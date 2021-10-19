Logo
Fluent Financial, LLC Buys Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Humana Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Coterra Energy Inc, BlackRock Inc, ConocoPhillips

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fluent Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Humana Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Progressive Corp, Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF, sells Coterra Energy Inc, BlackRock Inc, ConocoPhillips, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fluent Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Fluent Financial, LLC owns 59 stocks with a total value of $234 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fluent Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fluent+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fluent Financial, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 82,658 shares, 15.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
  2. Chevron Corp (CVX) - 86,102 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.12%
  3. Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 43,759 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.47%
  4. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 69,639 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%
  5. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 23,692 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.02%
New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Fluent Financial, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $168.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 10,086 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Fluent Financial, LLC initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $90.35 and $99.88, with an estimated average price of $95.38. The stock is now traded at around $92.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 16,452 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

Fluent Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $251.09 and $268.14, with an estimated average price of $261.04. The stock is now traded at around $267.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 883 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

Fluent Financial, LLC added to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 268.22%. The purchase prices were between $21.87 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $25.49. The stock is now traded at around $25.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 86,566 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Humana Inc (HUM)

Fluent Financial, LLC added to a holding in Humana Inc by 86.48%. The purchase prices were between $389.15 and $471.22, with an estimated average price of $424.73. The stock is now traded at around $441.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 9,229 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB)

Fluent Financial, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 22.40%. The purchase prices were between $32.91 and $33.77, with an estimated average price of $33.45. The stock is now traded at around $32.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 62,427 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN)

Fluent Financial, LLC added to a holding in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 26.96%. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $27.81, with an estimated average price of $27.66. The stock is now traded at around $27.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 56,868 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa (HYMB)

Fluent Financial, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa by 69.15%. The purchase prices were between $59.79 and $60.7, with an estimated average price of $60.42. The stock is now traded at around $59.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,140 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Fluent Financial, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $838.66 and $954.94, with an estimated average price of $896.7.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Fluent Financial, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.63 and $50.7, with an estimated average price of $50.67.

Sold Out: SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST)

Fluent Financial, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $40.39 and $40.45, with an estimated average price of $40.42.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fluent Financial, LLC. Also check out:

1. Fluent Financial, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fluent Financial, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fluent Financial, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fluent Financial, LLC keeps buying
