKL, SCHP, VWO, JKK, SCHA, VPU, WOOD,
- Reduced Positions: SCHX, JKG, JKH, JKI, SCHH, XLE, DBB, XLB,
- Sold Out: VTIP, SLV,
These are the top 5 holdings of Matrix Trust Co
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,939,808 shares, 19.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.21%
- BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (JKF) - 823,044 shares, 13.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.33%
- Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) - 1,124,442 shares, 13.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.2%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 687,672 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 288,261 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.46%
Matrix Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.23 and $82.63, with an estimated average price of $82.42. The stock is now traded at around $81.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.14%. The holding were 291,258 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Matrix Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.24 and $95.78, with an estimated average price of $95.12. The stock is now traded at around $93.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 88,383 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (JKF)
Matrix Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 43.33%. The purchase prices were between $63.06 and $66.8, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $122.189400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 823,044 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (JKL)
Matrix Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.22%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $57.04. The stock is now traded at around $172.725700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 189,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)
Matrix Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 135.87%. The purchase prices were between $138.56 and $151.34, with an estimated average price of $144.8. The stock is now traded at around $143.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,453 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (WOOD)
Matrix Trust Co added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund by 111.25%. The purchase prices were between $83.72 and $92.02, with an estimated average price of $87.8. The stock is now traded at around $85.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,249 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Matrix Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $51.06 and $51.92, with an estimated average price of $51.58.Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Matrix Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $19.95 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $22.48.
