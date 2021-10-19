Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Summit X, LLC Buys iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Johnson & Johnson

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Summit X, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF, Fidelity High Dividend ETF, Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Johnson & Johnson, Invesco Preferred ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit X, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Summit X, LLC owns 261 stocks with a total value of $398 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Summit X, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summit+x%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Summit X, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 140,634 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 103,939 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.01%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 36,449 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.45%
  4. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 148,260 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.50%
  5. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 91,982 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.03%
New Purchase: Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY)

Summit X, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.1 and $56.33, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 30,270 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV)

Summit X, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.65 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $37.81. The stock is now traded at around $38.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 38,960 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR)

Summit X, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.36 and $56.37, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $55.166200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 22,331 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)

Summit X, LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $37.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 30,485 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD)

Summit X, LLC initiated holding in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.04 and $25.38, with an estimated average price of $25.25. The stock is now traded at around $24.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 25,488 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)

Summit X, LLC initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.84 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.24. The stock is now traded at around $54.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,149 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

Summit X, LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 794.50%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $59.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 51,747 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Summit X, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 354.18%. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $127.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 17,177 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Summit X, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 25.31%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $113.94, with an estimated average price of $110.09. The stock is now traded at around $109.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 55,784 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

Summit X, LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 180.70%. The purchase prices were between $12.57 and $14.93, with an estimated average price of $13.61. The stock is now traded at around $15.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 51,039 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Summit X, LLC added to a holding in Newell Brands Inc by 1459000.00%. The purchase prices were between $22.14 and $27.45, with an estimated average price of $25.57. The stock is now traded at around $22.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,591 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

Summit X, LLC added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 59.37%. The purchase prices were between $29.67 and $30.36, with an estimated average price of $29.97. The stock is now traded at around $29.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 19,838 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Summit X, LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $109.64 and $113.19, with an estimated average price of $111.62.

Sold Out: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

Summit X, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $14.93 and $15.25, with an estimated average price of $15.14.

Sold Out: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Summit X, LLC sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $74.69 and $121.84, with an estimated average price of $97.66.

Sold Out: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)

Summit X, LLC sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $71.68 and $86.39, with an estimated average price of $79.28.

Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Summit X, LLC sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $467.11 and $504.69, with an estimated average price of $490.06.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Summit X, LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $125.92 and $164.64, with an estimated average price of $145.86.



Here is the complete portfolio of Summit X, LLC. Also check out:

1. Summit X, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Summit X, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Summit X, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Summit X, LLC keeps buying

