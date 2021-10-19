Tamar Securities, LLC Buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Sells Walmart Inc, Merck Inc, JPMorgan Chase

- New Purchases: MELI, COIN, EW,
- Added Positions: FCX, AMZN, ATVI, SYY, SHW, INTC, ASML, LMT, AAPL, IBOC, GLD, QCOM, UPS, ANTM, FDN, PYPL, BMY, RTX, PPLT, PXD, IVE, XLF, XLV, SLV, XLI, EWY, DIS, XLE, EWG, XLY, XLB, CDNS, SNDL,
- Reduced Positions: XLK, SNPS, MSFT, JPM, XOM, NVDA, COST,
- Sold Out: WMT, MRK, FAMI,
For the details of Tamar Securities, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tamar+securities%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Tamar Securities, LLC
- International Bancshares Corp (IBOC) - 510,632 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.61%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,367 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.36%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,747 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.52%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 52,550 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 87,568 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.6%
Tamar Securities, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $305.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,229 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Tamar Securities, LLC initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1497.27 and $1953.83, with an estimated average price of $1732.61. The stock is now traded at around $1591.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 157 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Tamar Securities, LLC initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $102.91 and $122.75, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $115.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Tamar Securities, LLC added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 61.73%. The purchase prices were between $30.48 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $35.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 178,506 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Tamar Securities, LLC added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 48.94%. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 52,826 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Tamar Securities, LLC added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 25.11%. The purchase prices were between $273.09 and $308.7, with an estimated average price of $292.63. The stock is now traded at around $298.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 22,872 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Tamar Securities, LLC added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 24.87%. The purchase prices were between $70.47 and $81.66, with an estimated average price of $76.29. The stock is now traded at around $81.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 82,179 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Tamar Securities, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 21.41%. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $55.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 131,855 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
Tamar Securities, LLC added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 30.75%. The purchase prices were between $673.69 and $889.33, with an estimated average price of $785.63. The stock is now traded at around $800.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 7,105 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Tamar Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54.Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Tamar Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11.Sold Out: Farmmi Inc (FAMI)
Tamar Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Farmmi Inc. The sale prices were between $0.21 and $0.58, with an estimated average price of $0.38.
