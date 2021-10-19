New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys Moderna Inc, Match Group Inc, GameStop Corp, Sells , Bio-Techne Corp, Brown & Brown Inc

New Purchases: MRNA, MTCH, GME, GXO, TNDM, PFGC, SAIA, STX, APPS, MIME, CRNC, VSCO, OPCH, OGN,

Santa Fe, NM, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Moderna Inc, Match Group Inc, GameStop Corp, GXO Logistics Inc, Analog Devices Inc, sells , Bio-Techne Corp, Brown & Brown Inc, , Ceridian HCM Holding Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. As of 2021Q3, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 907 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NEW MEXICO EDUCATIONAL RETIREMENT BOARD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+mexico+educational+retirement+board/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,026,564 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.43% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 492,847 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 28,465 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35% Facebook Inc (FB) - 156,850 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 19,681 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $333.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 23,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33. The stock is now traded at around $160.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in GameStop Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.8 and $218.24, with an estimated average price of $183.4. The stock is now traded at around $186.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $75.92. The stock is now traded at around $84.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 21,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Performance Food Group Co. The purchase prices were between $42.6 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $46.09. The stock is now traded at around $47.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 31,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.51 and $129.4, with an estimated average price of $110.07. The stock is now traded at around $127.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 42.79%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $176.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 35,186 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in NOV Inc by 210.32%. The purchase prices were between $12.08 and $15.64, with an estimated average price of $13.52. The stock is now traded at around $15.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 80,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in Perrigo Co PLC by 208.99%. The purchase prices were between $39.75 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $45.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 27,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in Unum Group by 210.43%. The purchase prices were between $23.42 and $28.83, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $27.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 42,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in DT Midstream Inc by 209.37%. The purchase prices were between $39.7 and $48.03, with an estimated average price of $43.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,948 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in Scientific Games Corp by 70.30%. The purchase prices were between $60.21 and $84.11, with an estimated average price of $70.55. The stock is now traded at around $83.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,865 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $30.32 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $32.04.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $24.63 and $32.07, with an estimated average price of $27.11.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $102.33 and $144.73, with an estimated average price of $124.34.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in Treehouse Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $34.48 and $46.53, with an estimated average price of $40.91.