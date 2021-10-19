Blossom Wealth Management Buys Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Essential Utilities Inc, Sells Amarin Corp PLC

- New Purchases: BSCM, BSCN, WTRG, V, PFE, COST, RUN, ADI,
- Added Positions: MSFT, SCHB, SBUX, SCHF, SCHZ, LHX, SCHA, VIG, ATVI, HD, IAGG, VO, ECL, HAS, IBM, BDX, DIS, XOM, BAC, SCHE, AMZN, AMT, AAPL,
- Reduced Positions: IVE, SCHO, BSCL,
- Sold Out: AMRN,
For the details of Blossom Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blossom+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Blossom Wealth Management
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 12,422 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.67%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 25,573 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.99%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 274 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24%
- Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 16,364 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.21%
- Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 40,466 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
Blossom Wealth Management initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.48 and $21.52, with an estimated average price of $21.5. The stock is now traded at around $21.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.18%. The holding were 40,466 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)
Blossom Wealth Management initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $21.67, with an estimated average price of $21.64. The stock is now traded at around $21.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 21,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG)
Blossom Wealth Management initiated holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $48.44. The stock is now traded at around $47.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 8,425 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)
Blossom Wealth Management initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $233.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 1,157 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Blossom Wealth Management initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $42.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 5,626 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Blossom Wealth Management initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33. The stock is now traded at around $467.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 503 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Blossom Wealth Management added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 24.43%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $308.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 2,465 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Blossom Wealth Management added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 30.74%. The purchase prices were between $110.31 and $126.06, with an estimated average price of $117.05. The stock is now traded at around $113.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 4,938 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
Blossom Wealth Management added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 28.99%. The purchase prices were between $218.23 and $234.5, with an estimated average price of $227.34. The stock is now traded at around $241.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,655 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Blossom Wealth Management added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 30.96%. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 3,892 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Blossom Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.58%. The purchase prices were between $229.3 and $249.17, with an estimated average price of $241.14. The stock is now traded at around $249.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,110 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Ecolab Inc (ECL)
Blossom Wealth Management added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 21.93%. The purchase prices were between $208.62 and $229.6, with an estimated average price of $219.13. The stock is now traded at around $219.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,273 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Amarin Corp PLC (AMRN)
Blossom Wealth Management sold out a holding in Amarin Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $3.94 and $5.84, with an estimated average price of $4.91.
Here is the complete portfolio of Blossom Wealth Management. Also check out:
1. Blossom Wealth Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Blossom Wealth Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Blossom Wealth Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Blossom Wealth Management keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment