ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys Vodafone Group PLC, Verizon Communications Inc, Unilever PLC, Sells Roper Technologies Inc, SAP SE, Adobe Inc

New Purchases: VOD, VZ, UL, CTSH, MUFG, SKM, WDAY, SHW, TSM, CHRW, MCHP, CPB, EFX, LRCX, KLAC,

VOD, VZ, UL, CTSH, MUFG, SKM, WDAY, SHW, TSM, CHRW, MCHP, CPB, EFX, LRCX, KLAC, Added Positions: COP, MSFT, CRM, BAC, MAS, STZ, AZPN, ZBH, PII, BA, LMT, INTC, BUD, WFC, K, BIIB, MO, PM, MRK, FB, AMZN,

COP, MSFT, CRM, BAC, MAS, STZ, AZPN, ZBH, PII, BA, LMT, INTC, BUD, WFC, K, BIIB, MO, PM, MRK, FB, AMZN, Reduced Positions: SAP, RTX, NOC, NOW,

SAP, RTX, NOC, NOW, Sold Out: ROP, ADBE, YUM, DIS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vodafone Group PLC, Verizon Communications Inc, Unilever PLC, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, ConocoPhillips, sells Roper Technologies Inc, SAP SE, Adobe Inc, Yum Brands Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd. As of 2021Q3, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd owns 57 stocks with a total value of $591 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/icici+prudential+asset+management+co+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vodafone Group PLC (VOD) - 5,396,040 shares, 14.31% of the total portfolio. New Position Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 1,206,460 shares, 11.10% of the total portfolio. New Position ConocoPhillips (COP) - 630,314 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 146.04% Unilever PLC (UL) - 780,856 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. New Position Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) - 375,500 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. New Position

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $15.45 and $17.23, with an estimated average price of $16.56. The stock is now traded at around $15.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.31%. The holding were 5,396,040 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $52.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.1%. The holding were 1,206,460 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $53.95 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $56.66. The stock is now traded at around $52.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.24%. The holding were 780,856 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.46 and $78.03, with an estimated average price of $73.76. The stock is now traded at around $79.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.79%. The holding were 375,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.17 and $6.28, with an estimated average price of $5.55. The stock is now traded at around $5.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 2,818,530 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in SK Telecom Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.86 and $31.54, with an estimated average price of $29.38. The stock is now traded at around $28.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 504,444 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 146.04%. The purchase prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76. The stock is now traded at around $75.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 630,314 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 63.04%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $308.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 77,589 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 116.57%. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $292.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 55,736 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 50.30%. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31. The stock is now traded at around $46.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 452,240 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Masco Corp by 100.92%. The purchase prices were between $55.05 and $62.93, with an estimated average price of $59.33. The stock is now traded at around $59.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 108,497 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 32.37%. The purchase prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36. The stock is now traded at around $216.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 32,545 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $446.13 and $496.63, with an estimated average price of $479.11.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $575.72 and $666.59, with an estimated average price of $629.42.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $113.45 and $135.12, with an estimated average price of $126.79.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27.