Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC Buys Upstart Holdings Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, BioNTech SE, Sells Logitech International SA, Veeva Systems Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Upstart Holdings Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, BioNTech SE, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, sells Logitech International SA, Veeva Systems Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, FedEx Corp, SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC owns 98 stocks with a total value of $178 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 36,010 shares, 15.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,254 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.39% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 71,340 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.02% Facebook Inc (FB) - 27,188 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.13% Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 22,420 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.99%

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.09 and $336.34, with an estimated average price of $196.85. The stock is now traded at around $367.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 11,439 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BioNTech SE. The purchase prices were between $205.93 and $447.23, with an estimated average price of $316.66. The stock is now traded at around $262.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 4,580 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.33 and $124.48, with an estimated average price of $82.92. The stock is now traded at around $127.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 9,160 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.96 and $126.07, with an estimated average price of $122.89. The stock is now traded at around $124.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,077 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.09 and $45.25, with an estimated average price of $43.14. The stock is now traded at around $43.110400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,710 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF. The purchase prices were between $177.11 and $192.05, with an estimated average price of $186.52. The stock is now traded at around $192.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,372 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 68.75%. The purchase prices were between $257.41 and $401.12, with an estimated average price of $337.35. The stock is now traded at around $276.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 25,735 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 23.01%. The purchase prices were between $232.8 and $286.37, with an estimated average price of $258.27. The stock is now traded at around $282.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 23,525 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 497.42%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $63.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 20,151 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 22.58%. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $44.54, with an estimated average price of $34.58. The stock is now traded at around $28.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 71,725 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 70.52%. The purchase prices were between $109.72 and $129.16, with an estimated average price of $120.38. The stock is now traded at around $119.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,142 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Logitech International SA. The sale prices were between $88.15 and $126.83, with an estimated average price of $108.18.

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $282.94 and $341, with an estimated average price of $317.34.

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $136.93 and $167.61, with an estimated average price of $152.37.

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73.

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $115.91 and $132.54, with an estimated average price of $123.53.

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $81.78 and $95.14, with an estimated average price of $90.02.