New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys Moderna Inc, Match Group Inc, GameStop Corp, Sells , Bio-Techne Corp, Brown & Brown Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys Moderna Inc, Match Group Inc, GameStop Corp, Sells , Bio-Techne Corp, Brown & Brown Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Santa Fe, NM, based Investment company New Mexico Educational Retirement Board (Current Portfolio) buys Moderna Inc, Match Group Inc, GameStop Corp, GXO Logistics Inc, Analog Devices Inc, sells , Bio-Techne Corp, Brown & Brown Inc, , Ceridian HCM Holding Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. As of 2021Q3, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 907 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NEW MEXICO EDUCATIONAL RETIREMENT BOARD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+mexico+educational+retirement+board/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NEW MEXICO EDUCATIONAL RETIREMENT BOARD
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,026,564 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.43%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 492,847 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 28,465 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 156,850 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 19,681 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $333.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 23,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33. The stock is now traded at around $160.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: GameStop Corp (GME)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in GameStop Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.8 and $218.24, with an estimated average price of $183.4. The stock is now traded at around $186.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: GXO Logistics Inc (GXO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $75.92. The stock is now traded at around $84.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 21,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Performance Food Group Co. The purchase prices were between $42.6 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $46.09. The stock is now traded at around $47.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 31,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.51 and $129.4, with an estimated average price of $110.07. The stock is now traded at around $127.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 42.79%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $176.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 35,186 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NOV Inc (NOV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in NOV Inc by 210.32%. The purchase prices were between $12.08 and $15.64, with an estimated average price of $13.52. The stock is now traded at around $15.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 80,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in Perrigo Co PLC by 208.99%. The purchase prices were between $39.75 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $45.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 27,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Unum Group (UNM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in Unum Group by 210.43%. The purchase prices were between $23.42 and $28.83, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $27.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 42,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: DT Midstream Inc (DTM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in DT Midstream Inc by 209.37%. The purchase prices were between $39.7 and $48.03, with an estimated average price of $43.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,948 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Scientific Games Corp (SGMS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in Scientific Games Corp by 70.30%. The purchase prices were between $60.21 and $84.11, with an estimated average price of $70.55. The stock is now traded at around $83.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,865 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Sold Out: (MXIM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Sold Out: (WRI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $30.32 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $32.04.

Sold Out: Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $24.63 and $32.07, with an estimated average price of $27.11.

Sold Out: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $102.33 and $144.73, with an estimated average price of $124.34.

Sold Out: Treehouse Foods Inc (THS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in Treehouse Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $34.48 and $46.53, with an estimated average price of $40.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of NEW MEXICO EDUCATIONAL RETIREMENT BOARD. Also check out:

1. NEW MEXICO EDUCATIONAL RETIREMENT BOARD's Undervalued Stocks
2. NEW MEXICO EDUCATIONAL RETIREMENT BOARD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NEW MEXICO EDUCATIONAL RETIREMENT BOARD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NEW MEXICO EDUCATIONAL RETIREMENT BOARD keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider