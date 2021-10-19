Dfpg Investments, Llc Buys SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, Oatly Group AB, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, ViacomCBS Inc

- New Purchases: SOFI, SOFI, OTLY, BOCT, IAU, JMST, VAL, SD, ABNB, ODFL, XOUT, PHYL, BRSP, SI, NKLA, NET, SHYG, UNP, ONEY, SAVA, GRID, FIXD, IBM, PFE, VZ, LOW, ADSK, TMO, SCHP, SDY, ASML, SLVO, EGLX,
- Added Positions: NVDA, AAPL, AMZN, MSFT, PINS, ET, LMBS, LMT, SHW, SCHX, IVV, SRGA, BABA, SPIB, FB, PYPL, STAA, SPDW, FLOT, VXUS, OXY, BND, MA, MRNA, PLTR, JPST, V, BIDU, CCL, XLE, QCOM, ABT, ADBE, UNH, AMD, JD, ZTS, ABBV, NOW, TSLA, BNDX, NFLX, ARKK, VOO, ACN, STOR, RTX, SBUX, NKE, ILMN, CPRT, BAC, TTD, PM, ATEC, PEP, HD, VWO, CVX,
- Reduced Positions: FTSM, VIAC, BA, JETS, DIS, BMBL, ASAN, QQQ, CRM, VXF, ICSH, VCSH, GOOGL, RSP, BX, VYM, QTEC, SPY, CSCO, FSK, SPLG, VGT, VTI, IYG, GS, XLV, FDIS, XOM, AVGO, RCL, TGT, ARCC, HYLS, HON, JPM, JNJ, PSK, ANGL, RWO, AFIN, CRWD, VNQ, VUG, CTHR, XLK, FDN,
- Sold Out: GLD, UHS, WTRG, UBER, TBIO, 41W0, AAL, UAL, T, WYNN, FTCS, RNG, SHAK, SPHB, 2AV,
For the details of DFPG INVESTMENTS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dfpg+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of DFPG INVESTMENTS, LLC
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 43,584 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.42%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 64,669 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.92%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 95,867 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.81%
- BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) - 154,990 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.98%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 20,765 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81%
Dfpg Investments, Llc initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.75 and $18.25, with an estimated average price of $15.7. The stock is now traded at around $20.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 196,935 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
Dfpg Investments, Llc initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.75 and $18.25, with an estimated average price of $15.7. The stock is now traded at around $20.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 196,935 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Oatly Group AB (OTLY)
Dfpg Investments, Llc initiated holding in Oatly Group AB. The purchase prices were between $15.11 and $23.44, with an estimated average price of $18.17. The stock is now traded at around $14.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 174,143 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October (BOCT)
Dfpg Investments, Llc initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October. The purchase prices were between $32.11 and $32.71, with an estimated average price of $32.51. The stock is now traded at around $33.659800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 77,669 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Dfpg Investments, Llc initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 66,124 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
Dfpg Investments, Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 34,757 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Dfpg Investments, Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 31.42%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 43,584 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Dfpg Investments, Llc added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 23.47%. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $80.29, with an estimated average price of $61.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 76,721 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Dfpg Investments, Llc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 68.96%. The purchase prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11. The stock is now traded at around $371.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,687 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
Dfpg Investments, Llc added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 76.01%. The purchase prices were between $50.52 and $50.71, with an estimated average price of $50.61. The stock is now traded at around $50.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 32,880 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Dfpg Investments, Llc added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 52.26%. The purchase prices were between $273.09 and $308.7, with an estimated average price of $292.63. The stock is now traded at around $298.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,824 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Dfpg Investments, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 76.25%. The purchase prices were between $102.71 and $109.52, with an estimated average price of $106.69. The stock is now traded at around $109.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,535 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Dfpg Investments, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $161.32 and $171.17, with an estimated average price of $167.4.Sold Out: Universal Health Services Inc (UHS)
Dfpg Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The sale prices were between $138.37 and $160.62, with an estimated average price of $151.44.Sold Out: Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG)
Dfpg Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The sale prices were between $46.08 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $48.44.Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Dfpg Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76.Sold Out: (TBIO)
Dfpg Investments, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $27.64 and $37.85, with an estimated average price of $34.42.Sold Out: BrightSpire Capital Inc (41W0)
Dfpg Investments, Llc sold out a holding in BrightSpire Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $7.65 and $8.7, with an estimated average price of $8.14.
Here is the complete portfolio of DFPG INVESTMENTS, LLC. Also check out:
1. DFPG INVESTMENTS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DFPG INVESTMENTS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DFPG INVESTMENTS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DFPG INVESTMENTS, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment