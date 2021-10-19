Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund, Morgan Stanley, Vir Biotechnology Inc, Sells Newmont Corp

New Purchases: MS, VIR, ALL, AXP, WDAY,

MS, VIR, ALL, AXP, WDAY, Added Positions: VIG, PCN, VTEB, MGV, VOE, VTV, VO, DON, UNH, HD, FDX, WMT, UNP, TSM, NVDA, TD, MMM, WM, FB, ADBE, AMGN, VWO, VB, VBR, BX, BMY, CNI, CMI, TGT, RUN, TROW, COST, ISRG, IEMG, PEP, PANW, PFE, MCD, MFA, NFLX, ACN, BAC, PRU, RTX, TYL, IWM,

VIG, PCN, VTEB, MGV, VOE, VTV, VO, DON, UNH, HD, FDX, WMT, UNP, TSM, NVDA, TD, MMM, WM, FB, ADBE, AMGN, VWO, VB, VBR, BX, BMY, CNI, CMI, TGT, RUN, TROW, COST, ISRG, IEMG, PEP, PANW, PFE, MCD, MFA, NFLX, ACN, BAC, PRU, RTX, TYL, IWM, Reduced Positions: BABA, NEM, JPST, ICSH, GLD, IGSB, VHT, VCIT, IDA, QQQ, ABT, PSA, VZ, VCSH, BSV, TSLA, SBUX, CAT, CLX, SCHW, KMB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund, Morgan Stanley, Vir Biotechnology Inc, Allstate Corp, American Express Co, sells Newmont Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 125 stocks with a total value of $290 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/johanson+financial+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 191,344 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 61,703 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 88,605 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.99% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 131,541 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,840 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%

Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $87.64 and $105.45, with an estimated average price of $99.05. The stock is now traded at around $101.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,616 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vir Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.9 and $54.54, with an estimated average price of $43.35. The stock is now traded at around $40.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,092 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $158.72 and $176.77, with an estimated average price of $167.1. The stock is now traded at around $177.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,238 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.15 and $277.74, with an estimated average price of $247.92. The stock is now traded at around $277.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 850 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.31 and $137.87, with an estimated average price of $132.2. The stock is now traded at around $126.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,614 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 25.46%. The purchase prices were between $17.63 and $19.43, with an estimated average price of $18.66. The stock is now traded at around $18.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 116,497 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 22.78%. The purchase prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73. The stock is now traded at around $229.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,159 shares as of 2021-09-30.