Segment Wealth Management, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Ecolab Inc, Sells iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, Boeing Co, Sysco Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Houston, TX, based Investment company Segment Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Ecolab Inc, Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, sells iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, Boeing Co, Sysco Corp, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP, Enterprise Products Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Segment Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Segment Wealth Management, LLC owns 227 stocks with a total value of $843 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Segment Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/segment+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Segment Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 225,407 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 89,541 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 113,794 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.12%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 70 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio.
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 139,139 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Segment Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 190,315 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Segment Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $68.84 and $72.52, with an estimated average price of $70.9. The stock is now traded at around $70.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 106,761 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC)

Segment Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.56 and $41.95, with an estimated average price of $40.94. The stock is now traded at around $41.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 150,461 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)

Segment Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.05 and $22.13, with an estimated average price of $22.09. The stock is now traded at around $21.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 56,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP)

Segment Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.15 and $22.32, with an estimated average price of $22.23. The stock is now traded at around $22.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 54,835 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ)

Segment Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.4 and $21.6, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $21.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 52,535 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

Segment Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 1086.51%. The purchase prices were between $208.62 and $229.6, with an estimated average price of $219.13. The stock is now traded at around $219.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 36,675 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Segment Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 511.26%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $63.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 86,866 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)

Segment Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.87%. The purchase prices were between $86.36 and $93.03, with an estimated average price of $89.25. The stock is now traded at around $90.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,870 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM)

Segment Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $34.76 and $37.15, with an estimated average price of $36.23.

Sold Out: Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP)

Segment Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kimbell Royalty Partners LP. The sale prices were between $10.21 and $14.36, with an estimated average price of $11.92.

Sold Out: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Segment Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $23.89 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $25.2.

Sold Out: MPLX LP (MPLX)

Segment Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in MPLX LP. The sale prices were between $26.2 and $30.03, with an estimated average price of $28.39.

Sold Out: II-VI Inc (IIVI)

Segment Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in II-VI Inc. The sale prices were between $59.29 and $74.08, with an estimated average price of $65.35.

Sold Out: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)

Segment Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $19.68 and $22.51, with an estimated average price of $20.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of Segment Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Segment Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Segment Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Segment Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Segment Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
