Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund, Morgan Stanley, Vir Biotechnology Inc, Sells Newmont Corp

- New Purchases: MS, VIR, ALL, AXP, WDAY,
- Added Positions: VIG, PCN, VTEB, MGV, VOE, VTV, VO, DON, UNH, HD, FDX, WMT, UNP, TSM, NVDA, TD, MMM, WM, FB, ADBE, AMGN, VWO, VB, VBR, BX, BMY, CNI, CMI, TGT, RUN, TROW, COST, ISRG, IEMG, PEP, PANW, PFE, MCD, MFA, NFLX, ACN, BAC, PRU, RTX, TYL, IWM,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, NEM, JPST, ICSH, GLD, IGSB, VHT, VCIT, IDA, QQQ, ABT, PSA, VZ, VCSH, BSV, TSLA, SBUX, CAT, CLX, SCHW, KMB,
For the details of Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/johanson+financial+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 191,344 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 61,703 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 88,605 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.99%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 131,541 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,840 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $87.64 and $105.45, with an estimated average price of $99.05. The stock is now traded at around $101.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,616 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR)
Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vir Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.9 and $54.54, with an estimated average price of $43.35. The stock is now traded at around $40.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,092 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)
Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $158.72 and $176.77, with an estimated average price of $167.1. The stock is now traded at around $177.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,238 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.15 and $277.74, with an estimated average price of $247.92. The stock is now traded at around $277.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 850 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Allstate Corp (ALL)
Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.31 and $137.87, with an estimated average price of $132.2. The stock is now traded at around $126.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,614 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN)
Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 25.46%. The purchase prices were between $17.63 and $19.43, with an estimated average price of $18.66. The stock is now traded at around $18.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 116,497 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 22.78%. The purchase prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73. The stock is now traded at around $229.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,159 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment