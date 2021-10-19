Fluent Financial, LLC Buys Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Humana Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Coterra Energy Inc, BlackRock Inc, ConocoPhillips

New Purchases: JPM, PGR, IWV,

Added Positions: NCLH, HUM, AMGN, MMM, INTC, IWM, V, HON, CVX, EEM, EFA, BAB, TXN, MMIN, HD, CSCO, CAT, AMZN, APD, UNP, PSX, HYMB, UNH, VRTX, TGT, WMT, MCD, KMB,

Reduced Positions: CTRA, JNJ, COP, SPY, VZ, GOOGL, HYLS, VIG, BSV, BNDX, MSFT, EFG, INTU, IQLT, IWY, IEI, IWP, AGG, AAPL, EXAS,

Sold Out: BLK, JPST, ULST,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Humana Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Progressive Corp, Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF, sells Coterra Energy Inc, BlackRock Inc, ConocoPhillips, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fluent Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Fluent Financial, LLC owns 59 stocks with a total value of $234 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 82,658 shares, 15.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29% Chevron Corp (CVX) - 86,102 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.12% Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 43,759 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.47% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 69,639 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 23,692 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.02%

Fluent Financial, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $168.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 10,086 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fluent Financial, LLC initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $90.35 and $99.88, with an estimated average price of $95.38. The stock is now traded at around $92.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 16,452 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fluent Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $251.09 and $268.14, with an estimated average price of $261.04. The stock is now traded at around $267.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 883 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fluent Financial, LLC added to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 268.22%. The purchase prices were between $21.87 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $25.49. The stock is now traded at around $25.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 86,566 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fluent Financial, LLC added to a holding in Humana Inc by 86.48%. The purchase prices were between $389.15 and $471.22, with an estimated average price of $424.73. The stock is now traded at around $441.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 9,229 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fluent Financial, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 22.40%. The purchase prices were between $32.91 and $33.77, with an estimated average price of $33.45. The stock is now traded at around $32.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 62,427 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fluent Financial, LLC added to a holding in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 26.96%. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $27.81, with an estimated average price of $27.66. The stock is now traded at around $27.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 56,868 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fluent Financial, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa by 69.15%. The purchase prices were between $59.79 and $60.7, with an estimated average price of $60.42. The stock is now traded at around $59.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,140 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fluent Financial, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $838.66 and $954.94, with an estimated average price of $896.7.

Fluent Financial, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.63 and $50.7, with an estimated average price of $50.67.

Fluent Financial, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $40.39 and $40.45, with an estimated average price of $40.42.