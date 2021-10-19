Logo
BLB&B Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 -, William Penn Bancorporation, Sells Dollar General Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, AstraZeneca PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Spring House, PA, based Investment company BLB&B Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 -, William Penn Bancorporation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Dollar General Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, BP PLC, Campbell Soup Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BLB&B Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, BLB&B Advisors, LLC owns 272 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BLB&B Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blb%26b+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BLB&B Advisors, LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 1,318,072 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.67%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,867,641 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.52%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,576,114 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.23%
  4. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 711,333 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32%
  5. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 138,341 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.28%
New Purchase: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 - (DJP)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 -. The purchase prices were between $26 and $29.39, with an estimated average price of $27.59. The stock is now traded at around $30.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 529,871 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: William Penn Bancorporation (WMPN)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC initiated holding in William Penn Bancorporation. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $12.61, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $12.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,217,804 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $146.33 and $157.74, with an estimated average price of $152.26. The stock is now traded at around $156.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,036 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Wheels Up Experience Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $10.62, with an estimated average price of $7.76. The stock is now traded at around $6.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 107,468 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $273.51 and $297.22, with an estimated average price of $286.13. The stock is now traded at around $291.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,597 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.4 and $58.36, with an estimated average price of $55.97. The stock is now traded at around $57.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,051 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 27.52%. The purchase prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26. The stock is now traded at around $52.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 1,867,641 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.23%. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $52.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,576,114 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.96%. The purchase prices were between $31.18 and $31.27, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $31.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 378,201 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 35.85%. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $284.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 30,584 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 50.97%. The purchase prices were between $12.57 and $14.93, with an estimated average price of $13.61. The stock is now traded at around $15.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 468,358 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 31.58%. The purchase prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $79.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 96,831 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Campbell Soup Co. The sale prices were between $40.43 and $46.08, with an estimated average price of $43.44.

Sold Out: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The sale prices were between $46.25 and $54.98, with an estimated average price of $50.89.

Sold Out: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $188.62 and $227.64, with an estimated average price of $207.68.

Sold Out: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $153.6 and $162.44, with an estimated average price of $158.75.

Sold Out: BP PLC (BP)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $23.09 and $27.33, with an estimated average price of $25.08.

Sold Out: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The sale prices were between $63.87 and $70.76, with an estimated average price of $66.71.



Here is the complete portfolio of BLB&B Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. BLB&B Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BLB&B Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BLB&B Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BLB&B Advisors, LLC keeps buying
