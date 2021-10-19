Arnhold LLC Buys ADT Inc, XPO Logistics Inc, Snowflake Inc, Sells GXO Logistics Inc, Pfizer Inc, AbbVie Inc

New Purchases: SNOW, PSTH, KPLT, DISCA, HFRO, BARK, CYXT, GPK, ALC, ASTR, CIFR, CSPR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ADT Inc, XPO Logistics Inc, Snowflake Inc, SLM Corp, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, sells GXO Logistics Inc, Pfizer Inc, AbbVie Inc, Sealed Air Corp, Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and I during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arnhold LLC. As of 2021Q3, Arnhold LLC owns 135 stocks with a total value of $867 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 754,511 shares, 14.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 1,807,254 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. AT&T Inc (T) - 999,480 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.10% Independence Holding Co (IHC) - 500,836 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48% International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 165,127 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%

Arnhold LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09. The stock is now traded at around $339.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 20,424 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Arnhold LLC initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $22.51, with an estimated average price of $20.3. The stock is now traded at around $19.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 142,251 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Arnhold LLC initiated holding in Katapult Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.18 and $11.45, with an estimated average price of $7.02. The stock is now traded at around $4.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 412,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Arnhold LLC initiated holding in Highland Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $10.2 and $11.07, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $11.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 72,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Arnhold LLC initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.15 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $28.16. The stock is now traded at around $24.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 30,839 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Arnhold LLC initiated holding in The Original BARK Co. The purchase prices were between $6.85 and $10.42, with an estimated average price of $8.28. The stock is now traded at around $6.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 115,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Arnhold LLC added to a holding in ADT Inc by 383.25%. The purchase prices were between $7.91 and $10.89, with an estimated average price of $9.23. The stock is now traded at around $8.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 1,197,778 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Arnhold LLC added to a holding in XPO Logistics Inc by 76.78%. The purchase prices were between $79.57 and $90.39, with an estimated average price of $84.39. The stock is now traded at around $81.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 201,322 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Arnhold LLC added to a holding in SLM Corp by 47.13%. The purchase prices were between $17.31 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $18.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 875,806 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Arnhold LLC added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 45.47%. The purchase prices were between $13.25 and $15.13, with an estimated average price of $14.21. The stock is now traded at around $13.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 632,030 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Arnhold LLC added to a holding in Coinbase Global Inc by 108.77%. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $305.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Arnhold LLC added to a holding in The RealReal Inc by 55.70%. The purchase prices were between $11.69 and $20.4, with an estimated average price of $14.85. The stock is now traded at around $12.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 22,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Arnhold LLC sold out a holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $54.5 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $75.92.

Arnhold LLC sold out a holding in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and I. The sale prices were between $13.04 and $13.47, with an estimated average price of $13.3.

Arnhold LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $574.03 and $680.96, with an estimated average price of $621.14.

Arnhold LLC sold out a holding in Good Works Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.69 and $11.34, with an estimated average price of $9.98.

Arnhold LLC sold out a holding in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $10.28.

Arnhold LLC sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.36 and $87.51, with an estimated average price of $84.76.