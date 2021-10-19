Matrix Trust Co Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protec

New Purchases: VCSH, VCIT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Utilities ETF, sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matrix Trust Co. As of 2021Q3, Matrix Trust Co owns 20 stocks with a total value of $391 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,939,808 shares, 19.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.21% BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (JKF) - 823,044 shares, 13.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.33% Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) - 1,124,442 shares, 13.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.2% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 687,672 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 288,261 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.46%

Matrix Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.23 and $82.63, with an estimated average price of $82.42. The stock is now traded at around $81.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.14%. The holding were 291,258 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Matrix Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.24 and $95.78, with an estimated average price of $95.12. The stock is now traded at around $93.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 88,383 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Matrix Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 43.33%. The purchase prices were between $63.06 and $66.8, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $122.189400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 823,044 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Matrix Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.22%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $57.04. The stock is now traded at around $172.725700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 189,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Matrix Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 135.87%. The purchase prices were between $138.56 and $151.34, with an estimated average price of $144.8. The stock is now traded at around $143.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,453 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Matrix Trust Co added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund by 111.25%. The purchase prices were between $83.72 and $92.02, with an estimated average price of $87.8. The stock is now traded at around $85.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,249 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Matrix Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $51.06 and $51.92, with an estimated average price of $51.58.

Matrix Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $19.95 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $22.48.