Blossom Wealth Management Buys Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Essential Utilities Inc, Sells Amarin Corp PLC

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Essential Utilities Inc, Visa Inc, Pfizer Inc, sells Amarin Corp PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blossom Wealth Management. As of 2021Q3, Blossom Wealth Management owns 35 stocks with a total value of $17 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 12,422 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.67% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 25,573 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.99% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 274 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 16,364 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.21% Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 40,466 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. New Position

Blossom Wealth Management initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.48 and $21.52, with an estimated average price of $21.5. The stock is now traded at around $21.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.18%. The holding were 40,466 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Blossom Wealth Management initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $21.67, with an estimated average price of $21.64. The stock is now traded at around $21.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 21,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Blossom Wealth Management initiated holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $48.44. The stock is now traded at around $47.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 8,425 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Blossom Wealth Management initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $233.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 1,157 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Blossom Wealth Management initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $42.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 5,626 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Blossom Wealth Management initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33. The stock is now traded at around $467.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 503 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Blossom Wealth Management added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 24.43%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $308.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 2,465 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Blossom Wealth Management added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 30.74%. The purchase prices were between $110.31 and $126.06, with an estimated average price of $117.05. The stock is now traded at around $113.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 4,938 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Blossom Wealth Management added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 28.99%. The purchase prices were between $218.23 and $234.5, with an estimated average price of $227.34. The stock is now traded at around $241.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,655 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Blossom Wealth Management added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 30.96%. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 3,892 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Blossom Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.58%. The purchase prices were between $229.3 and $249.17, with an estimated average price of $241.14. The stock is now traded at around $249.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,110 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Blossom Wealth Management added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 21.93%. The purchase prices were between $208.62 and $229.6, with an estimated average price of $219.13. The stock is now traded at around $219.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,273 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Blossom Wealth Management sold out a holding in Amarin Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $3.94 and $5.84, with an estimated average price of $4.91.