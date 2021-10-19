Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC Buys Upstart Holdings Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, BioNTech SE, Sells Logitech International SA, Veeva Systems Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC Buys Upstart Holdings Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, BioNTech SE, Sells Logitech International SA, Veeva Systems Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Upstart Holdings Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, BioNTech SE, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, sells Logitech International SA, Veeva Systems Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, FedEx Corp, SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC owns 98 stocks with a total value of $178 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mezzasalma+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 36,010 shares, 15.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,254 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.39%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 71,340 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.02%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 27,188 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.13%
  5. Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 22,420 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.99%
New Purchase: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.09 and $336.34, with an estimated average price of $196.85. The stock is now traded at around $367.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 11,439 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BioNTech SE. The purchase prices were between $205.93 and $447.23, with an estimated average price of $316.66. The stock is now traded at around $262.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 4,580 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Asana Inc (ASAN)

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.33 and $124.48, with an estimated average price of $82.92. The stock is now traded at around $127.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 9,160 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF (QUS)

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.96 and $126.07, with an estimated average price of $122.89. The stock is now traded at around $124.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,077 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES)

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.09 and $45.25, with an estimated average price of $43.14. The stock is now traded at around $43.110400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,710 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (MMTM)

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF. The purchase prices were between $177.11 and $192.05, with an estimated average price of $186.52. The stock is now traded at around $192.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,372 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 68.75%. The purchase prices were between $257.41 and $401.12, with an estimated average price of $337.35. The stock is now traded at around $276.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 25,735 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 23.01%. The purchase prices were between $232.8 and $286.37, with an estimated average price of $258.27. The stock is now traded at around $282.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 23,525 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 497.42%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $63.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 20,151 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 22.58%. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $44.54, with an estimated average price of $34.58. The stock is now traded at around $28.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 71,725 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 70.52%. The purchase prices were between $109.72 and $129.16, with an estimated average price of $120.38. The stock is now traded at around $119.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,142 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Logitech International SA (LOGI)

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Logitech International SA. The sale prices were between $88.15 and $126.83, with an estimated average price of $108.18.

Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $282.94 and $341, with an estimated average price of $317.34.

Sold Out: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $136.93 and $167.61, with an estimated average price of $152.37.

Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR)

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $115.91 and $132.54, with an estimated average price of $123.53.

Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)

Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $81.78 and $95.14, with an estimated average price of $90.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mezzasalma Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider