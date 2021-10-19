Segment Wealth Management, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Ecolab Inc, Sells iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, Boeing Co, Sysco Corp

New Purchases: JMST, XLP, USMC, BSCO, BSCP, BSCQ, SLCA, ABNB, BSCN, BSCR, BSJO, BSJN, BSJM, BSJP, BSCS, IBDO, IBDP, IBDN, IBDQ, TPYP, MKC, RFG, IBDR, BSJQ, HAL, REAX,

Houston, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Ecolab Inc, Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, sells iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, Boeing Co, Sysco Corp, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP, Enterprise Products Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Segment Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Segment Wealth Management, LLC owns 227 stocks with a total value of $843 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 225,407 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 89,541 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 113,794 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.12% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 70 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 139,139 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%

Segment Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 190,315 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Segment Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $68.84 and $72.52, with an estimated average price of $70.9. The stock is now traded at around $70.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 106,761 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Segment Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.56 and $41.95, with an estimated average price of $40.94. The stock is now traded at around $41.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 150,461 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Segment Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.05 and $22.13, with an estimated average price of $22.09. The stock is now traded at around $21.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 56,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Segment Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.15 and $22.32, with an estimated average price of $22.23. The stock is now traded at around $22.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 54,835 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Segment Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.4 and $21.6, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $21.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 52,535 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Segment Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 1086.51%. The purchase prices were between $208.62 and $229.6, with an estimated average price of $219.13. The stock is now traded at around $219.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 36,675 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Segment Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 511.26%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $63.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 86,866 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Segment Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.87%. The purchase prices were between $86.36 and $93.03, with an estimated average price of $89.25. The stock is now traded at around $90.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,870 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Segment Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $34.76 and $37.15, with an estimated average price of $36.23.

Segment Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kimbell Royalty Partners LP. The sale prices were between $10.21 and $14.36, with an estimated average price of $11.92.

Segment Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $23.89 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $25.2.

Segment Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in MPLX LP. The sale prices were between $26.2 and $30.03, with an estimated average price of $28.39.

Segment Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in II-VI Inc. The sale prices were between $59.29 and $74.08, with an estimated average price of $65.35.

Segment Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $19.68 and $22.51, with an estimated average price of $20.3.