Arnhold LLC Buys ADT Inc, XPO Logistics Inc, Snowflake Inc, Sells GXO Logistics Inc, Pfizer Inc, AbbVie Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Arnhold LLC Buys ADT Inc, XPO Logistics Inc, Snowflake Inc, Sells GXO Logistics Inc, Pfizer Inc, AbbVie Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Arnhold LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ADT Inc, XPO Logistics Inc, Snowflake Inc, SLM Corp, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, sells GXO Logistics Inc, Pfizer Inc, AbbVie Inc, Sealed Air Corp, Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and I during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arnhold LLC. As of 2021Q3, Arnhold LLC owns 135 stocks with a total value of $867 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Arnhold LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arnhold+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Arnhold LLC
  1. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 754,511 shares, 14.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%
  2. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 1,807,254 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio.
  3. AT&T Inc (T) - 999,480 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.10%
  4. Independence Holding Co (IHC) - 500,836 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48%
  5. International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 165,127 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%
New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Arnhold LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09. The stock is now traded at around $339.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 20,424 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)

Arnhold LLC initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $22.51, with an estimated average price of $20.3. The stock is now traded at around $19.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 142,251 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Katapult Holdings Inc (KPLT)

Arnhold LLC initiated holding in Katapult Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.18 and $11.45, with an estimated average price of $7.02. The stock is now traded at around $4.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 412,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Highland Income Fund (HFRO)

Arnhold LLC initiated holding in Highland Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $10.2 and $11.07, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $11.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 72,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Arnhold LLC initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.15 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $28.16. The stock is now traded at around $24.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 30,839 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: The Original BARK Co (BARK)

Arnhold LLC initiated holding in The Original BARK Co. The purchase prices were between $6.85 and $10.42, with an estimated average price of $8.28. The stock is now traded at around $6.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 115,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ADT Inc (ADT)

Arnhold LLC added to a holding in ADT Inc by 383.25%. The purchase prices were between $7.91 and $10.89, with an estimated average price of $9.23. The stock is now traded at around $8.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 1,197,778 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Arnhold LLC added to a holding in XPO Logistics Inc by 76.78%. The purchase prices were between $79.57 and $90.39, with an estimated average price of $84.39. The stock is now traded at around $81.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 201,322 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SLM Corp (SLM)

Arnhold LLC added to a holding in SLM Corp by 47.13%. The purchase prices were between $17.31 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $18.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 875,806 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Arnhold LLC added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 45.47%. The purchase prices were between $13.25 and $15.13, with an estimated average price of $14.21. The stock is now traded at around $13.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 632,030 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Arnhold LLC added to a holding in Coinbase Global Inc by 108.77%. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $305.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The RealReal Inc (REAL)

Arnhold LLC added to a holding in The RealReal Inc by 55.70%. The purchase prices were between $11.69 and $20.4, with an estimated average price of $14.85. The stock is now traded at around $12.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 22,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: GXO Logistics Inc (GXO)

Arnhold LLC sold out a holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $54.5 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $75.92.

Sold Out: Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and I (WIW)

Arnhold LLC sold out a holding in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and I. The sale prices were between $13.04 and $13.47, with an estimated average price of $13.3.

Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Arnhold LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $574.03 and $680.96, with an estimated average price of $621.14.

Sold Out: Good Works Acquisition Corp (GWAC)

Arnhold LLC sold out a holding in Good Works Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.69 and $11.34, with an estimated average price of $9.98.

Sold Out: Starboard Value Acquisition Corp (SVACU)

Arnhold LLC sold out a holding in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $10.28.

Sold Out: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)

Arnhold LLC sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.36 and $87.51, with an estimated average price of $84.76.



Here is the complete portfolio of Arnhold LLC. Also check out:

1. Arnhold LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Arnhold LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Arnhold LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Arnhold LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider