Telos Capital Management, Inc. Buys Williams-Sonoma Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Walmart Inc, Sells iShares MBS ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, AbbVie Inc

San Diego, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Williams-Sonoma Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Walmart Inc, Ichor Holdings, Generac Holdings Inc, sells iShares MBS ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, AbbVie Inc, IPG Photonics Corp, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Telos Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Telos Capital Management, Inc. owns 180 stocks with a total value of $731 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 287,440 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 223,026 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 105,030 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 153,631 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 57.68% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 300,564 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%

Telos Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Ichor Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $39.23 and $53.15, with an estimated average price of $45.75. The stock is now traded at around $40.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,369 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Telos Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $35.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,377 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Telos Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $389.99 and $455.24, with an estimated average price of $428.53. The stock is now traded at around $462.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Telos Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.68 and $77.38, with an estimated average price of $71.45. The stock is now traded at around $81.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,983 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Telos Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.19 and $29.37, with an estimated average price of $26.77. The stock is now traded at around $24.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,313 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Telos Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Novavax Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.8 and $270.58, with an estimated average price of $220.82. The stock is now traded at around $160.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Telos Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc by 415.95%. The purchase prices were between $151.7 and $194.46, with an estimated average price of $169.24. The stock is now traded at around $185.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 19,090 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Telos Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 23.25%. The purchase prices were between $345.14 and $371.82, with an estimated average price of $361.61. The stock is now traded at around $399.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 26,775 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Telos Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 33.61%. The purchase prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54. The stock is now traded at around $144.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 23,113 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Telos Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Telos Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1.

Telos Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $96.98 and $103.59, with an estimated average price of $100.78.

Telos Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $130 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.53.

Telos Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15.

Telos Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $93.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $102.27.