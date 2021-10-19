Planning Alternatives Ltd Buys JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

New Purchases: JPUS, SCHG, LULU, QCOM,

Investment company Planning Alternatives Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Qualcomm Inc, sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, DTE Energy Co, DT Midstream Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Planning Alternatives Ltd . As of 2021Q3, Planning Alternatives Ltd owns 46 stocks with a total value of $607 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 435,108 shares, 30.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,625,509 shares, 13.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 220,113 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05% JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) - 530,255 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 391,750 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.19%

Planning Alternatives Ltd initiated holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.54 and $101.24, with an estimated average price of $98.21. The stock is now traded at around $100.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.39%. The holding were 530,255 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Planning Alternatives Ltd initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $146.33 and $157.74, with an estimated average price of $152.26. The stock is now traded at around $156.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 76,183 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Planning Alternatives Ltd initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.23 and $432.61, with an estimated average price of $399.87. The stock is now traded at around $416.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,837 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Planning Alternatives Ltd initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $132.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 994 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Planning Alternatives Ltd sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $111.43 and $122.13, with an estimated average price of $117.27.

Planning Alternatives Ltd sold out a holding in DT Midstream Inc. The sale prices were between $39.7 and $48.03, with an estimated average price of $43.79.