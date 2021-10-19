Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel, Lllp Buys Union Pacific Corp, DocuSign Inc, Nike Inc, Sells Baxter International Inc, Danimer Scientific Inc, JD.com Inc

- New Purchases: IBDM, RY, IBDN, VUG, VTV, LIN, IVV, APO, PDBC, EFA, ETWO, T, CXH, XEL, TMO, PIPR, IBM, CBRE,
- Added Positions: UNP, DOCU, NKE, VCSH, INMD, AMZN, IGSB, BFAM, EL, MA, BRK.B, GPN, BLL, UNH, PYPL, MCD, FTDR, MYFW, CRM, DIS, SYK, PTGX, BRK.A, ZTS, ABT, VZ, WMT, JNJ, HD, BNL, CMCSA, GLD, CVX, BLK, QQQ, SPY, VEA, VYM, ETSY, VBK, VOE, QSR, TGT, COST, ACN, ALL, AXP, AMT, ARCC, ADP, BP, CSCO, BX, DLR, HON, IDXX, JPM, PG, SBUX, UPS, RTX,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, NVDA, GS, LUV, AVTR, UBER, BAC, XOM, RHI, WFC, SYY, PPG, STZ, BMY, NFLX, MRK, MMM, LOW, INTC, TROW, VFC, ILMN, MPLX, ABBV, ETN, SHOP, CARR, OTIS,
- Sold Out: BAX, DNMR, JD, SPIB, BA, MBB, VCIT, LLY, PSX, SPSB,
For the details of OBERMEYER WOOD INVESTMENT COUNSEL, LLLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/obermeyer+wood+investment+counsel%2C+lllp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of OBERMEYER WOOD INVESTMENT COUNSEL, LLLP
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 413,466 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 30,023 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 260,517 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
- Avantor Inc (AVTR) - 1,521,215 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
- Aon PLC (AON) - 208,607 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel, Lllp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.71 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 377,454 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN)
Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel, Lllp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $25.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 28,899 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel, Lllp initiated holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $105.68, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $106.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,326 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel, Lllp initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49. The stock is now traded at around $141.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,985 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel, Lllp initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $452.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 825 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)
Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel, Lllp initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $284.67 and $315.64, with an estimated average price of $303.91. The stock is now traded at around $310.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,221 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel, Lllp added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 1424.21%. The purchase prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07. The stock is now traded at around $225.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 211,195 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel, Lllp added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 89.29%. The purchase prices were between $256.89 and $310.05, with an estimated average price of $288.31. The stock is now traded at around $272.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 159,373 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel, Lllp added to a holding in Nike Inc by 35.09%. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $173.85, with an estimated average price of $163. The stock is now traded at around $157.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 300,698 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel, Lllp added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 69.66%. The purchase prices were between $82.23 and $82.63, with an estimated average price of $82.42. The stock is now traded at around $81.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 225,723 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel, Lllp added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 20.51%. The purchase prices were between $161.32 and $171.17, with an estimated average price of $167.4. The stock is now traded at around $165.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,418 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel, Lllp added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 22.92%. The purchase prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $111.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,149 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel, Lllp sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $73.77 and $83.61, with an estimated average price of $79.12.Sold Out: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)
Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel, Lllp sold out a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $13.27 and $26.55, with an estimated average price of $18.54.Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)
Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel, Lllp sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $62.19 and $83.24, with an estimated average price of $73.86.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)
Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel, Lllp sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $36.47 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $36.67.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel, Lllp sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15.Sold Out: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel, Lllp sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $107.88 and $108.68, with an estimated average price of $108.36.
Here is the complete portfolio of OBERMEYER WOOD INVESTMENT COUNSEL, LLLP. Also check out:
1. OBERMEYER WOOD INVESTMENT COUNSEL, LLLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. OBERMEYER WOOD INVESTMENT COUNSEL, LLLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. OBERMEYER WOOD INVESTMENT COUNSEL, LLLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OBERMEYER WOOD INVESTMENT COUNSEL, LLLP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment