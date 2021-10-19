Townsend & Associates, Inc Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Cigna Corp, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, Fidelity National Financial Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Townsend & Associates, Inc Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Cigna Corp, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, Fidelity National Financial Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Townsend & Associates, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Cigna Corp, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, FirstEnergy Corp, sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, Fidelity National Financial Inc, AutoNation Inc, Discover Financial Services during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Townsend & Associates, Inc. As of 2021Q3, Townsend & Associates, Inc owns 70 stocks with a total value of $203 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Townsend & Associates, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/townsend+%26+associates%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Townsend & Associates, Inc
  1. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 284,561 shares, 17.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 83,531 shares, 14.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.05%
  3. CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 62,838 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.46%
  4. Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 11,890 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.84%
  5. Ball Corp (BLL) - 44,738 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.44%
New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Townsend & Associates, Inc initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $127.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.94%. The holding were 284,561 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)

Townsend & Associates, Inc initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75. The stock is now traded at around $206.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 7,467 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Townsend & Associates, Inc initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $81.57 and $94.13, with an estimated average price of $87.06. The stock is now traded at around $81.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 17,857 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

Townsend & Associates, Inc initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.62 and $39.92, with an estimated average price of $37.97. The stock is now traded at around $36.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 36,953 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy E (CMDY)

Townsend & Associates, Inc initiated holding in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy E. The purchase prices were between $53.47 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.71. The stock is now traded at around $60.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 20,757 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Townsend & Associates, Inc initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.26 and $210.63, with an estimated average price of $199.34. The stock is now traded at around $222.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,567 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Townsend & Associates, Inc added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 173.24%. The purchase prices were between $309.15 and $360.85, with an estimated average price of $335.78. The stock is now traded at around $336.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 24,264 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD)

Townsend & Associates, Inc added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E by 25.13%. The purchase prices were between $51.57 and $51.76, with an estimated average price of $51.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 66,796 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Bunge Ltd (BG)

Townsend & Associates, Inc added to a holding in Bunge Ltd by 65.57%. The purchase prices were between $73.59 and $81.32, with an estimated average price of $77.23. The stock is now traded at around $86.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 20,215 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

Townsend & Associates, Inc added to a holding in Hormel Foods Corp by 40.84%. The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $48.31, with an estimated average price of $45.1. The stock is now traded at around $41.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 53,877 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Townsend & Associates, Inc added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 32.13%. The purchase prices were between $126.4 and $146.6, with an estimated average price of $140.49. The stock is now traded at around $136.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 17,579 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Townsend & Associates, Inc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 39.69%. The purchase prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $79.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 22,315 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Townsend & Associates, Inc sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Townsend & Associates, Inc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $42.21 and $49.06, with an estimated average price of $46.13.

Sold Out: Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Townsend & Associates, Inc sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $115.26 and $135.38, with an estimated average price of $125.25.

Sold Out: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Townsend & Associates, Inc sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $90.04 and $126.17, with an estimated average price of $106.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of Townsend & Associates, Inc. Also check out:

1. Townsend & Associates, Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Townsend & Associates, Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Townsend & Associates, Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Townsend & Associates, Inc keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider