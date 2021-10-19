Planning Alternatives Ltd Buys JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

- New Purchases: JPUS, SCHG, LULU, QCOM,
- Added Positions: IJR, IJH, ITOT,
- Reduced Positions: VWO, SCHX, JPST, BND, SCHB, SCHE, SCHF, VUG, SCHD, SCHA, GGG, IWF, DGRO,
- Sold Out: DTE, DTM,
These are the top 5 holdings of PLANNING ALTERNATIVES LTD
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 435,108 shares, 30.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,625,509 shares, 13.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 220,113 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
- JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) - 530,255 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 391,750 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.19%
Planning Alternatives Ltd initiated holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.54 and $101.24, with an estimated average price of $98.21. The stock is now traded at around $100.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.39%. The holding were 530,255 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
Planning Alternatives Ltd initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $146.33 and $157.74, with an estimated average price of $152.26. The stock is now traded at around $156.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 76,183 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
Planning Alternatives Ltd initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.23 and $432.61, with an estimated average price of $399.87. The stock is now traded at around $416.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,837 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Planning Alternatives Ltd initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $132.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 994 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: DTE Energy Co (DTE)
Planning Alternatives Ltd sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $111.43 and $122.13, with an estimated average price of $117.27.Sold Out: DT Midstream Inc (DTM)
Planning Alternatives Ltd sold out a holding in DT Midstream Inc. The sale prices were between $39.7 and $48.03, with an estimated average price of $43.79.
