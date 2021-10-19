New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys Moderna Inc, Match Group Inc, GameStop Corp, Sells , Bio-Techne Corp, Brown & Brown Inc

- New Purchases: MRNA, MTCH, GME, GXO, TNDM, PFGC, SAIA, STX, APPS, MIME, CRNC, VSCO, OPCH, OGN,
- Added Positions: ADI, TSLA, UNM, PRGO, NOV, DTM, SGMS, CRM, KNX, KIM, PGNY, YETI, RUN, NSA, LEA, FSLR, STE, SBNY, PXD, NYT, MAC, SIVB, DISCA, ARE, ZD, EXPE, IR, BBWI, ENPH, AJG, DISCK, AIZ, CNP, SRE, ATO, VIAC,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, TECH, BRK.B, BRO, CDAY, GOOG, ORCL, FB, GOOGL, JPM, BAC, HD, JNJ, LOW, NVDA, PG, UNH, V, T, ABT, ACN, ADBE, AXP, AMGN, AMAT, AN, BLK, BMY, COF, CVX, CI, CSCO, C, KO, CMCSA, COST, DHR, DE, LLY, XOM, NEE, FL, GS, HPQ, HON, IBM, INTC, INTU, LMT, LPX, MCD, MDT, MRK, MS, NFLX, NKE, NOC, PEP, PFE, LIN, BKNG, QCOM, SEIC, SLAB, SBUX, TGT, TXN, TMO, UNP, RTX, VZ, WMT, DIS, WFC, MA, PM, AVGO, DG, CHTR, ABBV, CABO, PYPL, MMM, AOS, CB, AES, PLD, ABMD, ATVI, AAP, AMD, AFL, A, APD, AKAM, ALK, ALB, ALGN, LNT, ALL, MO, HES, AEP, AIG, AMT, AMP, ABC, AME, APH, IVZ, AON, APA, ADM, ADSK, ADP, AVB, AVY, TFC, BLL, BK, BAX, BDX, BBY, BIIB, BA, BWA, BXP, BSX, BF.B, CBRE, CF, CHRW, CMS, CSX, CVS, CTRA, CDNS, CPB, KMX, CAH, CCL, CAT, CE, CNC, LUMN, CERN, FIS, SCHW, CME, CHD, CINF, CTAS, CTXS, CLX, TPR, CTSH, CL, CMA, DXC, CAG, COP, ED, STZ, CPRT, CCI, CMI, DHI, XRAY, DTE, DRI, DVA, DVN, DXCM, DLR, DLTR, D, DPZ, DOV, DD, DUK, DRE, EOG, EMN, ETN, DISH, ECL, EIX, EW, EA, EMR, ETR, EFX, EQIX, EQR, RE, EXC, EXPD, FFIV, FMC, FAST, FDX, FITB, FE, FISV, F, BEN, FCX, GRMN, IT, GD, GE, GIS, GPC, GILD, GPN, HAL, MNST, LHX, HIG, HAS, PEAK, WELL, HSIC, HSY, HOLX, HRL, HST, HUM, HBAN, INFO, IEX, IDXX, ITW, ILMN, INCY, TT, ICE, IFF, IP, IPG, ISRG, IRM, JBHT, SJM, JKHY, J, JCI, JNPR, KLAC, KSU, K, KEY, KMB, MDLZ, KR, LKQ, LH, LRCX, LVS, LEG, LEN, LNC, LYV, MTB, MGM, MRO, MKTX, MAR, MMC, MLM, MAS, MKC, SPGI, MCK, MET, MU, MAA, MHK, TAP, MPWR, MCO, MSI, VTRS, NRG, NDAQ, NTAP, NWL, NEM, NI, NSC, ES, NTRS, NUE, ORLY, OXY, ODFL, OMC, OKE, PCAR, PNC, PPG, PPL, PKG, PTC, PH, PAYX, PENN, PBCT, PKI, PNW, RL, PFG, PGR, PRU, PEG, PSA, PHM, PWR, DGX, RJF, O, REG, REGN, RF, RSG, RMD, RHI, WRK, ROK, ROL, ROP, ROST, RCL, SBAC, POOL, SLB, SEE, SHW, SPG, SNA, SO, LUV, TRV, STT, SYK, NLOK, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TJX, TTWO, TDY, TER, TXT, GL, TSCO, TRMB, TSN, USB, UAA, UDR, UPS, URI, VFC, VLO, VTR, VRSN, VRTX, VMC, WRB, WAB, WBA, WM, WAT, ANTM, WST, WDC, WY, WMB, WLTW, WEC, WYNN, XEL, XLNX, YUM, ZBH, ZION, EBAY, L, HBI, WU, LDOS, BR, TMUS, DAL, DFS, TEL, AWK, ULTA, MSCI, FTNT, VRSK, GNRC, CBOE, LYB, NXPI, GM, FRC, FLT, NLSN, KMI, HCA, HII, MOS, MPC, FBHS, XYL, APTV, PSX, PNR, FANG, ZTS, IQV, CDW, NWS, NWSA, TWTR, ALLE, HLT, AAL, ANET, CTLT, SYF, CFG, CZR, KEYS, QRVO, ETSY, KHC, HPE, FTV, LW, HWM, BKR, FOXA, FOX, DOW, CTVA, AMCR, CARR, OTIS,
- Sold Out: ALXN, MXIM, WRI, HCSG, LGND, THS, CNK, ATGE, STRA, TRMK, WW, INT,
These are the top 5 holdings of NEW MEXICO EDUCATIONAL RETIREMENT BOARD
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,026,564 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.43%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 492,847 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 28,465 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 156,850 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 19,681 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $333.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 23,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33. The stock is now traded at around $160.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: GameStop Corp (GME)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in GameStop Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.8 and $218.24, with an estimated average price of $183.4. The stock is now traded at around $186.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: GXO Logistics Inc (GXO)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $75.92. The stock is now traded at around $84.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 21,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Performance Food Group Co. The purchase prices were between $42.6 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $46.09. The stock is now traded at around $47.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 31,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.51 and $129.4, with an estimated average price of $110.07. The stock is now traded at around $127.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 42.79%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $176.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 35,186 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: NOV Inc (NOV)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in NOV Inc by 210.32%. The purchase prices were between $12.08 and $15.64, with an estimated average price of $13.52. The stock is now traded at around $15.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 80,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in Perrigo Co PLC by 208.99%. The purchase prices were between $39.75 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $45.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 27,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Unum Group (UNM)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in Unum Group by 210.43%. The purchase prices were between $23.42 and $28.83, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $27.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 42,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: DT Midstream Inc (DTM)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in DT Midstream Inc by 209.37%. The purchase prices were between $39.7 and $48.03, with an estimated average price of $43.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,948 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Scientific Games Corp (SGMS)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in Scientific Games Corp by 70.30%. The purchase prices were between $60.21 and $84.11, with an estimated average price of $70.55. The stock is now traded at around $83.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,865 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (ALXN)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.Sold Out: (MXIM)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.Sold Out: (WRI)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $30.32 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $32.04.Sold Out: Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $24.63 and $32.07, with an estimated average price of $27.11.Sold Out: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $102.33 and $144.73, with an estimated average price of $124.34.Sold Out: Treehouse Foods Inc (THS)
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in Treehouse Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $34.48 and $46.53, with an estimated average price of $40.91.
