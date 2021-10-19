ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys Vodafone Group PLC, Verizon Communications Inc, Unilever PLC, Sells Roper Technologies Inc, SAP SE, Adobe Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys Vodafone Group PLC, Verizon Communications Inc, Unilever PLC, Sells Roper Technologies Inc, SAP SE, Adobe Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Vodafone Group PLC, Verizon Communications Inc, Unilever PLC, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, ConocoPhillips, sells Roper Technologies Inc, SAP SE, Adobe Inc, Yum Brands Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd. As of 2021Q3, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd owns 57 stocks with a total value of $591 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/icici+prudential+asset+management+co+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd
  1. Vodafone Group PLC (VOD) - 5,396,040 shares, 14.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 1,206,460 shares, 11.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. ConocoPhillips (COP) - 630,314 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 146.04%
  4. Unilever PLC (UL) - 780,856 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) - 375,500 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $15.45 and $17.23, with an estimated average price of $16.56. The stock is now traded at around $15.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.31%. The holding were 5,396,040 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $52.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.1%. The holding were 1,206,460 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $53.95 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $56.66. The stock is now traded at around $52.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.24%. The holding were 780,856 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.46 and $78.03, with an estimated average price of $73.76. The stock is now traded at around $79.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.79%. The holding were 375,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.17 and $6.28, with an estimated average price of $5.55. The stock is now traded at around $5.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 2,818,530 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in SK Telecom Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.86 and $31.54, with an estimated average price of $29.38. The stock is now traded at around $28.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 504,444 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 146.04%. The purchase prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76. The stock is now traded at around $75.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 630,314 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 63.04%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $308.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 77,589 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 116.57%. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $292.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 55,736 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 50.30%. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31. The stock is now traded at around $46.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 452,240 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Masco Corp (MAS)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Masco Corp by 100.92%. The purchase prices were between $55.05 and $62.93, with an estimated average price of $59.33. The stock is now traded at around $59.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 108,497 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 32.37%. The purchase prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36. The stock is now traded at around $216.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 32,545 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $446.13 and $496.63, with an estimated average price of $479.11.

Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $575.72 and $666.59, with an estimated average price of $629.42.

Sold Out: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $113.45 and $135.12, with an estimated average price of $126.79.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd. Also check out:

1. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider