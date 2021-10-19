Logo
Telos Capital Management, Inc. Buys Williams-Sonoma Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Walmart Inc, Sells iShares MBS ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, AbbVie Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Diego, CA, based Investment company Telos Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Williams-Sonoma Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Walmart Inc, Ichor Holdings, Generac Holdings Inc, sells iShares MBS ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, AbbVie Inc, IPG Photonics Corp, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Telos Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Telos Capital Management, Inc. owns 180 stocks with a total value of $731 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Telos Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/telos+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Telos Capital Management, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 287,440 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
  2. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 223,026 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 105,030 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00%
  4. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 153,631 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 57.68%
  5. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 300,564 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%
New Purchase: Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR)

Telos Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Ichor Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $39.23 and $53.15, with an estimated average price of $45.75. The stock is now traded at around $40.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,369 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Telos Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $35.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,377 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Telos Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $389.99 and $455.24, with an estimated average price of $428.53. The stock is now traded at around $462.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Telos Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.68 and $77.38, with an estimated average price of $71.45. The stock is now traded at around $81.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,983 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Telos Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.19 and $29.37, with an estimated average price of $26.77. The stock is now traded at around $24.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,313 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Novavax Inc (NVAX)

Telos Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Novavax Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.8 and $270.58, with an estimated average price of $220.82. The stock is now traded at around $160.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)

Telos Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc by 415.95%. The purchase prices were between $151.7 and $194.46, with an estimated average price of $169.24. The stock is now traded at around $185.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 19,090 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Telos Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 23.25%. The purchase prices were between $345.14 and $371.82, with an estimated average price of $361.61. The stock is now traded at around $399.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 26,775 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Telos Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 33.61%. The purchase prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54. The stock is now traded at around $144.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 23,113 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Telos Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Telos Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Telos Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $96.98 and $103.59, with an estimated average price of $100.78.

Sold Out: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Telos Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $130 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.53.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Telos Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15.

Sold Out: Lennar Corp (LEN)

Telos Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $93.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $102.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of Telos Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Telos Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Telos Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Telos Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Telos Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider