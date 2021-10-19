Vivid Financial Management, Inc. Buys Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA

New Purchases: SCHJ, COMT, SCHP, TLH, UPST, ICE, FANG, TXN, COIN, SPT, HON, RETA, JAZZ, APPN, JCI, VTI, RHS, JHMF, XNTK,

IYW, IUSB, MBB, EFV, SPLG, EFG, ESGU, FALN, TSLA, VNQ, IXG, IHI, RBLX, AXON, MELI, SRE, IYJ, IYH, TTD, LMND, EWA, LMT, SHOP, IUSG, TEAM, SQM, VZ, VYM, FVD, WMT, ABT, Reduced Positions: GOVT, FTEC, XSOE, MTUM, VLUE, IGLB, USMV, CRM, AAPL, RODM, QRVO, BILL, AZUL, MPC, BAC, CRNC, DOCU, CCI, ADSK, QCOM, ESTC, CVX, ETSY, FVRR, CAH, PEN, CRWD, SCHD, RDFN, ADNT, VOO, PYPL, BRK.B, UPS, PINS, MA, ROKU, ALRM, FLGT, ITOT, V, DHR, BA, NET, LOB, QQQ, SIZE, JPM, FDN, ABNB, CHGG, WD, ZBRA, RTX, UNP, GE, MSFT, JNJ, NFLX, SPY, VIG, HD, XAR, AMGN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vivid Financial Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Vivid Financial Management, Inc. owns 138 stocks with a total value of $244 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VIVID FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vivid+financial+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 282,683 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.34% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 485,759 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.40% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 463,346 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.1% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 240,580 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.73% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 114,705 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.96%

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.99 and $51.22, with an estimated average price of $51.09. The stock is now traded at around $50.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 166,948 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $37.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 84,467 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.21 and $63.12, with an estimated average price of $62.42. The stock is now traded at around $62.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 39,153 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $146.18 and $152.73, with an estimated average price of $150.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 10,584 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.09 and $336.34, with an estimated average price of $196.85. The stock is now traded at around $367.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,485 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.88 and $99.6, with an estimated average price of $80.54. The stock is now traded at around $110.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,915 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 180.51%. The purchase prices were between $98.92 and $108.8, with an estimated average price of $104.28. The stock is now traded at around $108.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 77,242 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.04%. The purchase prices were between $53.13 and $53.84, with an estimated average price of $53.56. The stock is now traded at around $52.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 97,360 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 111.96%. The purchase prices were between $107.88 and $108.68, with an estimated average price of $108.36. The stock is now traded at around $107.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 39,829 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 51.97%. The purchase prices were between $29.67 and $30.36, with an estimated average price of $29.97. The stock is now traded at around $29.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 98,233 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 48.26%. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $864.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,691 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 68.16%. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $110.24, with an estimated average price of $105.46. The stock is now traded at around $106.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 14,398 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $36.47 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $36.67.

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Quanex Building Products Corp. The sale prices were between $21.32 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $23.34.

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $257.41 and $401.12, with an estimated average price of $337.35.

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7.

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in HubSpot Inc. The sale prices were between $550.72 and $734.28, with an estimated average price of $644.36.

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $136.93 and $167.61, with an estimated average price of $152.37.