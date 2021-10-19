Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel, Lllp Buys Union Pacific Corp, DocuSign Inc, Nike Inc, Sells Baxter International Inc, Danimer Scientific Inc, JD.com Inc

New Purchases: IBDM, RY, IBDN, VUG, VTV, LIN, IVV, APO, PDBC, EFA, ETWO, T, CXH, XEL, TMO, PIPR, IBM, CBRE,

Aspen, CO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Union Pacific Corp, DocuSign Inc, Nike Inc, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Baxter International Inc, Danimer Scientific Inc, JD.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Uber Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel, Lllp. As of 2021Q3, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel, Lllp owns 212 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 413,466 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 30,023 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 260,517 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39% Avantor Inc (AVTR) - 1,521,215 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% Aon PLC (AON) - 208,607 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel, Lllp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.71 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 377,454 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel, Lllp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $25.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 28,899 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel, Lllp initiated holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $105.68, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $106.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,326 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel, Lllp initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49. The stock is now traded at around $141.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,985 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel, Lllp initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $452.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 825 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel, Lllp initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $284.67 and $315.64, with an estimated average price of $303.91. The stock is now traded at around $310.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,221 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel, Lllp added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 1424.21%. The purchase prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07. The stock is now traded at around $225.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 211,195 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel, Lllp added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 89.29%. The purchase prices were between $256.89 and $310.05, with an estimated average price of $288.31. The stock is now traded at around $272.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 159,373 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel, Lllp added to a holding in Nike Inc by 35.09%. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $173.85, with an estimated average price of $163. The stock is now traded at around $157.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 300,698 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel, Lllp added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 69.66%. The purchase prices were between $82.23 and $82.63, with an estimated average price of $82.42. The stock is now traded at around $81.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 225,723 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel, Lllp added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 20.51%. The purchase prices were between $161.32 and $171.17, with an estimated average price of $167.4. The stock is now traded at around $165.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,418 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel, Lllp added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 22.92%. The purchase prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $111.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,149 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel, Lllp sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $73.77 and $83.61, with an estimated average price of $79.12.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel, Lllp sold out a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $13.27 and $26.55, with an estimated average price of $18.54.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel, Lllp sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $62.19 and $83.24, with an estimated average price of $73.86.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel, Lllp sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $36.47 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $36.67.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel, Lllp sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel, Lllp sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $107.88 and $108.68, with an estimated average price of $108.36.