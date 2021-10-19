Dfpg Investments, Llc Buys SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, Oatly Group AB, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, ViacomCBS Inc

New Purchases: SOFI, SOFI, OTLY, BOCT, IAU, JMST, VAL, SD, ABNB, ODFL, XOUT, PHYL, BRSP, SI, NKLA, NET, SHYG, UNP, ONEY, SAVA, GRID, FIXD, IBM, PFE, VZ, LOW, ADSK, TMO, SCHP, SDY, ASML, SLVO, EGLX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, Oatly Group AB, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October, iShares Gold Trust, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, Boeing Co, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dfpg Investments, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Dfpg Investments, Llc owns 176 stocks with a total value of $263 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 43,584 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.42% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 64,669 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.92% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 95,867 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.81% BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) - 154,990 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.98% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 20,765 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81%

Dfpg Investments, Llc initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.75 and $18.25, with an estimated average price of $15.7. The stock is now traded at around $20.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 196,935 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Dfpg Investments, Llc initiated holding in Oatly Group AB. The purchase prices were between $15.11 and $23.44, with an estimated average price of $18.17. The stock is now traded at around $14.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 174,143 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Dfpg Investments, Llc initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October. The purchase prices were between $32.11 and $32.71, with an estimated average price of $32.51. The stock is now traded at around $33.659800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 77,669 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Dfpg Investments, Llc initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 66,124 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Dfpg Investments, Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 34,757 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Dfpg Investments, Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 31.42%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 43,584 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Dfpg Investments, Llc added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 23.47%. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $80.29, with an estimated average price of $61.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 76,721 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Dfpg Investments, Llc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 68.96%. The purchase prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11. The stock is now traded at around $371.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,687 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Dfpg Investments, Llc added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 76.01%. The purchase prices were between $50.52 and $50.71, with an estimated average price of $50.61. The stock is now traded at around $50.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 32,880 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Dfpg Investments, Llc added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 52.26%. The purchase prices were between $273.09 and $308.7, with an estimated average price of $292.63. The stock is now traded at around $298.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,824 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Dfpg Investments, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 76.25%. The purchase prices were between $102.71 and $109.52, with an estimated average price of $106.69. The stock is now traded at around $109.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,535 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Dfpg Investments, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $161.32 and $171.17, with an estimated average price of $167.4.

Dfpg Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The sale prices were between $138.37 and $160.62, with an estimated average price of $151.44.

Dfpg Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The sale prices were between $46.08 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $48.44.

Dfpg Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76.

Dfpg Investments, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $27.64 and $37.85, with an estimated average price of $34.42.

Dfpg Investments, Llc sold out a holding in BrightSpire Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $7.65 and $8.7, with an estimated average price of $8.14.