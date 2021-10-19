Summit X, LLC Buys iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Johnson & Johnson

New Purchases: FDHY, FDVV, FCOR, COMT, BYLD, ARKF, GM, FHN, FDNI, IQLT, WMB, IPG, AAXJ, GPC, AB, CYBN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF, Fidelity High Dividend ETF, Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Johnson & Johnson, Invesco Preferred ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit X, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Summit X, LLC owns 261 stocks with a total value of $398 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 140,634 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 103,939 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.01% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 36,449 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.45% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 148,260 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.50% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 91,982 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.03%

Summit X, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.1 and $56.33, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 30,270 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Summit X, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.65 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $37.81. The stock is now traded at around $38.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 38,960 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Summit X, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.36 and $56.37, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $55.166200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 22,331 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Summit X, LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $37.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 30,485 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Summit X, LLC initiated holding in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.04 and $25.38, with an estimated average price of $25.25. The stock is now traded at around $24.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 25,488 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Summit X, LLC initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.84 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.24. The stock is now traded at around $54.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,149 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Summit X, LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 794.50%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $59.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 51,747 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Summit X, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 354.18%. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $127.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 17,177 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Summit X, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 25.31%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $113.94, with an estimated average price of $110.09. The stock is now traded at around $109.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 55,784 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Summit X, LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 180.70%. The purchase prices were between $12.57 and $14.93, with an estimated average price of $13.61. The stock is now traded at around $15.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 51,039 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Summit X, LLC added to a holding in Newell Brands Inc by 1459000.00%. The purchase prices were between $22.14 and $27.45, with an estimated average price of $25.57. The stock is now traded at around $22.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,591 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Summit X, LLC added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 59.37%. The purchase prices were between $29.67 and $30.36, with an estimated average price of $29.97. The stock is now traded at around $29.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 19,838 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Summit X, LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $109.64 and $113.19, with an estimated average price of $111.62.

Summit X, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $14.93 and $15.25, with an estimated average price of $15.14.

Summit X, LLC sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $74.69 and $121.84, with an estimated average price of $97.66.

Summit X, LLC sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $71.68 and $86.39, with an estimated average price of $79.28.

Summit X, LLC sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $467.11 and $504.69, with an estimated average price of $490.06.

Summit X, LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $125.92 and $164.64, with an estimated average price of $145.86.