Valueworks Llc Buys Micron Technology Inc, Eneti Inc, Sells Hycroft Mining Holding Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Micron Technology Inc, Eneti Inc, sells Hycroft Mining Holding Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valueworks Llc. As of 2021Q3, Valueworks Llc owns 32 stocks with a total value of $232 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) - 544,189 shares, 13.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.55% United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) - 510,893 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.85% MBIA Inc (MBI) - 1,080,095 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Valaris Ltd (VAL) - 369,057 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 128,364 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio.

Valueworks Llc added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 93.02%. The purchase prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 41,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Valueworks Llc added to a holding in Eneti Inc by 44.34%. The purchase prices were between $15.74 and $18.85, with an estimated average price of $17.47. The stock is now traded at around $16.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 217,033 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Valueworks Llc reduced to a holding in Hycroft Mining Holding Corp by 48.88%. The sale prices were between $1.49 and $2.9, with an estimated average price of $2.05. The stock is now traded at around $1.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Valueworks Llc still held 232,903 shares as of 2021-09-30.