Townsend & Associates, Inc Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Cigna Corp, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, Fidelity National Financial Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Cigna Corp, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, FirstEnergy Corp, sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, Fidelity National Financial Inc, AutoNation Inc, Discover Financial Services during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Townsend & Associates, Inc. As of 2021Q3, Townsend & Associates, Inc owns 70 stocks with a total value of $203 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 284,561 shares, 17.94% of the total portfolio. New Position PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 83,531 shares, 14.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.05% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 62,838 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.46% Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 11,890 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.84% Ball Corp (BLL) - 44,738 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.44%

Townsend & Associates, Inc initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $127.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.94%. The holding were 284,561 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Townsend & Associates, Inc initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75. The stock is now traded at around $206.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 7,467 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Townsend & Associates, Inc initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $81.57 and $94.13, with an estimated average price of $87.06. The stock is now traded at around $81.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 17,857 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Townsend & Associates, Inc initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.62 and $39.92, with an estimated average price of $37.97. The stock is now traded at around $36.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 36,953 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Townsend & Associates, Inc initiated holding in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy E. The purchase prices were between $53.47 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.71. The stock is now traded at around $60.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 20,757 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Townsend & Associates, Inc initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.26 and $210.63, with an estimated average price of $199.34. The stock is now traded at around $222.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,567 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Townsend & Associates, Inc added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 173.24%. The purchase prices were between $309.15 and $360.85, with an estimated average price of $335.78. The stock is now traded at around $336.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 24,264 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Townsend & Associates, Inc added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E by 25.13%. The purchase prices were between $51.57 and $51.76, with an estimated average price of $51.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 66,796 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Townsend & Associates, Inc added to a holding in Bunge Ltd by 65.57%. The purchase prices were between $73.59 and $81.32, with an estimated average price of $77.23. The stock is now traded at around $86.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 20,215 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Townsend & Associates, Inc added to a holding in Hormel Foods Corp by 40.84%. The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $48.31, with an estimated average price of $45.1. The stock is now traded at around $41.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 53,877 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Townsend & Associates, Inc added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 32.13%. The purchase prices were between $126.4 and $146.6, with an estimated average price of $140.49. The stock is now traded at around $136.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 17,579 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Townsend & Associates, Inc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 39.69%. The purchase prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $79.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 22,315 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Townsend & Associates, Inc sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6.

Townsend & Associates, Inc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $42.21 and $49.06, with an estimated average price of $46.13.

Townsend & Associates, Inc sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $115.26 and $135.38, with an estimated average price of $125.25.

Townsend & Associates, Inc sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $90.04 and $126.17, with an estimated average price of $106.28.