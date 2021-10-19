Vivid Financial Management, Inc. Buys Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. Buys Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Vivid Financial Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vivid Financial Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Vivid Financial Management, Inc. owns 138 stocks with a total value of $244 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VIVID FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vivid+financial+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VIVID FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
  1. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 282,683 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.34%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 485,759 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.40%
  3. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 463,346 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.1%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 240,580 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.73%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 114,705 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.96%
New Purchase: Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ)

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.99 and $51.22, with an estimated average price of $51.09. The stock is now traded at around $50.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 166,948 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $37.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 84,467 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.21 and $63.12, with an estimated average price of $62.42. The stock is now traded at around $62.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 39,153 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $146.18 and $152.73, with an estimated average price of $150.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 10,584 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.09 and $336.34, with an estimated average price of $196.85. The stock is now traded at around $367.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,485 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.88 and $99.6, with an estimated average price of $80.54. The stock is now traded at around $110.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,915 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 180.51%. The purchase prices were between $98.92 and $108.8, with an estimated average price of $104.28. The stock is now traded at around $108.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 77,242 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.04%. The purchase prices were between $53.13 and $53.84, with an estimated average price of $53.56. The stock is now traded at around $52.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 97,360 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 111.96%. The purchase prices were between $107.88 and $108.68, with an estimated average price of $108.36. The stock is now traded at around $107.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 39,829 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 51.97%. The purchase prices were between $29.67 and $30.36, with an estimated average price of $29.97. The stock is now traded at around $29.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 98,233 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 48.26%. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $864.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,691 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 68.16%. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $110.24, with an estimated average price of $105.46. The stock is now traded at around $106.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 14,398 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $36.47 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $36.67.

Sold Out: Quanex Building Products Corp (NX)

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Quanex Building Products Corp. The sale prices were between $21.32 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $23.34.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $257.41 and $401.12, with an estimated average price of $337.35.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7.

Sold Out: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in HubSpot Inc. The sale prices were between $550.72 and $734.28, with an estimated average price of $644.36.

Sold Out: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

Vivid Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $136.93 and $167.61, with an estimated average price of $152.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of VIVID FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT, INC.. Also check out:

1. VIVID FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. VIVID FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. VIVID FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VIVID FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT, INC. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider